Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1058071 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18800 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
I'm fine thanks. You've repeated the bold bit again and it's still bollocks.

I genuinely dont care if you do or dont think hes a good manager. What he achieved in Portugal is good and deserves respect. Hell probably fail at United and will need to revive his career abroad once things go tits up there. Im not sure there are many managers in world football that could revive United in its current guise, that doesnt mean theyre all shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 09:50:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm
They should have hired Iraola instead of Amorim ...
Tits!

Anyway, don't think Iraola would've done much better mate.
That's the place managers go to die.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:53:43 pm
Wolves away, Newcastle at home, us away and Arsenal away in FA Cup.
ARF! ;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
A really terrible structure from top to bottom.

Wolves could beat them.
And from back to front.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18803 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm
Evreyones a c*nt till a bigger c*nt comes along mate.  :D

You rang...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18804 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...

possibly a bit smug, even...
« Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...

When the skeleton had that run in the second half I said to her "Rashford likely scores there".
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18807 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm
When the skeleton had that run in the second half I said to her "Rashford likely scores there".

Kicking her while she's down... ;D
« Reply #18808 on: Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
Kicking her while she's down... ;D

Been kicking her for over 10 years now ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18809 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »



"I'm a fucking Genius! [TM]"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18810 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm
When the skeleton had that run in the second half I said to her "Rashford likely scores there".

 :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18811 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
Rashford's attitude has stunk for a good couple of seasons now but compared to the motley collection of failures they've accumulated in the other forward positions - Zirkzee, Hojlund, Anthony, Garnacho, he's still probably their best goal threat, or the one most likely not to fluff a chance (though he's still quite likely).

Hopefully the transfer team that accumulated that fearsome collection of forwards pulls another rabbit out of the hat with the Rashford money should they actually manage to shift him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18812 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm »
I watched their match on Optus Sport, the commentator said that he'd never seen Old Trafford empty before the final whistle. Really?? I've seen it at least three times in the last few years and I only usually watch them vs Liverpool.
 8)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18813 on: Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm »
People finally seen the light RE Mainoo. Lads the most average player ever. English Joe Allen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18814 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...

I think the issue is much bigger than just a dressing room. All the media about the club is about cuts to some basic low £ items. You've got a stadium that's falling apart, a senior management team forking out compensation to people they hired that failed,tiny bonuses being cut from the people who make the club function on match days and removing concession tickets from regular fans.

That sort of culture definitely flows through to the first team. They'll struggle to recruit anyone during the winter transfer window. There's no project being sold. They'd be looking for another set of hands to bail the water out of their literally leaking boat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18815 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 06:42:05 pm
Glad these c*nts got beat again, particularly since a group of their pissed up fans came into the pub I was quietly watching us (I live in Manchester) in and then started hurling abuse at me (disabled 34 year old man) and my dad (67 year old man) before deciding to shove us around.

Hope them and their lot fucking burn to the ground, c*nts of a fanbase.

Eurgh sorry about this, that cant have been fun.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18816 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18817 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm »
Unless it's moved in the last few years that press room is deep in the innards of Old Trafford. That's not rainwater......
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18818 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Fuck me, Mainoo is an absolute lump, just plodding around watching the game go by...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18819 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
On BBC Salfords comments "Man Utd would have bitten your hand off to be only 5 points behind Man City at Christmas"  ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18820 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
On BBC Salfords comments "Man Utd would have bitten your hand off to be only 5 points behind Man City at Christmas"  ;D ;D

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18821 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Teething problems
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18822 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm
Fuck me, Mainoo is an absolute lump, just plodding around watching the game go by...

You spelt Zirkzee wrong.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18823 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm »
Mainoo looks utterly lost in this new system (even more than he did in the old one)

he has no physicality, no legs, no tactical or positional intelligence whatsoever and he's so slow

their rabid supporters made him trend on twitter for hours after the game today trying a new line of defence that everyone else must be racist

Newsflash: we're not racist, he's just shít
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18824 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 06:42:05 pm
Glad these c*nts got beat again, particularly since a group of their pissed up fans came into the pub I was quietly watching us (I live in Manchester) in and then started hurling abuse at me (disabled 34 year old man) and my dad (67 year old man) before deciding to shove us around.

Hope them and their lot fucking burn to the ground, c*nts of a fanbase.

Nasty stuff, hope you're okay. That lot are nothing but scum.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18825 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
I watched their match on Optus Sport, the commentator said that he'd never seen Old Trafford empty before the final whistle. Really?? I've seen it at least three times in the last few years and I only usually watch them vs Liverpool.
 8)
That must be his first time at Old Trafford then. As you said, we've emptied it a number of times long before the final whistle in recent years.

Remember the famous aerial footage of them streaming out of the 0-5 game.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18826 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
That must be his first time at Old Trafford then. As you said, we've emptied it a number of times long before the final whistle in recent years.

Remember the famous aerial footage of them streaming out of the 0-5 game.  ;D

Dossena lobbing van der Sar followed by the clatter of plastic seats, fucking boss ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18827 on: Today at 01:00:20 am »
Quote from: Ebenezer-viva on Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm
You rang...

Ha. Fuck off. You're all amatuers :)

:)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18828 on: Today at 01:11:03 am »
Rashford is a Manc through and through, he is an insider and he is not happy.


He knows it is the time to bale as he see's what is happening to his club, no one else in the team is a true supporter.
They are there for the schilling.


Better off at Arsenal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18829 on: Today at 01:18:56 am »
Oh well, guess they weren't back, again, it seems!

Time to make some more ridiculous cuts perhaps? Stay small you c*nts  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18830 on: Today at 02:31:18 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:02:47 pm
He wore a jumper as a scarf, in summer. Pro league wanker in my book.
:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18831 on: Today at 02:40:22 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
That must be his first time at Old Trafford then. As you said, we've emptied it a number of times long before the final whistle in recent years.

Remember the famous aerial footage of them streaming out of the 0-5 game.  ;D

It was beautiful. Like a live version of an LS Lowry painting.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18832 on: Today at 02:42:57 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18833 on: Today at 02:57:08 am »
Guess Amorim is regretting his decision to join now...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18834 on: Today at 03:05:35 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm
Nah mate, there's plenty of c*nts like that over here, which is why one of my cousins ended up on strangeways, after getting attacked because he was scouse Our kid also had loads of trouble with the c*nts when he ran a nice citycentre pub.. Fucking bellends.

Scruffy c*nts, always had banter with mancs or whoever when i'm out and there's a game on, but couldn't in a million years imagine getting physical with someone for just supporting their own team respectfully. Must have nothing else going on in their lives, little blerts
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18835 on: Today at 03:28:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:57:32 pm
Midway through Ruben Amorims press conference, the ceiling starts leaking.

https://xcancel.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1870872354617741434?t=Q10dySgKiBzDqhs0ZkKsRA&s=19

Leaking team sheets?  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18836 on: Today at 03:29:53 am »
These haven't grasped the concept of new manager bounce have they, how can you be even worse than are now, than you were under the previous manager, yet here we are with this lot ;D
