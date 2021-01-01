« previous next »
Call me old fashioned, but I've never understood how failures on big salaries expect the same kind of salary after being moved on because they failed. Surely the player's expectations should fall back somewhat, but no.

How does that even work? Player is hyped up and given a huge salary after showing promise. That promise fails to bloom and player shows himself to be a bit of a sulk with a big ego. He then becomes something of a gamble for any potential purchaser, but player demands the same salary even after proving that up to that point, he's damaged goods. Bizarre, but seemingly common in the rather insane world of football.

Some of them even happily go on loan just to retain the salary, despite knowing theres little chance of the loan working out or resulting in a permanent move. I understand loan moves for young players needing minutes, its pivotal to development, but any senior player going out on loan generally reeks of failure IMO.
Most consistent for disappearing in the big games and acting like a petulant child? 🤔

Takes a little time to get back to the surface...
Could have described any of their side there to be honest  ;D

Not Maguire... or Shaw...
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.

Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?

This is peak billionairing
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.

Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?

This is peak billionairing
fucking disgrace.
I expect Neville will call a press conference to complain about this?
Supervisors and stewards whove been at United for years are packing it in,

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1990977/Man-Utd-Jim-Ratcliffe-INEOS-cutbacks-stewards
I do find myself wondering how they choose 'Steward of the Week', though.

Is it the one who sings the most about Scousers? The one whose section sings the most tragedy and poverty songs? The one who brings the biggest umbrella to keep the patrons dry?
fucking disgrace.
I expect Neville will call a press conference to complain about this?

Wish he'd hurry up, I need to be told what to think by the Prime Minister of Football
I do find myself wondering how they choose 'Steward of the Week', though.

Is it the one who sings the most about Scousers? The one whose section sings the most tragedy and poverty songs? The one who brings the biggest umbrella to keep the patrons dry?

From that link above:

"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.

That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.
Ratcliffe might genuinely be the worst bloke in football. An abhorrent, loathsome prick who's priorities are to financially affect people at the bottom of the ladder.
From that link above:

"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.

That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.
Thanks 4pool. I would never knowingly click a link to the Express so missed that

What a horrible Grinch he is. Though the Grinch is at least better looking
From that link above:

"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.

That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.

He's a fucking horrible Tory, Brexiteer c*nt
I'm obviously not the one holding the purse strings, but this borders the ridiculous... How much money can one save from cutting these bonuses, few thousand quid? Wouldn't it be easier to save on one Ineos end of year bonus?
I'm obviously not the one holding the purse strings, but this borders the ridiculous... How much money can one save from cutting these bonuses, few thousand quid? Wouldn't it be easier to save on one Ineos end of year bonus?

Or pay UK tax............
Or pay UK tax............
Now, that's preposterous!
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.

Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?

This is peak billionairing

Did Brexit Jim think Scrooge was a person to be admired? I hope every one of these instances are recalled when he invariably asks for a handout for a new stadium
Did Brexit Jim think Scrooge was a person to be admired? I hope every one of these instances are recalled when he invariably asks for a handout for a new stadium
More likely they'll be held up as examples of why they need a handout....
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.

Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?

This is peak billionairing

Unreal.
Exclusive: Man United cut stewards £100 bonus and the £50 cash prize for steward of the week as Ineos continue slashing costs.

Think this is his maddest/most disgusting move yet. Ending a 50 quid bonus given to ONE steward per what, 25 home games a season maybe?

This is peak billionairing

Hes deranged.
Did Brexit Jim think Scrooge was a person to be admired? I hope every one of these instances are recalled when he invariably asks for a handout for a new stadium

Only until Marley and the Ghosts visit, he thinks that version is a soft hearted twat who is to be despised
From that link above:

"until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said youre not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years youd have a steward of the week.

That was someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. Its very petty for a football club. Youre pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder.


Reminds of this guy


