Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17880 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:50:38 pm
Didnt Ashworth hire Amorim?
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:23 pm
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17882 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you don’t want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.

Amorim was wanted by Berrada. Seems like he overruled Ashworth and Ashworth has now duly thrown his toys out of the pram.

Bad 'optics' but if it's true about Ashworth wanting Southgate then United have dodged a bullet either way.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17883 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
it'd be a hell of a challenge for a manager to take directions from a guy the manager knows didn't want him in the job.  and vice-versa for Ashfield having to work with him. 

I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17884 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:00:26 pm
I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.  :)

Be careful what you wish for.

Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17885 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:09:09 pm
Be careful what you wish for.

Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.

We had a proper structure and they don't.

Plus they have one the most lopsided squads in the PL.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17886 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry.

I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system  because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17887 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17888 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm »
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17889 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Just when you thought they couldn't get any more laughable, Brexit Jim strikes again!!
« Reply #17890 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:13 pm
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D

They did beg Edwards to go there, then went for Ashworth.
« Reply #17891 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment ;D

Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17892 on: Today at 01:41:52 pm »
Comment in the Guardian

"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"

It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17893 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:40:04 pm
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment ;D

Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?

Have a guess! 🤣
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17894 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:28:36 pm
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue! ;D
Ha agree. Imagine a guy hires you and a couple of weeks later gets sacked the day after you get thumped by Forest - sacked because he didnt want to hire you but wanted Sir Gareth. And Ashworth is supposedly one of the few football men in their boardroom. Hard to join those dots.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17895 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:41:52 pm
Comment in the Guardian

"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"

It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Even a group consisting of Jovanovic, Poulsen, Cole, etc... finished 8th.
Yeah... they're bad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17896 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:19:43 pm
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry.

I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system  because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
Yes, this is a central point people are missing. A big reason United have never caught up is that they lurch from manager to manager, style to style, and have to recruit a new group of players each time.

This is a big reason we went for Slot over Amorim, because his style meshed more with the existing squad. Ashworth leaving is also very similar to Marcel Brands leaving Everton. It was impossible for him to put together a cohesive strategy because he kept being overruled on things and blamed when they went wrong.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17897 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:48:19 am
It is dire this season though. 2nd favourites just behind Tottenham and no CL dropouts.

Yeah, they're doing brilliantly against the dross they've faced.

Rangers are doing better than they are!
« Reply #17898 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 01:43:50 pm
Have a guess! 🤣

Sound ;D

Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17899 on: Today at 01:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:13 pm
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D

And this is half the issue.

They have to compare everything they do to us / City rather than formulate a plan.

The new stadium is a perfect example. It has to be best and biggest in the world for some reason.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17900 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:51:36 pm
Sound ;D

Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
I've seen comments yesterday saying they never should have released deGea.  which makes a lot of sense - ok he was crap with passing the ball but that's 1000% easier to work with than a goalie who should come out in red nose and huge floppy boots every game.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17901 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:51:36 pm
Sound ;D

Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.

Imagine if Leicester get any sort of result against Brighton today.
« Reply #17902 on: Today at 02:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:52:12 pm
And this is half the issue.

They have to compare everything they do to us / City rather than formulate a plan.

The new stadium is a perfect example. It has to be best and biggest in the world for some reason.

Getting the impression the new stadium may be one of these projects that never happens unless they con the government out of "regeneration" cash. I think it's the solemn duty of all other football fans to make sure that never happens.

https://www.architectsjournal.co.uk/news/man-utd-delays-decision-on-new-stadium-until-next-year

« Reply #17903 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:57:08 pm
I've seen comments yesterday saying they never should have released deGea.  which makes a lot of sense - ok he was crap with passing the ball but that's 1000% easier to work with than a goalie who should come out in red nose and huge floppy boots every game.

I've said that all along and no Manc I know understands why they signed Onana when he's clearly shit.
« Reply #17904 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:04:33 pm
Imagine if Leicester get any sort of result against Brighton today.

That'd be ace ;D
« Reply #17905 on: Today at 03:45:15 pm »
« Reply #17906 on: Today at 04:03:37 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:04:33 pm
Imagine if Leicester get any sort of result against Brighton today.

The Red Mancs will be questioning Ruud's departure now.

Too bad, that horse has bolted.

:)
« Reply #17907 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm »
« Reply #17908 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
« Reply #17909 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:46:55 am
Ligt and Martinez are so hopeless they're begging for Maguire to start again. Brilliant. A squad of 25 dreadful footballers and the answer is always the one not starting and round and round we go.

I thought the Christmas Elf Martinez was one of The Best in the World?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17910 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:03:37 pm
The Red Mancs will be questioning Ruud's departure now.

Too bad, that horse has bolted.

:)

 :wellin
« Reply #17911 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:50:38 pm
Didnt Ashworth hire Amorim?

Quote
All the executives were across the decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager, with Ashworth quoted on the official announcement of the Dutchmans extended contract in June.

Ashworth was also involved in a summer of heavy spending at Old Trafford, which included the arrivals of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee in an outlay of around £200million ($280m). Ashworth was quoted on the confirmation of each signing.

He was a voice in Ten Hags dismissal in October too, but there were no words from any executives to accompany the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with Berrada a driving force behind that appointment.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5972334/2024/12/08/manchester-united-dan-ashworth-leaves/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17912 on: Today at 04:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:19:20 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao Sideshow club.

Absolutely loving what is going on over there!  Looks like Brexit Jim is having the desired effect..

What. A. Shitshow.

 Long may it continue.😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17913 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/08/maanchester-united-fans-dan-ashworth-sir-jim-ratcliffe/

Quote

Sir Jim Ratcliffes Man Utd farce is an exercise in how not to run a football club
Promise of transforming club from laughing stock to best in class is rapidly being exposed as a delusion

Oliver Brown
Chief Sports Writer
08 December 2024 1:48pm GMT

Nobody across Sir Jim Ratcliffes captivating 11-month experiment in how not to run a football club drew such rave reviews as Dan Ashworth.

A 10-out-of-10  a very good fit for Manchester United, Ratcliffe gushed in February.

Clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world, he rhapsodised in July.

So implacable was the billionaires conviction that Dan was indeed the man that he tolerated a five-month wait before finally prising him out of gardening leave at Newcastle. And yet fast-forward another five months and he is gone. Surely there could be no more telling reflection of the absurd vaudeville act United have become than the fall of Ashworth, a supposed saviour whose performance lasted as long as the overture.

The timing could scarcely be worse. No sooner has Ratcliffe positioned himself in a United fanzine as the man to rescue the club from mediocrity than he concedes that one of his most prized appointments is not the answer after all. True, this could be spun as evidence of his ruthlessness, of his refusal to abide even a fleeting failure to deliver. But this rationale disintegrates when you consider how wretchedly he is bungling everything else.

Take the ticket price hike, for example. Ratcliffe justified his wildly unpopular move to impose a blanket minimum of £66 for the rest of the season on the grounds that he needed to make difficult and unpopular decisions. The trouble is that the economic imperative of such a policy collapses on first contact with the Ashworth story. Removing ticket concessions for children and pensioners will save United, it is estimated, around £1.5 million. But the club paid around double this in compensation to Newcastle to secure Ashworth  only to jettison him after a mere 15 league games.

While Ratcliffe is unabashed about his hatchet-man image, the penny-pinching that has taken place on his watch is increasingly difficult to justify. It is all very well removing staff travel privileges to an FA Cup final at Wembley, but not when you spend £21.4 million on replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim straight after giving the Dutchman a contract extension. And that is before we survey the catalogue of misfiring players on whom Ineos signed off over the summer.

United fans, weary at the slide to 13th in the table, have every reason to ask what on earth Ratcliffe is doing. He paraded Ashworth as the brilliant mind his childhood club required, but what achievements can be cited to support that faith? In this brief, ill-starred chapter, United paid more for Joshua Zirkzee than his release clause, gambled £60 million on unproven teenager Leny Yoro and splurged another £50 million on Manuel Ugarte after he flopped at Paris St-Germain. It does not exactly encourage belief that there is some peerless brains trust at the wheel.

Ratcliffe advertised his vision for United with the notion that everything would be best in class. But after the worst results since the 1980s, with just 35 points from 28 league matches since his acquisition of a minority stake last Christmas Eve, that boast is fast being exposed as a delusion.

« Reply #17914 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
« Reply #17915 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Anyone who has seen how he has run his car company knew tax dodge Jim would fuck up United.
