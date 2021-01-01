I've never, ever paid a single penny to have Sky or BT or TNT or Amazon or LFC.TV or any other package or service. Yet I have watched every single Liverpool game for decades.



It can be done



I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.