Call me old fashioned, but I've never understood how failures on big salaries expect the same kind of salary after being moved on because they failed. Surely the player's expectations should fall back somewhat, but no. How does that even work? Player is hyped up and given a huge salary after showing promise. That promise fails to bloom and player shows himself to be a bit of a sulk with a big ego. He then becomes something of a gamble for any potential purchaser, but player demands the same salary even after proving that up to that point, he's damaged goods. Bizarre, but seemingly common in the rather insane world of football.
Most consistent for disappearing in the big games and acting like a petulant child? 🤔
Could have described any of their side there to be honest
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?This is peak billionairing
fucking disgrace.I expect Neville will call a press conference to complain about this?
I do find myself wondering how they choose 'Steward of the Week', though. Is it the one who sings the most about Scousers? The one whose section sings the most tragedy and poverty songs? The one who brings the biggest umbrella to keep the patrons dry?
From that link above:"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.
I'm obviously not the one holding the purse strings, but this borders the ridiculous... How much money can one save from cutting these bonuses, few thousand quid? Wouldn't it be easier to save on one Ineos end of year bonus?
Or pay UK tax............
Did Brexit Jim think Scrooge was a person to be admired? I hope every one of these instances are recalled when he invariably asks for a handout for a new stadium
