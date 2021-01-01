Amorim might actually be a good long term choice, but he's too honest for his own good, saying its a long time before they are good enough. He knows what Ten Hag assembled is an absolute pile of shite. He's going to need around 4 or 5 windows to assemble a squad that can play his way, but there is no way these fucking idiots will accept that.
When you look at Klopps first game, its scary just how low on quality we were and the job he did was immense, but we had a team working alongside him that knew what they were doing (Salah over Klopps first choice of Brandt for example) and more importantly, we were prepared to give Klopp time as we believed in him. This fella will get the season if he's lucky
They have to go all in on him. The system he uses needs a very specific set of players, 2 10s and wing backs. If you build the squad for him, you have to give him time to be a success. If he's gone in 3 years, you'll have a shallow pool of managers to choose from who require the same profile of players.
I suspect that is where the disagreements that led to the sacking of Ashworth started. If the manager isn't a success, you've basically wasted 8 years, as in all likelihood the manager coming in will have to do a whole squad rebuild. That is the point of a DOF, managers coming and going shouldn't require a reset every time.
If he is a massive success, and is there 10/15 years it doesn't matter, but it's a hell of a gamble.