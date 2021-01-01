Should've stuck with Van Gaal.. should've stuck with Jose, should've stuck with Ole...



Jeez, it gets worse and worse. Every previous appointment looks like it would've been better to stick with them.



Brexit Jim is their new Ferguson-like figure, but he's clueless.



Amorim might actually be a good long term choice, but he's too honest for his own good, saying its a long time before they are good enough. He knows what Ten Hag assembled is an absolute pile of shite. He's going to need around 4 or 5 windows to assemble a squad that can play his way, but there is no way these fucking idiots will accept that.When you look at Klopps first game, its scary just how low on quality we were and the job he did was immense, but we had a team working alongside him that knew what they were doing (Salah over Klopps first choice of Brandt for example) and more importantly, we were prepared to give Klopp time as we believed in him. This fella will get the season if he's lucky