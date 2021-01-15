Some of their supporters are seriously deluded. Just been on redcafe reading their thread of foden. One of them thinks that he is the most overrated player in the league (i do think he is a little overrated but not the most). Then says he should not be anywhere near the England squad as he should be considered for the left side- and in that position he is much worse than the likes of rasfhord, sterling, madueke, Gordon and grealish. Lol.



Then in response someone else claims he is only good because of how amazing pep is at making average players better - and says that he has always thought the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Rodri, KDB, Busquets, Alves etc etc were all massively overrated and none of them were anywhere near world class etc. And that they were all lucky to have been managed by the best ever and that his coaching was what made them good and without him they'd all be flops.



The first statement, whilst bad, is at least arguable. The second though, claiming that those players were overrated? WTF? LOL