Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1012532 times)

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:02 am
I don't think they get top five but what gives them a tiny bit of belief is that its not a team like Newcastle or Spurs who have locked that down. Even Villa look a bit shaky. But yeah they are a mess, they won't be in the CL next season.
But you look at villa , spurs , Brentford , Brighton, Newcastle etc.  Pretty much all the teams above them look better. And to be fair all the teams below worse.  Really wouldn't surprise me if they finish outside the top 10.

Also did someone say head of football matters owns about 27% of the club? That explains it. It's 27% football, the rest is stadium tours and selling red devil teddy bears to all corners of the globe.  Presumably the Disney tie in assnounced soon , along with an AI generated animation of their players doing spins , loosely threaded together in some kind of story set in a galaxy far far away .
