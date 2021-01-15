« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1029841 times)

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,858
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18360 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm


We'll do the sights (and I'll show here were I grew up and stuff too) - and the Christmas Market too - hope she has a good weekend and the Reds win. :)


Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,925
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18361 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm
;D


My daughter visited Anfield with me when she was a little 'un. Back then I was a shareholder (Mr Moore made us all sell to the cowboys *spits*) - despite me having season tickets for years, it was the only time she went with me.

Tomorrow I head back to UK and stay at hers tomorrow night (she's in the East Midlands) and then on to Anfield on Saturday (I managed to score a couple of tickets for the Fulham game). She's so excited. Despite being a Red and her dad being Scouse, she hasn't visited Liverpool very much (I moved south in the late 70s).

We'll do the sights (and I'll show here were I grew up and stuff too) - and the Christmas Market too - hope she has a good weekend and the Reds win. :)



Ah that's boss that - thank god it wasn't last weekend.  Hopefully you'll have a great time and see the Reds win.

We were supposed to be out Sunday afternoon at a covers band event, but it got cancelled, so we might watch the Manc derby together as its one of the rare times we both want them to win, although I'd rather go and have a drink in one of the bars that won't have the game on.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,925
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18362 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm
Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...

No way could you do that at BMD, who wants to go into town after stinking of shit.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18363 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm
Shame Everton are playing away, and at the same time as Liverpool, or you could have taken her to a nice comedy show...

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18364 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm
Ah that's boss that - thank god it wasn't last weekend.  Hopefully you'll have a great time and see the Reds win.

We were supposed to be out Sunday afternoon at a covers band event, but it got cancelled, so we might watch the Manc derby together as its one of the rare times we both want them to win, although I'd rather go and have a drink in one of the bars that won't have the game on.

Thanks Rob.

Enjoy your weekend mate. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18365 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »
Ruben Amorim is an anagram of "Aunob Rimmer".

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18366 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
Ruben Amorim is an anagram of "Aunob Rimmer".



 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,494
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18367 on: Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 05:50:40 pm
Home Thursday then 12:30 Sunday is easier than us having a 7:30 away v the Saudis and then a 12:30 at the bitters :no
yep, we also played Bologna at home at 8pm on the Wednesday then had to play Palace away at 12:30 on the Saturday. It's bollocks, they should have a level playing field.

No real issue with Chelsea playing at 7pm as they have a 16 hour flight home but it's a joke United have a hole game against Rangers and then a home game against Fulham rearranged but it is darling United of course
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18368 on: Today at 12:01:30 am »
what's bizarre is that the PL don't have a standard approach that they've all agreed to, so no team can move the schedule when things look difficult for them. it's amateurish crap.

it's not like these situations are out of the bloody ordinary.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:15 am by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,116
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18369 on: Today at 12:41:16 am »
I have a very funny feeling this shower will turn up against the cheats on Sunday.
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18370 on: Today at 01:40:06 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 07:40:45 pm
Robbie Savage is a weird fucker, this is the guy who once pronounced Ten Hag the best manager in the world after they won the League Cup!

Why does he have a permanent lob on for the club that rejected him?

Stupid arse

Its bizarre isnt it, Ive often wondered why he seems to love them so much given those circumstances. And why is it hes on comms for every European game they play in?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,627
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18371 on: Today at 06:25:18 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 01:40:06 am
Its bizarre isnt it, Ive often wondered why he seems to love them so much given those circumstances. And why is it hes on comms for every European game they play in?
Want his son in their academy for ages?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18372 on: Today at 06:30:06 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,912
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18373 on: Today at 06:51:22 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:41:16 am
I have a very funny feeling this shower will turn up against the cheats on Sunday.

They give up so many chances as have no real system. Think City will hammer them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,627
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18374 on: Today at 06:58:36 am »
Surely anything but a city win leaves them too much to do in the league.  As for United getting or not getting points, who cares?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,577
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18375 on: Today at 07:04:51 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm
yep, we also played Bologna at home at 8pm on the Wednesday then had to play Palace away at 12:30 on the Saturday. It's bollocks, they should have a level playing field.

No real issue with Chelsea playing at 7pm as they have a 16 hour flight home but it's a joke United have a hole game against Rangers and then a home game against Fulham rearranged but it is darling United of course

It's deffo a hole
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 