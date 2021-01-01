I learned sign language to hit on a total babe at the gym who just happened to be deaf. I studied my ass off for ages, showing her this and that that i had learned and the alphabet and so on, and finally one day i rattled off a whole anecdote about how her name Tanya was one of my favourite names because when i was young we had two beautiful husky dogs and my brothers dog was named Max and my dog was named Tanya, and ive always loved that name ever since and thats why i was so happy when she told me her name was Tanya.



The whole story was a lie Tanya was really Tanya Larsson a classily beautiful swedish blond girl who lived 4 doors down and was about 16 when i was about 10 and i loved her and she gave me an ice cream cone once. The only part that was true was that she had blue eyes like a husky would have.



Nobody offered me an mbe and i never got laid either. But i tried. Nobody can say i didn't try. Probably harder than Rashford in training.