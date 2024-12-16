« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:46:16 pm
Jamie Jackson in the Guardian is a usual club mouthpiece when it comes to stories, so..

Manchester United view sidelining Marcus Rashford as key to cultural reboot
Club ready to cut losses but see easier way back for Garnacho

Marcus Rashford has been marginalised and put up for sale by Manchester United as part of a cultural reboot deemed necessary to transform the club after standards were allowed to decline for more than a decade.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is intent there can be no passengers and is ready to cut his losses on Rashford if there are suitors in January. A willingness to take short-term pain in pursuit of long-term gain was also behind Dan Ashworths exit as sporting director after five months when United had paid £5m to bring him from Newcastle.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped by Ruben Amorim from the squad for Sundays derby win at Manchester City and whereas a way back is regarded as possible for Garnacho, the feeling at the club is that Rashfords time is up.

Amorim has decided Rashford needs to leave in the push to engineer a shift in culture throughout the club, for football and non-football staff.

United would countenance a cut-price offer for Rashford. A move in January would be ideal, though his salary of £365,000 a week means only a few clubs could afford him
He's on how much???! 19 million quid a year!  Best of luck finding someone to take him off your books.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:47:40 pm
such a shame there's nobody at MU who could help fund their staff bonuses or Christmas party, isn't it?
1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:52:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:46:16 pm
Jamie Jackson in the Guardian is a usual club mouthpiece when it comes to stories, so..

Manchester United view sidelining Marcus Rashford as key to cultural reboot
Club ready to cut losses but see easier way back for Garnacho
He's on how much???! 19 million quid a year!  Best of luck finding someone to take him off your books.
Big Jim getting tough now. After letting Rashford go out on loan (and pay more than half his wages), all he'll need to do within the cultural reset (and get rid of crap players) is get rid of Onana, Maguire, Fernandes, Antony, Zirkzee, Mount, De Ligt, Ugarte, Casemiro, Malacia, Eriksen and a few more rubbish footballers, at significant losses, then replace them all for a similar sum. Easy peasy  :)
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:53:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:46:16 pm
Jamie Jackson in the Guardian is a usual club mouthpiece when it comes to stories, so..

Manchester United view sidelining Marcus Rashford as key to cultural reboot
Club ready to cut losses but see easier way back for Garnacho
He's on how much???! 19 million quid a year!  Best of luck finding someone to take him off your books.

Thats a lot of group discounted M&S gift cards and store damaged Chocolate Oranges isnt it?
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:56:10 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:55:15 pm
Apparently Mount is injured again? What a transfer he's been for them.
He'll be at Everton within a season or so.

Which will suit him as they'll look up to him in North Wales. After all, Mount's now don(e)...


(Come on!)
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:58:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:56:10 pm
He'll be at Everton within a season or so.

Which will suit him as they'll look up to him in North Wales. After all, Mount's now don(e)...


(Come on!)

OK that's it - you're fired.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:02:32 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:34:14 am


:lmao


Is it too early to start dreaming of a top half finish?
End Product

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:03:49 pm
They just collect professionals with poor attitudes? Or us it the environment they are in?

Shaw overweight
Lukaku overweight
Schweinstiger overweight.
Casemiro overweight.
Pogba slagging off the team.
Lingard out clubbing.
Garnacho out clubbing.
Rashford out clubbing.
Antony cupping ear against Coventry amongst other things.
Hojlund giving it the big one.
Ashley Young  staring at moyes game 4.
Sancho on 5 guys diet.

Ten years of players taking the Mickey.





Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:07:42 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 02:03:49 pm

Ten years of players taking the Mickey.


...or the entire buffet...
SantaAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:07:46 pm
If the Saudis hadn't lost interest in Newcastle once they got their world cup, they would've been one of Rashford's likely destinations
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:13:09 pm
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:15:29 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 01:53:09 pm
Thats a lot of group discounted M&S gift cards and store damaged Chocolate Oranges isnt it?
Leave me out of this.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:27:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:56:10 pm
He'll be at Everton within a season or so.

Which will suit him as they'll look up to him in North Wales. After all, Mount's now don(e)...


(Come on!)

 :duh



 ;D
