I do find myself wondering how they choose 'Steward of the Week', though.



Is it the one who sings the most about Scousers? The one whose section sings the most tragedy and poverty songs? The one who brings the biggest umbrella to keep the patrons dry?



From that link above:"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.