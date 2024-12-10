How does hollowing out a company ever help? All it really does is provide a short-term improvement on spreadsheets as the company has smaller outgoings and lower liabilities. Once a company starts down that route it's generally the beginning of the end as successive owners take their pound of flesh before handing it on until eventually bankruptcy is declared. Man U will be spared that fate as they have massive brand loyalty but it's a measure of Sir Jim and Ineos that this is how they approach things.



I just hope they don't scam and scrounge a penny out of the government off the back of Lord Coe and Andy Burnham.



The bolded bit is what I am worried about. He already tried that tactic by calling govt money on a "Wembley of the North". It was catchy I must admit. But the sheer arrogance that a common man would bear part of that expense is beyond me. Whats to say he wont try that again citing additional employment and taxes and revenue for the government in exchange for partial investment?United as a brand is too big to fail. But I think if no investor was ready to pay their evaluation of 4b pounds when they were shit, how would any investor pay 5b pounds now that the dead wood (according to Jim) has been eliminated? I sure as hell dont think they will go south with their evaluation.