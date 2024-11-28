« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 988650 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17480 on: Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 12:07:22 pm
It's one his grandad shagged his Ma and now he's having a go himself.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17481 on: Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 28, 2024, 03:26:01 pm
Can you clarify which Mrs Neville please?

His wife, his sistoh or his ma?

They're so inbred, his Dad is called Neville Neville and their coat of arms is the ouroboros.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,553
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17482 on: Yesterday at 06:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool

Two teams that play in red?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,708
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17483 on: Yesterday at 06:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool
:rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17484 on: Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool

 ;D


Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17485 on: Yesterday at 06:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool
Someone replied.

"I get the same vibes as well" ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17486 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Horseface confirmed as Leicester manager.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,396
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17487 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm »
12th v 15th. Big battle for mid table mediocrity.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17488 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm
12th v 15th. Big battle for mid table mediocrity.

Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
All eyes on Old Trafford!
Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
I am a Dalek!
Formation! Formation!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17489 on: Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm
Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
All eyes on Old Trafford!
Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
I am a Dalek!
Formation! Formation!

Be Skaroed, be very Skaroed
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17490 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17491 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm »
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17492 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm
Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
All eyes on Old Trafford!
Game of the weekend!
Formation! Formation!
I am a Dalek!
Formation! Formation!
Question: Do commentators and pundits sometimes talk shite about us to this level from time to time? Is this just a United thing, or are we another bullshit generator and we just dont hear it? 
Because the shite flying around about these is mad at the moment and cant be normal.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17493 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Question: Do commentators and pundits sometimes talk shite about us to this level from time to time? Is this just a United thing, or are we another bullshit generator and we just dont hear it? 
Because the shite flying around about these is mad at the moment and cant be normal.

Been going on for decades. Going through managers like confetti
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,708
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17494 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Question: Do commentators and pundits sometimes talk shite about us to this level from time to time? Is this just a United thing, or are we another bullshit generator and we just dont hear it? 
Because the shite flying around about these is mad at the moment and cant be normal.
It's very much a Yernarted thing. It's tedious. It's embarrassing. It's cringy. But I remember it being just the same going right back to the 70s onwards.

I know other fanbases often criticize us for sentimentality and emotion, but our media is nowhere near the cringefest of United's. If anything, we get underplayed while they get massively overplayed to the point of absurd pomposity. They are a circus. We've never been that.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17495 on: Today at 01:09:01 am »
They're the establishment club

We're the establishment's enemy

I wouldn't have it any other way
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 