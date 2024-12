No kidding this guys not gonna last trust me.



otoh i may be a bad person to ask because every time they show him on the sidelines i think of him as "Ruband Analrim". That's probably wrong of me i suppose (try's to look contrite). Winds up any manc you might know pretty quick though.



Well there you go. Slagging off your team is hardly going to motivate them for Forest, and the final result is telling. There's a reason why we didn't go for him and opted for Arne.Red flags were there when he made an arse of himself flying to London to 'talk' to West Ham thinking he was forcing our hand.