I still cant get over how he started Casemiro and Erickson. You get the idea that hes looking for veteran leadership but seriously fella.All i could think about was how Mane went the long way around Erickson and ran away from him in a cl final how many years ago now? These dudes are very not fleet of foot. The stamina may be quite suspect as well.Unless hes having a mini training camp and everybody's gonna get at least a half now and see who plays or something like that.The cas-ec tryout period. its a bold strategy, cotton. Lets see if it pays off for 'em.