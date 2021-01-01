Rashford's attitude has stunk for a good couple of seasons now but compared to the motley collection of failures they've accumulated in the other forward positions - Zirkzee, Hojlund, Anthony, Garnacho, he's still probably their best goal threat, or the one most likely not to fluff a chance (though he's still quite likely).
Hopefully the transfer team that accumulated that fearsome collection of forwards pulls another rabbit out of the hat with the Rashford money should they actually manage to shift him.