Its a bad sign that hes fed up of the interviews already. At this point theyre all fawning over him and teeing him up nice questions, hes in for a shock when they get harder. From what little Ive seen, I dont think he will hide his feelings toward them either.



On the subject of the likeabity of their managers post-Ferguson, I would probably go along with Ten Hag and Rangnick (remember him?) as the least offensive. Solksjaer was the worst somehow, beating even Mourinho in my mind. I cant quite explain it.