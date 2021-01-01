Funny as fuck isn't it?



We were optomistic as fuck when Klopp came in, but that was because Dortmund at times were the best team in Europe, should have won the CL and won the league twice, yet we all accepted that what he had to work with wasn't good enough and he'd need time, 2 seasons minimum, to bring in his own players and mould them into what he required. This lot? Expecting a manager, who wasn't even known about by Mancs until he was linked to us, to turn the absolute lazy as fuck shower of shite he's inherited into world beaters withina fortnight - never change you 6 fingered mutants



Not that I should, but I always open the SkySports app in the morning just to see if there's any stories to pay attention to and their top one this morning was an interview with Che Neville where Amorim said 'This is my place, it was the perfect time' and Neville grinning like a man who just incited a riot to get a game called off.I mean obviously you expect a certain amount of shit talk when a new manager arrives anywhere about how he cant wait and its the job he's always wanted. But ten games into a season was the perfect time to dump his club? Ten games into a season after they'd just spent £200 million odd on Ten Hag players was the perfect time to come to United? Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?Its so, so good. Its like these big media companies are just hard-wired to lick their arses, regardless of what United actually need. The BBC post this article about how Amorim made them run in training, and don't realise that everyone else is sniggering because its exactly what they said with Moyes, and Solksjaer, and Ten Hag. Running dem laps.