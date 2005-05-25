Didnt Ashworth hire Amorim?
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you don’t want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.
Be careful what you wish for. Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue!
Comment in the Guardian"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry. I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
It is dire this season though. 2nd favourites just behind Tottenham and no CL dropouts.
Have a guess! 🤣
Sound Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
And this is half the issue.They have to compare everything they do to us / City rather than formulate a plan.The new stadium is a perfect example. It has to be best and biggest in the world for some reason.
I've seen comments yesterday saying they never should have released deGea. which makes a lot of sense - ok he was crap with passing the ball but that's 1000% easier to work with than a goalie who should come out in red nose and huge floppy boots every game.
Imagine if Leicester get any sort of result against Brighton today.
That'd be ace
Dan Ashworth has left already https://xcancel.com/David_Ornstein/status/1865682736540774404
Ligt and Martinez are so hopeless they're begging for Maguire to start again. Brilliant. A squad of 25 dreadful footballers and the answer is always the one not starting and round and round we go.
The Red Mancs will be questioning Ruud's departure now.Too bad, that horse has bolted.
All the executives were across the decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager, with Ashworth quoted on the official announcement of the Dutchmans extended contract in June.Ashworth was also involved in a summer of heavy spending at Old Trafford, which included the arrivals of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee in an outlay of around £200million ($280m). Ashworth was quoted on the confirmation of each signing.He was a voice in Ten Hags dismissal in October too, but there were no words from any executives to accompany the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with Berrada a driving force behind that appointment.
Sideshow club.
Sir Jim Ratcliffes Man Utd farce is an exercise in how not to run a football clubPromise of transforming club from laughing stock to best in class is rapidly being exposed as a delusionOliver BrownChief Sports Writer08 December 2024 1:48pm GMTNobody across Sir Jim Ratcliffes captivating 11-month experiment in how not to run a football club drew such rave reviews as Dan Ashworth.A 10-out-of-10 a very good fit for Manchester United, Ratcliffe gushed in February.Clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world, he rhapsodised in July.So implacable was the billionaires conviction that Dan was indeed the man that he tolerated a five-month wait before finally prising him out of gardening leave at Newcastle. And yet fast-forward another five months and he is gone. Surely there could be no more telling reflection of the absurd vaudeville act United have become than the fall of Ashworth, a supposed saviour whose performance lasted as long as the overture.The timing could scarcely be worse. No sooner has Ratcliffe positioned himself in a United fanzine as the man to rescue the club from mediocrity than he concedes that one of his most prized appointments is not the answer after all. True, this could be spun as evidence of his ruthlessness, of his refusal to abide even a fleeting failure to deliver. But this rationale disintegrates when you consider how wretchedly he is bungling everything else.Take the ticket price hike, for example. Ratcliffe justified his wildly unpopular move to impose a blanket minimum of £66 for the rest of the season on the grounds that he needed to make difficult and unpopular decisions. The trouble is that the economic imperative of such a policy collapses on first contact with the Ashworth story. Removing ticket concessions for children and pensioners will save United, it is estimated, around £1.5 million. But the club paid around double this in compensation to Newcastle to secure Ashworth only to jettison him after a mere 15 league games.While Ratcliffe is unabashed about his hatchet-man image, the penny-pinching that has taken place on his watch is increasingly difficult to justify. It is all very well removing staff travel privileges to an FA Cup final at Wembley, but not when you spend £21.4 million on replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim straight after giving the Dutchman a contract extension. And that is before we survey the catalogue of misfiring players on whom Ineos signed off over the summer.United fans, weary at the slide to 13th in the table, have every reason to ask what on earth Ratcliffe is doing. He paraded Ashworth as the brilliant mind his childhood club required, but what achievements can be cited to support that faith? In this brief, ill-starred chapter, United paid more for Joshua Zirkzee than his release clause, gambled £60 million on unproven teenager Leny Yoro and splurged another £50 million on Manuel Ugarte after he flopped at Paris St-Germain. It does not exactly encourage belief that there is some peerless brains trust at the wheel.Ratcliffe advertised his vision for United with the notion that everything would be best in class. But after the worst results since the 1980s, with just 35 points from 28 league matches since his acquisition of a minority stake last Christmas Eve, that boast is fast being exposed as a delusion.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/08/maanchester-united-fans-dan-ashworth-sir-jim-ratcliffe/
