I thought the same when we played Leverkusen and Alonso has got them as close to fine-tuned as possible. I guess it's an inherent flaw of playing 3-4-3.



With Man U some of it will be because they had Evans playing but fundamentally they're spreading three defenders over a space ordinarily covered by four defenders. If the wide central defenders fill those spaces down the sides then they're leaving the central defender 1v1 against the opposition striker.



Two of the most well thought of young managers playing 3-4-3 suggests there's something to it but it remains to be seen if it's the next big thing. Leverkusen have been leaking goals all over the place this season and are nine points behind a Bayern side managed by Kompany!



LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.