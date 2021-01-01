There has been some noises from their supporter groups to be fair, but not much approaching coordinated action.
I do feel sorry for their proper old school Mancunian fans watching any semblance of the club representing a working class city being ripped apart. But it's hard to feel sorry for anyone else associating themselves with that club.
Ach it's not sincere though is it?
He's been sacking low-paid workers since the very beginning of his tenure a year ago, yet we heard nothing from supporter groups then. Only when they realise he's a destroying the club do moral values become convenient for them.