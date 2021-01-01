« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1024727 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18200 on: Yesterday at 04:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:14:54 pm
There has been some noises from their supporter groups to be fair, but not much approaching coordinated action.

I do feel sorry for their proper old school Mancunian fans watching any semblance of the club representing a working class city being ripped apart. But it's hard to feel sorry for anyone else associating themselves with that club.

Ach it's not sincere though is it?

He's been sacking low-paid workers since the very beginning of his tenure a year ago, yet we heard nothing from supporter groups then. Only when they realise he's a destroying the club do moral values become convenient for them.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,383
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18201 on: Yesterday at 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:23:09 pm
I've never, ever paid a single penny to have Sky or BT or TNT or Amazon or LFC.TV or any other package or service. Yet I have watched every single Liverpool game for decades.

It can be done

I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.
 ;D   
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18202 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:43:43 pm
I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.
 ;D   

Yeah, there were certain pubs in the vicinity of Anfield that had the same idea.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,593
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18203 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 12:46:44 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 01:56:53 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
https://youtu.be/Xowlh8MjVJc?si=d0dWMkdujdfMKCIN

Gary's scutter exposed!

Bravo.

His analysis is laughable at the best of times.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 