Bizarre that an apparent chief sports writerís been allowed to publish shite like that. Itís weird, Iíve heard/read quite a bit of noise around the BBC appointing Alex Kay-Jelski as their new director of sport and how he wants to bring back proper journalism to the site, compared to some of the shite theyíve churned out over recent years that can only be described as sportís version of CBeebies. That Stone piece is very much aimed at children, no grown man can read stuff like that and find it engaging.