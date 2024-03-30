Whether their manager is Hag, Ferguson, Klopp, Guardiola, Amorim or Southgate the fact remains they don't have one good player (we'll see on Yoro to be fair).



That said as far as first impressions go that was pretty horrific, can't turn a club around in 10 days and certainly not with that terrible squad but you like an early sign of *something* and they got low block, turd ball with no creativity. We weren't perfect from the moment Jurgen got here but we got a big glimpse of the monster pressing to come with that first game v Spurs.



They set his appointment up with an easy fixture list to start and he's fucked it already, very amusing.