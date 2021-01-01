« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 977155 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,259
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 06:56:32 pm »
They all started from this season.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,866
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
So his old team is currently getting stuffed :D and Gyokeres looks absolutely useless, in they come with 100 million for him
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,342
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm »
I still cant get over how he started Casemiro and Erickson. You get the idea that hes looking for veteran leadership but seriously fella.

All i could think about was how Mane went the long way around Erickson  and ran away from him in a cl final how many years ago now? These dudes are very not fleet of foot. The stamina may be quite suspect as well. 

Unless hes having a mini training camp and everybody's gonna get at least a half now and see who plays or something like that.  ;D The cas-ec tryout period. its a bold strategy, cotton. Lets see if it pays off for 'em.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Up
« previous next »
 