Question: Do commentators and pundits sometimes talk shite about us to this level from time to time? Is this just a United thing, or are we another bullshit generator and we just dont hear it?

Because the shite flying around about these is mad at the moment and cant be normal.



It's very much a Yernarted thing. It's tedious. It's embarrassing. It's cringy. But I remember it being just the same going right back to the 70s onwards.I know other fanbases often criticize us for sentimentality and emotion, but our media is nowhere near the cringefest of United's. If anything, we get underplayed while they get massively overplayed to the point of absurd pomposity. They are a circus. We've never been that.