Issue is they have spent so much money on shite, he will be wanting similar to get his own lads in but I doubt their FFP situation will allow it. They've gotten themselves into an almighty mess.



It was evident this flirting with disaster was going to come back and bite them. They are dangerously close to relegation and if a new manager can't even get a bounce out of them... you have to start thinking.. "relegation".What are they going to do when Amorim can't get a right tune out of them? Will they sack him in March and get in someone who can have them fighting relegation in April?Their financial situation also, beggining to look like Leeds, Portsmouth..Jim can blame "previous regimes" all he likes, he persisted with Ten Hag and let him spend 400+ in two Summer windows.. then appointed the wrong manager for the job.What's worse, with the rules ammendment to the League's PSR.. they cant even extend any loans for squad inforcement.I knew it. Sooner or later..