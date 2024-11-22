They've clearly timed his appointment for the Ipswich game. They'll be expecting a win against one of the relegation favourites, and then they'll be heralding a new dawn all week in the media.
Jesus Christ if league titles where decided on hype alone they'd have to give them the title already. Absolutely unbearable wankaton over their new manager in the media never heard anything like it
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah, "there's something not quite right at Liverpoowl"
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.
After what Spurs did to City this evening, and with Ipswich beating Spurs last time out.. a win for these tomorrow would be quite terrifying.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Has there ever been such giddy anticipation for a game between the team in 13th v the team in 17th?How much difference can a manager make in two weeks?
