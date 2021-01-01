I think Garnacho is the bigger deal, personally. A Spanish U20 who was touted as the next big thing being dropped from the squad is more concerning than Rashford, a player the fans have a love hate relationship with, who is 27 and clearly not getting any better and one with many flaws to his game. He's scored 138 in 10 years at united and 426 games (so, 1 in 3). It's not terrible, but nor is it terribly good. He's basically a decent striker, but no more. But Garnacho was the great hope. And now he's been dropped from the squad. That leaves Fernandes, Diallo and Zirkzee as their forward options. Had he just dropped Rashford and scapegoated him it would be unlovely but defensible. But dropping his two top forwards from the squad? Creating a rod for his own back.