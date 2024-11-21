« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 973352 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:28:43 am
Whos the extra man in midfield, Anthony Taylor?
;D the Wythenshaw Wingback, could be key to their resurgence.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:13:47 am
I thought the same when we played Leverkusen and Alonso has got them as close to fine-tuned as possible.  I guess it's an inherent flaw of playing 3-4-3.

With Man U some of it will be because they had Evans playing but fundamentally they're spreading three defenders over a space ordinarily covered by four defenders.  If the wide central defenders fill those spaces down the sides then they're leaving the central defender 1v1 against the opposition striker.

Two of the most well thought of young managers playing 3-4-3 suggests there's something to it but it remains to be seen if it's the next big thing.  Leverkusen have been leaking goals all over the place this season and are nine points behind a Bayern side managed by Kompany!

LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,423
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:28:43 am
Whos the extra man in midfield, Anthony Taylor?

Thats a given - they currently play 4-5-2 as it is
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:43:14 am
He really shouldn't be saying that even though it's true.
a lot of their fans will assume that means Top Four In January!!!
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:03 pm
LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.

:)
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Just think if we could have replaced Ruddock with somebody of Van Dijk's calibre I think we'd have walked the league. 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:02:22 pm
Just think if we could have replaced Ruddock with somebody of Van Dijk's calibre I think we'd have walked the league.
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,423
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.

If we'd have got Stam, we would have won the league
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 889
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Fingers crossed they'll be their usual hapless self this coming thursday... :pray:
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.

John Scales wasn't too bad, I mean compared to Ruddock at least.  I think that defence with a proper leader would have been so much better - Stam would have been ideal.  Ah well, at least we had Babb and his swollen testicles.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,063
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Stam joined them in 98/99, think we were on the decline then (granted he might have arrested that). About 96-98 was our chance to win stuff then. Were we ever linked with Stam? I remember us battling with Chelsea for Desailly. Again, what a difference a leader like that would have made.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:22:34 pm
Stam joined them in 98/99, think we were on the decline then (granted he might have arrested that). About 96-98 was our chance to win stuff then. Were we ever linked with Stam? I remember us battling with Chelsea for Desailly. Again, what a difference a leader like that would have made.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCXwZ0o8pRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCXwZ0o8pRE</a>
According to the man himself we did try to sign him.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.
Also, they signed Roy Keane from Forest and we signed Nigel Clough
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,373
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 03:53:20 pm »
Remember the giddiness when the training video was out and all that running..


 Amorim's side covered 102km, their second lowest distance this season.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Ground Control
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 21, 2024, 04:17:42 pm
Out of the first 11 game prediction (all comps), this guy has United losing once, to Spurs at Bog Seat Park in the League Cup. He thinks this team will go W7-D3-L1 in all comps, W6-D2 in the PL, with a +7GD. Imagine getting paid to pull shit like this out of mid-air (or, as he said, his gut).

This 'reporter' couldn't even get the first game right. I'm going to enjoy reposting this guy's predictions and laughing. (Original link to the predictions: https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42425837/predicting-ruben-amorims-first-11-games-manchester-united-manager)
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,543
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,526
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 04:13:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:20 am

If Van Nistelrooy does get a new job and does well, whether it's Leicester or Hamburg or whoever, the pressure on Amorim is going to really ramp up if United carry on struggling.
So you're saying they'll have rued Van Nistelrooy?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:20 am
I mean they probably would have won with him yesterday to be fair, just because they would have played in a way they were used to and Ipswich aren't great. Amorim's tactics were more of a hindrance than a help, but obviously bigger picture.

I didn't watch our game yesterday, listened to it on the radio. Thought it was funny that the pundit on 5 was praising Russell Martin for his unwavering faith in his system, even though Southampton have the highest number of mistakes leading to goals in the league this season and it was yet another one of those mistakes that led to our first goal. I got to thinking that maybe it's a sign that however good your system and tactics may be, you'll never make them work if you don't have players capable of implementing them.

Same goes for United... Yeah, well done Rubes mate for forcing them to play with three at the back when they're clearly not suited to it. Really looking forward to seeing them getting a good few tonkings over the rest of the season. Can't wait for them to come to Anfield now.  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:13:00 pm
So you're saying they'll have rued Van Nistelrooy?

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
FFS they've actually got a "Liverpool benefitting from Referees" thread, started when the Coote shite first surfaced.

It's already 5 pages and there's only been 1 game since 😳🤷🤔
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,638
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Footage emerged from United's pre-Ipswich training aiming to turn the corner



Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:08:37 pm
FFS they've actually got a "Liverpool benefitting from Referees" thread, started when the Coote shite first surfaced.

It's already 5 pages and there's only been 1 game since 😳🤷🤔

 :D

Some of them seem to live in a weird upside down bizarroworld.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 