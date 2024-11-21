I mean they probably would have won with him yesterday to be fair, just because they would have played in a way they were used to and Ipswich aren't great. Amorim's tactics were more of a hindrance than a help, but obviously bigger picture.



I didn't watch our game yesterday, listened to it on the radio. Thought it was funny that the pundit on 5 was praising Russell Martin for his unwavering faith in his system, even though Southampton have the highest number of mistakes leading to goals in the league this season and it was yet another one of those mistakes that led to our first goal. I got to thinking that maybe it's a sign that however good your system and tactics may be, you'll never make them work if you don't have players capable of implementing them.Same goes for United... Yeah, well done Rubes mate for forcing them to play with three at the back when they're clearly not suited to it. Really looking forward to seeing them getting a good few tonkings over the rest of the season. Can't wait for them to come to Anfield now.