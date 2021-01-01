You lads all watch them. Have 5hey got the players to suit his system or another overhaul needed?



Overhaul mate - with her being one of them, I see far more of this shower than I ever want to see and they're fucking shite and she agrees and she's been watching them her whole life, so knows what shite Utd teams look like.Oddly, the keeper has started performing, young kid, Amat I think his name is, looks decent and works hard, set the goal up yesterday, the rest are either ready for retirement, or just shite. Zirkzee is fucking awful, Rashford is Rashford, Garnacho runs fast, then has no idea what to do once he's done his running, Fernandes obviously can pass a ball, but he's not a captain, not someone to rely on, the defence is slow.I was watching their shape yesterday, massive spaces down both sides and thinking "please play like that at Anfield" Cody/Diaz and Mo will love that much space.