In his interview with fanzine United We Stand, Ratcliffe said: Data analysis comes alongside recruitment. It doesnt really exist here. Were still in the last century on data analysis here.

Friction was also apparent when Ashworth proposed bringing in a data company to evaluate the candidates to replace Ten Hag. Ratcliffe was said to have reacted badly, countering that it was Ashworths job to know such matters rather than outsource, while also making him question Uniteds in-house capabilities

From The Athletic:So when they finally decided to pull the trigger on 7 Hag:Ashcroft: so Jim, you know you said the analytics section is non-existent here, I'm going to bring in outside specialists who knows their shit before we decide on the new managerBrexit Jim: Less thinking, that costs money, Danny boy.Honestly if we were to find out that Ineos was a long term sabotage job implanted by FSG it would make far more sense than whatever *this* is.