« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1032042 times)

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18360 on: December 12, 2024, 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December 12, 2024, 10:27:30 pm


We'll do the sights (and I'll show here were I grew up and stuff too) - and the Christmas Market too - hope she has a good weekend and the Reds win. :)


Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18361 on: December 12, 2024, 10:42:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December 12, 2024, 10:27:30 pm
;D


My daughter visited Anfield with me when she was a little 'un. Back then I was a shareholder (Mr Moore made us all sell to the cowboys *spits*) - despite me having season tickets for years, it was the only time she went with me.

Tomorrow I head back to UK and stay at hers tomorrow night (she's in the East Midlands) and then on to Anfield on Saturday (I managed to score a couple of tickets for the Fulham game). She's so excited. Despite being a Red and her dad being Scouse, she hasn't visited Liverpool very much (I moved south in the late 70s).

We'll do the sights (and I'll show here were I grew up and stuff too) - and the Christmas Market too - hope she has a good weekend and the Reds win. :)



Ah that's boss that - thank god it wasn't last weekend.  Hopefully you'll have a great time and see the Reds win.

We were supposed to be out Sunday afternoon at a covers band event, but it got cancelled, so we might watch the Manc derby together as its one of the rare times we both want them to win, although I'd rather go and have a drink in one of the bars that won't have the game on.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18362 on: December 12, 2024, 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 12, 2024, 10:41:38 pm
Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...

No way could you do that at BMD, who wants to go into town after stinking of shit.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18363 on: December 12, 2024, 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 12, 2024, 10:41:38 pm
Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18364 on: December 12, 2024, 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 12, 2024, 10:42:41 pm
Ah that's boss that - thank god it wasn't last weekend.  Hopefully you'll have a great time and see the Reds win.

We were supposed to be out Sunday afternoon at a covers band event, but it got cancelled, so we might watch the Manc derby together as its one of the rare times we both want them to win, although I'd rather go and have a drink in one of the bars that won't have the game on.

Thanks Rob.

Enjoy your weekend mate. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18365 on: December 12, 2024, 10:52:59 pm »
Ruben Amorim is an anagram of "Aunob Rimmer".

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18366 on: December 12, 2024, 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December 12, 2024, 10:52:59 pm
Ruben Amorim is an anagram of "Aunob Rimmer".



 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,495
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18367 on: December 12, 2024, 11:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 12, 2024, 05:50:40 pm
Home Thursday then 12:30 Sunday is easier than us having a 7:30 away v the Saudis and then a 12:30 at the bitters :no
yep, we also played Bologna at home at 8pm on the Wednesday then had to play Palace away at 12:30 on the Saturday. It's bollocks, they should have a level playing field.

No real issue with Chelsea playing at 7pm as they have a 16 hour flight home but it's a joke United have a hole game against Rangers and then a home game against Fulham rearranged but it is darling United of course
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18368 on: Yesterday at 12:01:30 am »
what's bizarre is that the PL don't have a standard approach that they've all agreed to, so no team can move the schedule when things look difficult for them. it's amateurish crap.

it's not like these situations are out of the bloody ordinary.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:03:15 am by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,129
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18369 on: Yesterday at 12:41:16 am »
I have a very funny feeling this shower will turn up against the cheats on Sunday.
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18370 on: Yesterday at 01:40:06 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on December 12, 2024, 07:40:45 pm
Robbie Savage is a weird fucker, this is the guy who once pronounced Ten Hag the best manager in the world after they won the League Cup!

Why does he have a permanent lob on for the club that rejected him?

Stupid arse

Its bizarre isnt it, Ive often wondered why he seems to love them so much given those circumstances. And why is it hes on comms for every European game they play in?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18371 on: Yesterday at 06:25:18 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 01:40:06 am
Its bizarre isnt it, Ive often wondered why he seems to love them so much given those circumstances. And why is it hes on comms for every European game they play in?
Want his son in their academy for ages?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18372 on: Yesterday at 06:30:06 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,912
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18373 on: Yesterday at 06:51:22 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 12:41:16 am
I have a very funny feeling this shower will turn up against the cheats on Sunday.

They give up so many chances as have no real system. Think City will hammer them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18374 on: Yesterday at 06:58:36 am »
Surely anything but a city win leaves them too much to do in the league.  As for United getting or not getting points, who cares?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18375 on: Yesterday at 07:04:51 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on December 12, 2024, 11:54:03 pm
yep, we also played Bologna at home at 8pm on the Wednesday then had to play Palace away at 12:30 on the Saturday. It's bollocks, they should have a level playing field.

No real issue with Chelsea playing at 7pm as they have a 16 hour flight home but it's a joke United have a hole game against Rangers and then a home game against Fulham rearranged but it is darling United of course

It's deffo a hole
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18376 on: Yesterday at 08:42:38 am »
Actually I think United will beat City, City are that bad. I'm just amazed that City are actually still in 4th.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,725
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18377 on: Yesterday at 10:09:54 am »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on December 12, 2024, 08:01:22 pm
United getting kick off times moved to suit them isn't something new.
 
In 2016 we were due to play Augsburg in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Man City in the League cup final on the Sunday, so we asked UEFA if we could move the Augsburg game back to the Wednesday so we could prepare for the final. UEFA said no.

In 2017 United were due to play St Etienne in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Southampton in the League cup final on the Sunday, so United asked UEFA if they could move the St Etienne game back to the Wednesday so they could prepare for the final. UEFA said yes of course you can.

Apparently the reason United were allowed to move their game and we weren't was that St Etienne and Lyon couldn't play on the same night because of their rivalry. If that was the case then why was it scheduled for the Thursday in the first place,and why did it take someone at United to point it out,
did no-one at St Etienne or Lyon notice. It was fucking bollocks.
I checked to see how far St Etienne's and Lyon's ground were apart and they are roughly the same distance as Anfield is to Old Trafford. Nobody has ever suggested Liverpool and United can't play on the same night,despite having one of the bitterest rivalries in football.
David Gill was on the UEFA executive Commitee at the time.

Remarkable.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18378 on: Yesterday at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:42:38 am
Actually I think United will beat City, City are that bad. I'm just amazed that City are actually still in 4th.
Could happen. If united drop onana.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18379 on: Yesterday at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on December 12, 2024, 08:01:22 pm
United getting kick off times moved to suit them isn't something new.
 
I checked to see how far St Etienne's and Lyon's ground were apart and they are roughly the same distance as Anfield is to Old Trafford. Nobody has ever suggested Liverpool and United can't play on the same night,despite having one of the bitterest rivalries in football.
David Gill was on the UEFA executive Commitee at the time.

Yeah this happens all the time, both on Saturdays and midweek - lost count of the amount of times I've got back from Anfield and the M60 is still chocker with their fans trying to get home over and hour after full time.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,488
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18380 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:03:34 am
Could happen. If united drop onana.

Didnt they make him stay late before going to AFCON and play him in every possible game so just imagine how bad that Turkish reserve keeper must be!
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18381 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on December 12, 2024, 07:40:45 pm
Robbie Savage is a weird fucker, this is the guy who once pronounced Ten Hag the best manager in the world after they won the League Cup!

Why does he have a permanent lob on for the club that rejected him?

Stupid arse
You should read his column in the mirror on Saturday,without fail he mentions Utd and never criticises them .turns every shambolic display into a positive one ,refusing to criticise players like maguire when everyone else knows hes hopelessly out his depth.
He was ten hags biggest cheer leader , he needs more.. time ,money, backup ,patience etc etc .of course now its all ,Amorim is the real deal ,this is the one ,blah ,blah .
Contrast this with his thoughts on Liverpool and its like day and night ,a sort of pound shop Gary Neville.

His son was  at utds academy so obviously thats why he was reluctant to call them out but he must have received e mails from readers who pointed this out and he admitted in his column that he wasnt going to say anything about the club and put pressures on his son .
If thats the case he shouldnt have been writing a column in the first place ,the fucking fraud .
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:17:11 pm by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18382 on: Yesterday at 04:15:01 pm »
think if it was ten hag or gollum they would stand a chance. both sit deep and counter. diallo, garnacho and rashford could do a job on these right now

this current city side is a mess at the back during the transitions.

think final score would be 2-0 city. under amorim they are under transition stage and city would take advantage of that.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18383 on: Yesterday at 04:30:47 pm »
Some of their supporters are seriously deluded. Just been on redcafe reading their thread of foden. One of them thinks that he is the most overrated player in the league (i do think he is a little overrated but not the most). Then says he should not be anywhere near the England squad as he should be considered for the left side- and in that position he is much worse than the likes of rasfhord, sterling, madueke, Gordon and grealish. Lol.

Then in response someone else claims he is only good because of how amazing pep is at making average players better - and says that he has always thought the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Rodri, KDB, Busquets, Alves etc etc were  all massively overrated and none of them were anywhere near world class etc. And that they were all lucky to have been managed by the best ever and that his coaching was what made them good and without him they'd all be flops.

The first statement, whilst bad, is at least arguable. The second though, claiming that those players were overrated?  WTF? LOL
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18384 on: Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm »
Messi overrated? :lmao

One caveat I will give though, redcafe is not a forum I'd base my opinion of Mancs on, Mancs I know who use forums hate it, think its full of dickheads
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:34:10 pm by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18385 on: Yesterday at 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm
Messi overrated? :lmao

One caveat I will give though, redcafe is not a forum I'd base my opinion of Mancs on, Mancs I know who use forums hate it, think its full of dickheads

To whom Arne says "Hello..."
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18386 on: Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm »
We've all seen some outrageous decisions go United's way over the years but did you know they once awarded themselves a penalty.
Derby County at home in 1978. The ball accidently hits the Derby defender on the arm, Lou Macari immediately catches the ball and places it on the penalty spot before the Ref even knows what's going on. Of course the Ref then runs away from any protests trying to make out that it was him that has awarded the pen. Fucking coward should of booked Macari for handball. Jimmy Greenhoff is laughing his head off,he knew what Macari did.

The incident starts on the video at about 13min 10sec

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctLusyAHO3k
Logged

Offline Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,809
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18387 on: Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm
Messi overrated? :lmao

One caveat I will give though, redcafe is not a forum I'd base my opinion of Mancs on, Mancs I know who use forums hate it, think its full of dickheads

I can confirm that
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18388 on: Yesterday at 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
We've all seen some outrageous decisions go United's way over the years but did you know they once awarded themselves a penalty.
Derby County at home in 1978. The ball accidently hits the Derby defender on the arm, Lou Macari immediately catches the ball and places it on the penalty spot before the Ref even knows what's going on. Of course the Ref then runs away from any protests trying to make out that it was him that has awarded the pen. Fucking coward should of booked Macari for handball. Jimmy Greenhoff is laughing his head off,he knew what Macari did.

The incident starts on the video at about 13min 10sec

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctLusyAHO3k
Completely mad, but he got away with it. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18389 on: Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
We've all seen some outrageous decisions go United's way over the years but did you know they once awarded themselves a penalty.
Derby County at home in 1978. The ball accidently hits the Derby defender on the arm, Lou Macari immediately catches the ball and places it on the penalty spot before the Ref even knows what's going on. Of course the Ref then runs away from any protests trying to make out that it was him that has awarded the pen. Fucking coward should of booked Macari for handball. Jimmy Greenhoff is laughing his head off,he knew what Macari did.

The incident starts on the video at about 13min 10sec

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctLusyAHO3k
[/b]

Ha, ha that's outrageous. Funny story about Macari is that he was all set to sign for us from Celtic in January 1973. United came in with a last minute offer & he chose them saying he'd have more chance of winning trophies at United. A few months later we won the league & UEFA Cup whilst the little Scottish goblin was one of the players who helped the mancs get relegated the following year (1974).
Logged

Offline Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,809
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18390 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
We've all seen some outrageous decisions go United's way over the years but did you know they once awarded themselves a penalty.
Derby County at home in 1978. The ball accidently hits the Derby defender on the arm, Lou Macari immediately catches the ball and places it on the penalty spot before the Ref even knows what's going on. Of course the Ref then runs away from any protests trying to make out that it was him that has awarded the pen. Fucking coward should of booked Macari for handball. Jimmy Greenhoff is laughing his head off,he knew what Macari did.

The incident starts on the video at about 13min 10sec

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctLusyAHO3k

They were shite back then an' all. I think they'd not long been promoted from the old second division around this time
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18391 on: Yesterday at 07:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm


Ha, ha that's outrageous. Funny story about Macari is that he was all set to sign for us from Celtic in January 1973. United came in with a last minute offer & he chose them saying he'd have more chance of winning trophies at United. A few months later we won the league & UEFA Cup whilst the little Scottish goblin was one of the players who helped the mancs get relegated the following year (1974).
He stayed at United till 1984 with only one major winners medal won,during the same time we won 18 major trophies. But then again he wouldn't have got into our late 70's, early eighties teams.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm by Johann Gambolputty »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18392 on: Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm


Ha, ha that's outrageous. Funny story about Macari is that he was all set to sign for us from Celtic in January 1973. United came in with a last minute offer & he chose them saying he'd have more chance of winning trophies at United. A few months later we won the league & UEFA Cup whilst the little Scottish goblin was one of the players who helped the mancs get relegated the following year (1974).

Macari was in the main stand telling all that he was signing.
Story goes he asked for a house which the club said OK to and then he asked for a car in the garage and Shanks jibbed him off. Apparently Shanks wasnt too impressed by his advisors.
He then had a famous bet with Souness that United would win more trophies than us
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18393 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Yesterday at 07:39:09 pm
He stayed at United till 1984 with only one major winners medal won,during the same time we won 18 major trophies. But then again he wouldn't of got into our late 70's, early eighties teams.

I still swear that was handball
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18394 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
I notice Gary Scargill has been very quiet over United seemingly being run by Thatxher incarnate. Funny that.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,107
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18395 on: Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 11, 2024, 12:59:45 pm
You can get more than that, I got £350 in Amazon vouchers last year for 35 years at the company. Annoyingly, they pay the £10 a year you've worked in your pay, so I got taxed on the £350 in this summers pay

That's actually disgraceful that you are compelled to either shop at a prescribed business or lose ~100 quid to the tax man. I avoid Amazon if there's any other option, so I'd prefer nothing over this so-called bonus.

If it's any consolation, I've been with my company 14 years and not had a Xmas bonus in the last 5... each employee used to get a 250 dollar David Jones voucher (the Aussie M&S, more or less), but since we sold out to VC ghouls that's been reduced to a single voucher that everyone gets to compete for at the Xmas party (which used to go deep into the night with an open tab, now you pay your own way once lunch is over). As I mentioned on the America thread, I have an aversion to owning too much stuff, so losing the voucher didn't bother me, but Scrooging while CEO profits soar seems to be a big hit of 21st century capitalism.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:04 pm by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18396 on: Today at 12:51:04 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm
I still swear that was handball
Spawniest FA cup final winner of all time,Macari's shot was going about 10 foot wide.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 