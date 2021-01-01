« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 971911 times)

Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17080 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm »
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17081 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Offline S

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 12:12:34 am »
Its a bad sign that hes fed up of the interviews already. At this point theyre all fawning over him and teeing him up nice questions, hes in for a shock when they get harder. From what little Ive seen, I dont think he will hide his feelings toward them either.

On the subject of the likeabity of their managers post-Ferguson, I would probably go along with Ten Hag and Rangnick (remember him?) as the least offensive. Solksjaer was the worst somehow, beating even Mourinho in my mind. I cant quite explain it.
Offline Motty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17083 on: Today at 12:13:42 am »
Offline MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17084 on: Today at 12:23:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
I get David Blaine vibes, but without the magic.
That's the one for me.
Offline lucabrasi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17085 on: Today at 01:19:59 am »
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17086 on: Today at 01:40:43 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 12:13:42 am
Fast fooker 😂

Down the stretch at the gallop, just like Ruud...
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17087 on: Today at 04:36:22 am »
Their fans who thought that they were going to fight for top four this year arent going to like this.

Quote
"I know it's frustrating for the fans, but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games," Amorim told reporters. "We are going to suffer for a long period and we will try to win games, but this will take time.
Offline MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17088 on: Today at 04:43:14 am »
He really shouldn't be saying that even though it's true.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17089 on: Today at 07:23:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:43:14 am
He really shouldn't be saying that even though it's true.

Time is one thing he won't get. Gobshites like Neville have built him up to be the second coming of Christ.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17090 on: Today at 07:42:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
I get David Blaine vibes, but without the magic.

Did someone say "magic"?

Offline mickl

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17091 on: Today at 07:46:29 am »
Were going to suffer in the short-term

And in the long-term too

Oh.
Offline Slippers

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
Fair to say they're going to suffer then.
Offline spen71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17093 on: Today at 07:55:49 am »
He seems alright in the interview,  probably realised that the task he has got is going to be a nightmare
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 08:21:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

;D
Online boots

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 08:31:08 am »
Sounds sensible, however, will the fans accept that? I think they have little choice at this point. They need to rebuild from the ground up. Inc OT.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 08:31:42 am »
@xGPhilosophy
Ipswich (2.12) 1-1 (0.98) Man Utd

Corner well and truly turned, I'd say.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 08:33:10 am »
You lads all watch them. Have 5hey got the players to suit his system or another overhaul needed?

Offline WestieRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 08:34:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:42:02 am
Did someone say "magic"?




 ;D ;D ;D

Thats timeless isnt it!? What a beautiful mess ETH conjured up!
Offline The Test

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 08:34:51 am »
Seems like an alright bloke imo. But the squad is so so average, and the club as a whole is caught up in so much fluff and hyperbole its just an impossible job.

Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 08:38:26 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:12:34 am
Its a bad sign that hes fed up of the interviews already. At this point theyre all fawning over him and teeing him up nice questions, hes in for a shock when they get harder. From what little Ive seen, I dont think he will hide his feelings toward them either.

On the subject of the likeabity of their managers post-Ferguson, I would probably go along with Ten Hag and Rangnick (remember him?) as the least offensive. Solksjaer was the worst somehow, beating even Mourinho in my mind. I cant quite explain it.

A United manager will always be soft soaped though. At least unless they get on the wrong side of Neville.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 08:39:44 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:33:10 am
You lads all watch them. Have 5hey got the players to suit his system or another overhaul needed?

#PARP

Overhaul mate - with her being one of them, I see far more of this shower than I ever want to see and they're fucking shite and she agrees and she's been watching them her whole life, so knows what shite Utd teams look like.

Oddly, the keeper has started performing, young kid, Amat I think his name is, looks decent and works hard, set the goal up yesterday, the rest are either ready for retirement, or just shite. Zirkzee is fucking awful, Rashford is Rashford, Garnacho runs fast, then has no idea what to do once he's done his running, Fernandes obviously can pass a ball, but he's not a captain, not someone to rely on, the defence is slow.

I was watching their shape yesterday, massive spaces down both sides and thinking "please play like that at Anfield" Cody/Diaz and Mo will love that much space.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 08:55:26 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:23:47 am
Time is one thing he won't get. Gobshites like Neville have built him up to be the second coming of Christ.

Its hilarious how much theyve all fallen for Van Nistelrooy being the next second coming. Hes linked with Leicester now and plenty of them seem to be fuming. Theyd have won yesterday with him in charge apparently. A short interim of easy games, a few wins and now any poor game or decision from Amorim and the spectre of the big horse will look over him. Lovely.
Offline him_15

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 08:58:56 am »
Same old shit.
Online DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 09:02:45 am »
It's pretty funny to see them trying to spin getting absolutely dominated by Ipswich as some sort of positive. All the hype to serve that up. Didn't even get a 1 game new manager bounce  ;D

At least they'll always have that early goal to look back on, the Ipswich 90 seconds, like the famous Rangnick 15mins of pressing v Crystal Palace.
Online MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17105 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:12:34 am
Its a bad sign that hes fed up of the interviews already. At this point theyre all fawning over him and teeing him up nice questions, hes in for a shock when they get harder. From what little Ive seen, I dont think he will hide his feelings toward them either.

On the subject of the likeabity of their managers post-Ferguson, I would probably go along with Ten Hag and Rangnick (remember him?) as the least offensive. Solksjaer was the worst somehow, beating even Mourinho in my mind. I cant quite explain it.

Solksjaer was a salty fucker who hated us - that clip of him being asked about our title chances after we battered his Cardiff side back in the day says it all.

Tries to play on the babyface/nice guy image he had as a player but he's just a bitter arsehole. Shit manger too.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17106 on: Today at 09:09:20 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:55:26 am
Its hilarious how much theyve all fallen for Van Nistelrooy being the next second coming. Hes linked with Leicester now and plenty of them seem to be fuming. Theyd have won yesterday with him in charge apparently. A short interim of easy games, a few wins and now any poor game or decision from Amorim and the spectre of the big horse will look over him. Lovely.

I mean they probably would have won with him yesterday to be fair, just because they would have played in a way they were used to and Ipswich aren't great. Amorim's tactics were more of a hindrance than a help, but obviously bigger picture.

If Van Nistelrooy does get a new job and does well, whether it's Leicester or Hamburg or whoever, the pressure on Amorim is going to really ramp up if United carry on struggling.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17107 on: Today at 09:11:06 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:55:26 am
Its hilarious how much theyve all fallen for Van Nistelrooy being the next second coming. Hes linked with Leicester now and plenty of them seem to be fuming. Theyd have won yesterday with him in charge apparently. A short interim of easy games, a few wins and now any poor game or decision from Amorim and the spectre of the big horse will look over him. Lovely.
That's the funniest thing about Ruud's "winning run." None of them seem to recall the shit quality of the opposition or the fact that Horsey never took charge of an away game. Four successive home games, two against Leicester (one of which was a weakened Leicester team I believe), PAOK (who aren't very good) and a creditable draw against Chelsea who played very poorly. He clearly got this 'bounce' so Amorimmer probably won't. Wouldn't mind them fluking some results against Arsenal and the cheats though.
Online Trotterwatch

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17108 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
The comms on the radio yesterday was so over the top.  You'd have actually thought United were hammering one of the elite clubs - the way they now had a plan, the fluidity etc  Yet the stats show that Ipswich could and barring the goalkeeper having the game of the season would have quite comfortably.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17109 on: Today at 09:44:23 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 09:38:35 am
The comms on the radio yesterday was so over the top.  You'd have actually thought United were hammering one of the elite clubs - the way they now had a plan, the fluidity etc  Yet the stats show that Ipswich could and barring the goalkeeper having the game of the season would have quite comfortably.

Sky Sports somehow embarrassed themselves even more than usual.

Its UTOPIA!!!!! as they scored against newly promoted Ipswich after not even 2 minutes only to limp to a 1-1 draw.

Comedy. Fucking. Gold.
Online reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17110 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
I love how they've gone from "we have a top 4 squad" to "our squad is really poor" in the space of 12 days.

They also have a very naive belief that every young player will improve with better coaching.

They love Ruud because he's an ex player who excelled under Ferguson ergo he will have the great man's traits of standards and expectations. 

It's going to be a fun few months!
