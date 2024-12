For my sins, I watched from start to finish. Slightly concerned it's becoming a guilty pleasure, I genuinely look forward to watching them play and get twatted as they did last night. Clueless, guiless, talentless, shite, I look forward to the Bournemouth game with relish. I really fancy the Cherries to whup their overhyped, overshite, asses



I too find it a guilty pleasure watching them .it’s hilarious how crap they are and coupled with the complete denial of whatever clueless commentary team is on ,usually Gary gaslight ,with how bad they are just adds to the pleasure.After suffering those whisky nose years of them winning and us being crap I take huge pleasure in the glory of how bad they are and how far they’ve fallen.I look forward to the next battering they’ll receive with relish.