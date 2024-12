Did Bournemouth beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford last season too?



Last season’s was probably funnier. I think MOTD/MNF did a segment on it, they basically kicked off and put the ball out for a United goal kick didn’t they, just so they could press ManU into oblivion trying to play short from goal kicks. It worked as well. I think that game was the final nail in 7Hag’s coffin for me, how he got another 12 months after that I’ll never know.Didn’t watch most of their game today but I seen the goals, comical.