Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1041096 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18480 on: Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm »
Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18482 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 07:40:35 pm
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
They're making out as if this was a tactical masterclass and a stellar performance, when it's just United holding on and trying to see if they can at least salvage a draw from a route-one. Then City lost focus and two attacks ending up with them winning the lottery.
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 07:40:35 pm
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
The two biggest fuck ups to win that. The first one was mind boggling, I have never seen a tackle like that. The second city just switch off and fail to deal with lumped ball forward.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:45:49 pm
The two biggest fuck ups to win that. The first one was mind boggling, I have never seen a tackle like that. The second city just switch off and fail to deal with lumped ball forward.
Remind me of the sucker punches in our games last season. Totally undeserved.
Jammy twats.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.

Yep...
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.

Yeah, he's not that good a player but he's a decent human being
A decent human being with a collection of Rolls Royces.
Rashford wont stay in the PL unless he takes a pay cut.

Are they expecting a fee ?
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 08:26:14 pm
A decent human being with a collection of Rolls Royces.

Supply and demand. Not his fault, as well, that the Mancs are idiots and gave him that fat contract.
Rashford has enough money to keep him and his family going for several lifetimes.
I learned sign language to hit on a total babe at the gym who just happened to be deaf. I studied my ass off for ages, showing her this and that that i had learned and the alphabet and so on, and finally one day i rattled off a whole anecdote about how her name Tanya was one of my favourite names because when i was young we had two beautiful husky dogs and my brothers dog was named Max and my dog was named Tanya, and ive always loved that name ever since and thats why i was so happy when she told me her name was Tanya.

The whole story was a lie Tanya was really Tanya Larsson a classily beautiful swedish blond girl who lived 4 doors down and was about 16 when i was about 10 and i loved her and she gave me an ice cream cone once. The only part that was true was that she had blue eyes like a husky would have.

Nobody offered me an mbe and i never got laid either.  But i tried. Nobody can say i didn't try.  Probably harder than Rashford in training.
What does him being rich and spending money have anything to do with what kind of person he is?
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:43:00 pm
What does him being rich and spending money have anything to do with what kind of person he is?
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.

Fair enough.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:39:50 pm
The whole story was a lie Tanya was really Tanya Larsson a classily beautiful swedish blond girl who lived 4 doors down and was about 16 when i was about 10 and i loved her and she gave me an ice cream cone once. The only part that was true was that she had blue eyes like a husky would have.

Nobody offered me an mbe and i never got laid either.  But i tried. Nobody can say i didn't try.  Probably harder than Rashford in training.

The truth would have given you a better chance of getting laid than the lie, because all she saw you say was 'Hey, you remind me of a dog'.
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 15, 2024, 07:35:54 pm
https://xcancel.com/melissareddy_/status/1868377536142651492?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Sums up that mentality

I thought it was very funny to be honest. Especially considering Walker is such a c*nt and it was so incredibly embarrassing what he did.

And everything turning against the cheats is brilliant.

What I did find hilarious though was that the Red Mancs fans were chanting "you know what you are, you know what you are, you cheating basatards you know what you are" to them after the match but, they've been cheering them on so that Liverpool and Arsenal don't win the league every year for a decade.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.

especially as its self inflicted, the guy has a shit attitude when hes on the pitch, hes lazy.

I would think dumping hin out of the lineup is actually a positive for his teammates. Shows a new manager isnt willing to pander to egos of the stars.

So not getting this idea from a few here that what he did is a bad thing!
this Rashford stuff is just Amorim's version of Hag vs CR.  doesn't mean a huge cleaning of the deadwood is starting or a change of dressing room attitude is imminent.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm
Remind me of the sucker punches in our games last season. Totally undeserved.
Jammy twats.
was gonna post that.  and again they're gonna wank themselves into a stupor over it.  idiots.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
was gonna post that.  and again they're gonna wank themselves into a stupor over it.  idiots.

To be fair to them, if we did that to them at Old Trafford Id still be out now irrespective of the wider context so I cant begrudge them that.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:37:18 pm
this Rashford stuff is just Amorim's version of Hag vs CR.  doesn't mean a huge cleaning of the deadwood is starting or a change of dressing room attitude is imminent.

They'd need to clear most/all of the squad, but they're paying everyone so much that I can't see many moving on. We often predict teams being in unfixable situations, only for them to find a way out, but it's hard to see it with them unless a lot of their younger shit players on long contracts decide to accept a pay cut and move on. Even then, they've spent so much on fees that selling some of these players doesn't help them with PSR.

They also don't even seem to think there's a problem with most of their players. There are a few like Antony, Maguire and Casemiro who are accepted as shit players, but the delusion is strong with the rest of them.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:09 pm
To be fair to them, if we did that to them at Old Trafford Id still be out now irrespective of the wider context so I cant begrudge them that.

I used to hate the feeling when we beat them in to 90's and early 2000's as they were hollow victories. We'd win the odd game, but you knew they would win the league most seasons. It only felt good again for me under Rafa as we were a threat to them.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
I used to hate the feeling when we beat them in to 90's and early 2000's as they were hollow victories. We'd win the odd game, but you knew they would win the league most seasons. It only felt good again for me under Rafa as we were a threat to them.

I know what you mean but if we turned them over 2-1 with two goals in the last 2 minutes Id be able to put that to one side, especially as City wont be winning the league this season anyway.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
I know what you mean but if we turned them over 2-1 with two goals in the last 2 minutes Id be able to put that to one side, especially as City wont be winning the league this season anyway.

Yeah, my missus was quite happy last night with that and me and the kids loved to see the ground empty and Peds face ;D
First time in own my living memory i loudly cheered a manc goal slash win. They've been so shit for so long that it felt even better for pep to get a little overdue reality check. Plus there was some outside chance City could rediscover form and none for the mancs so it had a free hit feel to it.

That game though, it was like watching a couple of 80 year old drunks brawling over the last swig in the bottle, rolling around in the gutter at 2 am, staggering to their feet swinging wildly and falling back down again. Absolute Shit on a Stick. it was truly heartwarming to observe and the mancs getting marginally more shit on their half of the stick for 85 full mins and then that diallo (who has speed and nothing i mean nothing else) making all the wrong decisions and somehow getting outfuckedup by the city players and now they think they are good and he is good and amorim is good and none of them are at all....its really great fun to observe.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
First time in own my living memory i loudly cheered a manc goal slash win. They've been so shit for so long that it felt even better for pep to get a little overdue reality check. Plus there was some outside chance City could rediscover form and none for the mancs so it had a free hit feel to it.

That game though, it was like watching a couple of 80 year old drunks brawling over the last swig in the bottle, rolling around in the gutter at 2 am, staggering to their feet swinging wildly and falling back down again. Absolute Shit on a Stick. it was truly heartwarming to observe and the mancs getting marginally more shit on their half of the stick for 85 full mins and then that diallo (who has speed and nothing i mean nothing else) making all the wrong decisions and somehow getting outfuckedup by the city players and now they think they are good and he is good and amorim is good and none of them are at all....its really great fun to observe.

It's fucking glorious. When they get twatted by Bournemouth at the weekend on their own midden playing their 'shit on a stick' football while the cherries slice them open will be a sight to behold. They never ever learn
Quote from: Ebenezer-viva on Today at 12:02:34 am
It's fucking glorious. When they get twatted by Bournemouth at the weekend on their own midden playing their 'shit on a stick' football while the cherries slice them open will be a sight to behold. They never ever learn

Yup, the reason being happy about a Man Utd win feels ok, other than the primary matter of keeping Man City's hilarious tribulations going, was because there was nothing about it that presages a broader uptick under Amorim any time soon.

It was a complete smash and grab against a team devoid of confidence and form. And it wasn't a Klopp situation where you can already see the stylistic direction they want to go in even if the results are inconsistent.
Two absolute dog shit teams without an ounce of creativity in them.

One just made more mistakes than the other. Glorious.
Shows how far their standards have dropped when their fans are raving about Ugarte.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:24:43 am
Shows how far their standards have dropped when their fans are raving about Ugarte.

They're raving over Maguire because he finally had his first good game for them years after signing and now want a new deal for him, the club is in the absolute gutter and I love it.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:09 pm
To be fair to them, if we did that to them at Old Trafford Id still be out now irrespective of the wider context so I cant begrudge them that.

Was a bit reminiscent of when we came back from 2-0 down there under Roy Hodgson...

Only we ended up losing.
Man City will take Rashford. And they'll do it for all the wrong reasons - mainly as a vanity project for Guardiola. He can't fix his own team, but maybe he can fix Rashford.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:24 am
Man City will take Rashford. And they'll do it for all the wrong reasons - mainly as a vanity project for Guardiola. He can't fix his own team, but maybe he can fix Rashford.

Not a chanceeeee surely. Guardiola is obssessed with details and Rashford is a play purely on instinct player, tactically he always looks like he doesnt know where hes meant to be. Guardiola would run out the stadium screaming having to watch Rashford hammer the ball into the car park from an impossible angle with Haaland free to tap home from a few yards out
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:04:01 am
Was a bit reminiscent of when we came back from 2-0 down there under Roy Hodgson...

Only we ended up losing.
If only wed given him more time  :)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:39:01 am
Not a chanceeeee surely. Guardiola is obssessed with details and Rashford is a play purely on instinct player, tactically he always looks like he doesnt know where hes meant to be. Guardiola would run out the stadium screaming having to watch Rashford hammer the ball into the car park from an impossible angle with Haaland free to tap home from a few yards out

Possibly, but what you're ignoring is that Guardiola is in the midst of a nervous breakdown and not behaving 'normally'. His operators from Abu Dhabi may think this is the vanity project that can restore him to full health. The Gulf is full of such vanity projects. It might make considerable sense to them. Plus Man City is a 'club' with a massive inferiority complex. The idea of taking a failing 'star player' from its more illustrious neighbour and restoring him to 'greatness' is exactly the sort of thing that might appeal to them.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:24 am
Man City will take Rashford. And they'll do it for all the wrong reasons - mainly as a vanity project for Guardiola. He can't fix his own team, but maybe he can fix Rashford.

When my lad was at the ADFC academy, the coaches there said they let him go and don't regret it. They won't take him back.
I think Garnacho is the bigger deal, personally. A Spanish U20 who was touted as the next big thing being dropped from the squad is more concerning than Rashford, a player the fans have a love hate relationship with, who is 27 and clearly not getting any better and one with many flaws to his game. He's scored 138 in 10 years at united and 426 games (so, 1 in 3). It's not terrible, but nor is it terribly good. He's basically a decent striker, but no more. But Garnacho was the great hope. And now he's been dropped from the squad. That leaves Fernandes, Diallo and Zirkzee as their forward options. Had he just dropped Rashford and scapegoated him it would be unlovely but defensible. But dropping his two top forwards from the squad? Creating a rod for his own back.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:40:00 am
I think Garnacho is the bigger deal, personally. A Spanish U20 who was touted as the next big thing being dropped from the squad is more concerning than Rashford, a player the fans have a love hate relationship with, who is 27 and clearly not getting any better and one with many flaws to his game. He's scored 138 in 10 years at united and 426 games (so, 1 in 3). It's not terrible, but nor is it terribly good. He's basically a decent striker, but no more. But Garnacho was the great hope. And now he's been dropped from the squad. That leaves Fernandes, Diallo and Zirkzee as their forward options. Had he just dropped Rashford and scapegoated him it would be unlovely but defensible. But dropping his two top forwards from the squad? Creating a rod for his own back.



Garnacho is a full Argentinian International.
