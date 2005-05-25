Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry.



I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.