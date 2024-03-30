« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 44,519
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16960 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16961 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Whether their manager is Hag, Ferguson, Klopp, Guardiola, Amorim or Southgate the fact remains they don't have one good player (we'll see on Yoro to be fair).

That said as far as first impressions go that was pretty horrific, can't turn a club around in 10 days and certainly not with that terrible squad but you like an early sign of *something* and they got low block, turd ball with no creativity. We weren't perfect from the moment Jurgen got here but we got a big glimpse of the monster pressing to come with that first game v Spurs.

They set his appointment up with an easy fixture list to start and he's fucked it already, very amusing.
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,570
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16962 on: Today at 06:25:46 pm »
And so it begins, with a decent point from a nightmare game. ;D
Offline MightyReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16963 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
This article was posted whilst the match is still going on. Theyre all lining up to milk it.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42583167/ipswich-vs-man-united-ruben-amorim-era-begins-rapid-goal

Edit: haha, draw. Well deserved Ipswich.
Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,961
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16964 on: Today at 06:27:16 pm »
The second coming of Jesus has been postponed.
mines a pint

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 307
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16965 on: Today at 06:27:19 pm »
Drury you absolute legend. Provided us with instant memes.

Utopia.
Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,124
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16966 on: Today at 06:28:20 pm »
Wasted their new manager bounce on Horsey
Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,092
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16967 on: Today at 06:28:31 pm »
corner was turned for about 40 minutes
Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,204
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16968 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm »
He may be a good long-term appointment, but boy he needs to get rid of so many players and find some with heart!
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16969 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
Insane job on his hands and he has the like of us Chelsea and Arsenal miles ahead of them that he has to contend with.

Leaving the Cheats out if justice prevails.
Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,953
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16970 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm »
Outplayed by Ipswich and saved by Onana (again).
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 20,277
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16971 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm »
Good away point at a fellow relegation rival. They're back.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,655
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16972 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:25:37 pm
Whether their manager is Hag, Ferguson, Klopp, Guardiola, Amorim or Southgate the fact remains they don't have one good player (we'll see on Yoro to be fair).

That said as far as first impressions go that was pretty horrific, can't turn a club around in 10 days and certainly not with that terrible squad but you like an early sign of *something* and they got low block, turd ball with no creativity. We weren't perfect from the moment Jurgen got here but we got a big glimpse of the monster pressing to come with that first game v Spurs.

They set his appointment up with an easy fixture list to start and he's fucked it already, very amusing.

It was crazy how much Jurgen got out of what was a mess of a squad that season (although we did finish 8th after focusing on the cups).

Their aim will be winning Europa League.
Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,505
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16973 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
Well, winning away to Ipswich in your first game as manager isn't for any old Tom, Dick or Ammy...
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,365
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16974 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
Amorim took them from 12th before the match to 12th after.

Massive point v a bottom three team.
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16975 on: Today at 06:30:47 pm »
Theyre now on 16 points and twelfth in the table.  Or in other words, 15 points behind first placed Liverpool and 7 points outside the relegation zone.
