Jamie Jackson in the Guardian is a usual club mouthpiece when it comes to stories, so..



Manchester United view sidelining Marcus Rashford as key to cultural reboot

Club ready to cut losses but see easier way back for Garnacho

He's on how much???! 19 million quid a year! Best of luck finding someone to take him off your books.



Big Jim getting tough now. After letting Rashford go out on loan (and pay more than half his wages), all he'll need to do within the cultural reset (and get rid of crap players) is get rid of Onana, Maguire, Fernandes, Antony, Zirkzee, Mount, De Ligt, Ugarte, Casemiro, Malacia, Eriksen and a few more rubbish footballers, at significant losses, then replace them all for a similar sum. Easy peasy