Have a mate who is a die hard old school United fan. Hes a bit quiet these day, but get a few pints in him and he can almost always be back in Were United, we do what we want mode. Im sure a few of youve met this?
Cant really blame him. He has been schooled by the post Busby Babes drought followed by: Sky darlings, Fergies rules, Cantona and co, Theater of dreams, Champions League, Moyesie & Maureen and the rest, multiple corners turned, Nevilles false dawns, Sir Jimll fix it, etc.
But finally - He's a bit quiet.