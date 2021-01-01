« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1004369 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17680 on: Yesterday at 10:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm
Onana's antics at the end:

https://streamin.me/v/be3e2f0e

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Jezuz what was he even trying at 95th min, when they are 2-3 down at home?!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17681 on: Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 10:09:06 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Jezuz what was he even trying at 95th min, when they are 2-3 down at home?!
trying to get one of those marginal gain thingees?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17682 on: Yesterday at 10:13:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
the Bournemouth CB Huijsen is the same age and looked about 150x better in their game last night.

He was also only 1/4 of the transfer fee.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17683 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
What's the opposite of a new manager bounce? Even Ole got Utd playing better than this.

Amorim's getting a real wake up call to what he's inherited.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17684 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm
When Pogba comes in the front you move him out the back and get rid on a discount, you take a £90m midfielder and let him go on a free, it doesn't matter, it's all profit

 ;D ;D

And then finally when there's nothing left, you bust the join out, light a match!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17685 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
"Forest stun Man Utd, reads the BBC Football headline.

It was 5th beating 13th!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17686 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm
What's the opposite of a new manager bounce? Even Ole got Utd playing better than this.

Amorim's getting a real wake up call to what he's inherited.

New manager rimming?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17687 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
Never realised how much of a doppelgänger Amorim is for Bruno.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17688 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
Never realised how much of a doppelgänger Amorim is for Bruno.

Frank?

Looks fuck all like him
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17689 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
Frank?

Looks fuck all like him
Brookes
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17690 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm
Come on, it's been weeks since he joined and we still haven't had a condom head pic. Where are all the photoshop geniuses?

Here are a few of the previous incumbants:








Quite profound.

Like a modern day ascent of man.

Only backwards
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17691 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
Genuine question, does anyone think Borat will turn them around?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17692 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Genuine question, does anyone think Borat will turn them around?
Issue is they have spent so much money on shite, he will be wanting similar to get his own lads in but I doubt their FFP situation will allow it. They've gotten themselves into an almighty mess.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17693 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Guess the media will have to keep those "United are back! Amorim has them believing in themselves once again" articles for 1 more week then, shame.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17694 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm
Onana's antics at the end:

https://streamin.me/v/be3e2f0e

haha. what's he doing there. Trying to steal 6 or 7 yards when he's just about to lump it 60 yards anyway. What a tube
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17695 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm
Onana's antics at the end:

https://streamin.me/v/be3e2f0e
Wasting precious time when they're trailing.. /smh/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17696 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
haha. what's he doing there. Trying to steal 6 or 7 yards when he's just about to lump it 60 yards anyway. What a tube

Dime bar anyone?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17697 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17698 on: Yesterday at 11:16:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Issue is they have spent so much money on shite, he will be wanting similar to get his own lads in but I doubt their FFP situation will allow it. They've gotten themselves into an almighty mess.
It was evident this flirting with disaster was going to come back and bite them. They are dangerously close to relegation and if a new manager can't even get a bounce out of them... you have to start thinking.. "relegation".

What are they going to do when Amorim can't get a right tune out of them? Will they sack him in March and get in someone who can have them fighting relegation in April?

Their financial situation also, beggining to look like Leeds, Portsmouth..

Jim can blame "previous regimes" all he likes, he persisted with Ten Hag and let him spend 400+ in two Summer windows.. then appointed the wrong manager for the job.
What's worse, with the rules ammendment to the League's PSR.. they cant even extend any loans for squad inforcement.

I knew it. Sooner or later..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17699 on: Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Genuine question, does anyone think Borat will turn them around?
I will say this, he has got them playing a distinct style of football already. I know how he wants them to play. And theyve maybe not had that for 7 years?

Hes clearly talented, but hes only really dont it at one club. Does this transfer elsewhere?  We dont know.  And 343? Will that really work in the premier league? Theres a reason why no one in England plays it, isnt there?


Give him 3 or 4 months and we will have a better idea, but they need to buy much better players too
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17700 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
...
Give him 3 or 4 months and we will have a better idea, but they need to buy much better players too
Yeah. About that...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17701 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Issue is they have spent so much money on shite, he will be wanting similar to get his own lads in but I doubt their FFP situation will allow it. They've gotten themselves into an almighty mess.

They've just upped the price of tickets to try to grub together a few more bob for Ten Hags millions in compensation which was putting them at risk of breaching FFP; and also taken away concessions from kids and OAPs so they pay £66 quid as well, I mean that's so bad it's almost comical.

Taking extra coin off kids and pensioners to pay a millionaire abject failure a few more million.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17702 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm »
Fucking shite is what they are :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17703 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Was there some kind of ticket protest in the ground or are they just not turning up cos they're shite? Looked like loads of empty seats on MOTD.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17704 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Who's their set-piece coach who puts a 5'9" Martinez up against a 6'5" Milenković on a corner?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17705 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Was there some kind of ticket protest in the ground or are they just not turning up cos they're shite? Looked like loads of empty seats on MOTD.

I'd say that the weather played a part,
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17706 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm
I'd say that the weather played a part,

:thumbup

I saw the club had said they wouldn't count the game in one of their ST number of required attendance due to the weather.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17707 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm
:thumbup

I saw the club had said they wouldn't count the game in one of their ST number of required attendance due to the weather.

Yeah been shit today. Been OK in manc land but not so great to travel
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17708 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
They've just upped the price of tickets to try to grub together a few more bob for Ten Hags millions in compensation which was putting them at risk of breaching FFP; and also taken away concessions from kids and OAPs so they pay £66 quid as well, I mean that's so bad it's almost comical.

Taking extra coin off kids and pensioners to pay a millionaire abject failure a few more million.
and axing staff just to save "a mere" 10m quid a season, but wasting 18m to get rid of a failure of a manager, and spending another few million, to appoint a new one.

Comical, but then again- make it make sense? "The math ain't mathin'"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17709 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm
Yeah been shit today. Been OK in manc land but not so great to travel

Yeah I was quite relieved not to have to drive to our game to be honest.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17710 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
Yeah I was quite relieved not to have to drive to our game to be honest.

I'm in Liverpool tonight, got the train from Manchester and it's got worse the closer we got to town, came out of lime street and near got blown over.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17711 on: Today at 12:03:43 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
and axing staff just to save "a mere" 10m quid a season, but wasting 18m to get rid of a failure of a manager, and spending another few million, to appoint a new one.

Comical, but then again- make it make sense? "The math ain't mathin'"
It's the same as FSG putting tickets up at Anfield by 2%, even though the amount raised will be minimal. Both they and Brexit Jim aren't doing it for the money, they're doing it to get people used to it...the real pain is yet to come, unless fans can organise and stop it
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17712 on: Today at 12:13:23 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Genuine question, does anyone think Borat will turn them around?




I thought it was Bruno not Borat ? Definitely Staines Massive.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17713 on: Today at 12:13:36 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
haha. what's he doing there. Trying to steal 6 or 7 yards when he's just about to lump it 60 yards anyway. What a tube
yeah, but it's nowhere near as bad as players placing the ball a fraction of an inch closer to the goal on corner kicks.  then wasting time waiting for the ref to run over and tell them to move it back.  almost every player does it, it's childish nonsense.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17714 on: Today at 12:17:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blamed the mismanagement of previous regimes

Would these be the previous regimes that (checks notes) are still the majority owners of the club?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17715 on: Today at 01:57:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Who's their set-piece coach who puts a 5'9" Martinez up against a 6'5" Milenković on a corner?

No way hes 59. Maybe on his tippy toes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17716 on: Today at 01:58:55 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
I will say this, he has got them playing a distinct style of football already. I know how he wants them to play. And theyve maybe not had that for 7 years?

Hes clearly talented, but hes only really dont it at one club. Does this transfer elsewhere?  We dont know.  And 343? Will that really work in the premier league? Theres a reason why no one in England plays it, isnt there?


Give him 3 or 4 months and we will have a better idea, but they need to buy much better players too

Conte won a PL title playing 3 at the back.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17717 on: Today at 02:14:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:13:14 pm
I find it quite difficult to comprehend how they've managed to spend so much money and end up with such an abject squad. It's just really bad. It's also totally unsuited to Amorim's system. But it's really bad quality wise. Hilarious. And downstream of much horrific decision making.
yeah Amorin ain't going to get a tune out of this lot of players and these are the players they have to sell before they can buy replacements (good luck with that).

They would have been better off going with a manager like Potter or Frank who have at least got their teams performing above their expected level in the Premier League than someone used to competing at the top of the Portuguese league. The knuckle draggers wouldn't have accepted that of course

This is going to get worse for them, buckle up and enjoy the ride folks
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17718 on: Today at 02:16:49 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:57:37 am
No way hes 59. Maybe on his tippy toes.

His boots.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17719 on: Today at 02:37:14 am »
Amorim is no doubt already at that stage of trying to figure out how he gets out of this situation with even a small part of his reputation intact. There is nothing he can do to fix this squad in the short term other than somehow getting rid of them all, which is impossible as nobody will take these awful players.

This is going to be another fun ride for the next few years while the Man United horror show continues. Zero hope, zero talent and likely to be very little money and spending capability to fix the mess. A very very hopeless situation he has signed himself up for.
