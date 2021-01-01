« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18080 on: Today at 12:03:53 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
Here you go

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/42425837/predicting-ruben-amorims-first-11-games-manchester-united-manager
L0Lzooodoloeor ;D

Thanks mate.
So far, we're looking at:

DRAW: Ipswich Town 1-1 Man United - Predicted United win, 0-2

WIN: Man United 3-2 Bodo Glimt - Predicted United win, 4-0

WIN: Man United 4-0 Everton - Predicted United win, 3-1

LOSS: Arsenal 2-0 Man United - Predicted draw, 2-2

LOSS: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Man United - Predicted United win, 1-2


Next up: Viktoria Plzen...(predicted 1-1 draw. Oh the modesty...)
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18081 on: Today at 12:21:38 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:03:53 am
L0Lzooodoloeor ;D

Thanks mate.
So far, we're looking at:

DRAW: Ipswich Town 1-1 Man United - Predicted United win, 0-2

WIN: Man United 3-2 Bodo Glimt - Predicted United win, 4-0

WIN: Man United 4-0 Everton - Predicted United win, 3-1

LOSS: Arsenal 2-0 Man United - Predicted draw, 2-2

LOSS: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Man United - Predicted United win, 1-2


Next up: Viktoria Plzen...(predicted 1-1 draw. Oh the modesty...)

Aged like milk left out on a summer's day. :)

Hope they didn't bet the farm on an 'acca' or anything.
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18082 on: Today at 01:12:43 am
This guys high tension act is an implosion in the making. he looks like hes going to give himself a heart attack at basically all times. Given to ranting and raving. Wildly egotistical. Way out of his depth. and saddled with a totally shit team.

its early doors but its looking like a dream come true.
MightyReds

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18083 on: Today at 01:13:58 am
 ;D
Looked up the writer on LinkedIn, looks like anyone can be a writer. I wonder, and I think he did, believe the s*** that came out from his mouth.
Well, it provides a good laugh
Last Edit: Today at 01:15:40 am by MightyReds
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18084 on: Today at 04:44:01 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  7, 2024, 01:22:29 pm
Mina Rzouki is stealing a living.

How can she still be a "Journalist" after that take on Salah just after we signed him.

"He's another Juan Caudrado" "I'm not convinced by his Football IQ"

Would there be any of them left if horribly bad takes were sufficient for them to lose their jobs though?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18085 on: Today at 05:22:48 am
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 08:37:37 am
Southgate managed the biggest cultural reset in English football by turning the national team from a joke to a team that nearly wins tournaments. I know English fans have been trained to hate him by their media but the fact is, if you think Ashworth is the man to be your sporting director, then why don't you listen to who he wants to be the head coach?

While his boring approach would be hilarious for us to watch from the outside, you'd have to think that he could get them back into the top 10 in time and also has plenty of experience starting a shit keeper and shit central defenders so wouldn't find their squad too much of a shock to the system.  ;D
JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18086 on: Today at 06:39:10 am
Piggies in Blankies

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18087 on: Today at 07:11:18 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:03:53 am
L0Lzooodoloeor ;D

Thanks mate.
So far, we're looking at:

DRAW: Ipswich Town 1-1 Man United - Predicted United win, 0-2

WIN: Man United 3-2 Bodo Glimt - Predicted United win, 4-0

WIN: Man United 4-0 Everton - Predicted United win, 3-1

LOSS: Arsenal 2-0 Man United - Predicted draw, 2-2

LOSS: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Man United - Predicted United win, 1-2


Next up: Viktoria Plzen...(predicted 1-1 draw. Oh the modesty...)
Refers to Forest as the tricky trees. Urrrggh
keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18088 on: Today at 07:19:09 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:52:24 pm
Shouldn't the entire fucking squad chip in and fund a holiday party given the theft from the club they are committing on a weekly basis?
I imagine most of their players haven't got a clue that there's an entire army of people behind the scenes to serve them - people that make sure they get paid, make sure they have new kits each week, make sure there's fresh healthy food each day, and the million other things needed to run a big club.

As if things weren't already bad enough, Ratcliffe seems to be on a mission to make it worse. So far - him and Brailsford are a million miles away from the dream partnership of business guru/elite performance coach that was meant to be the answer to their problems. It just seems that no matter what combination of manager, sporting director, owner or players they try, it just doesn't get any better. For their decline to have coincided with our revival under Jurgen and Arne makes it all the sweeter.
baffled

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18089 on: Today at 08:17:13 am
Remarkable how I thought that surely last season was their lowest ebb, but they absolutely look like they have new depths to plump. And their genius CEO telling everyone in the world they have no analytical department too. Good luck in the transfer market there mate.
vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18090 on: Today at 08:23:34 am
Maybe Ten Hag was, in hindsight, really a magician and those were the best of days?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18091 on: Today at 08:36:04 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
And in the process pissing off the underpaid, everyday employees who likely work for there in part for the love of the club. Real Scrooge type behaviour. How many days worth of Mason Mount's or Casemiro's salary would have this Xmas party cost?

Based on a 30 hr week, Casemiro is on £11,666 per hour.

Shows the fucked up fucking world these c*nts live in, getting almost a years wage for the lowest paid employees of the club in one fucking hour.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:19:09 am
I imagine most of their players haven't got a clue that there's an entire army of people behind the scenes to serve them - people that make sure they get paid, make sure they have new kits each week, make sure there's fresh healthy food each day, and the million other things needed to run a big club.

As if things weren't already bad enough, Ratcliffe seems to be on a mission to make it worse. So far - him and Brailsford are a million miles away from the dream partnership of business guru/elite performance coach that was meant to be the answer to their problems. It just seems that no matter what combination of manager, sporting director, owner or players they try, it just doesn't get any better. For their decline to have coincided with our revival under Jurgen and Arne makes it all the sweeter.

From things I've seen, a lot of them aren't even allowed to keep their own passports, someone at the clubs takes them the airports so the fuckwits don't forget them and stuff like holidays, mortgages, cars etc are sorted by assistants.
JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18092 on: Today at 08:41:21 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:36:04 am
Based on a 30 hr week, Casemiro is on £11,666 per hour.

Shows the fucked up fucking world these c*nts live in, getting almost a years wage for the lowest paid employees of the club in one fucking hour.

From things I've seen, a lot of them aren't even allowed to keep their own passports, someone at the clubs takes them the airports so the fuckwits don't forget them and stuff like holidays, mortgages, cars etc are sorted by assistants.
Yeah, every single aspect of their life is done for them. Ive heard that Cole Palmer doesnt even fill in his own MENSA application form.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18093 on: Today at 08:42:21 am
Should've stuck with Van Gaal.. should've stuck with Jose, should've stuck with Ole...

Jeez, it gets worse and worse. Every previous appointment looks like it would've been better to stick with them.

Brexit Jim is their new Ferguson-like figure, but he's clueless.
