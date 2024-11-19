« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 958502 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16840 on: November 19, 2024, 10:11:54 pm »
Bizarre that an apparent chief sports writers been allowed to publish shite like that. Its weird, Ive heard/read quite a bit of noise around the BBC appointing Alex Kay-Jelski as their new director of sport and how he wants to bring back proper journalism to the site, compared to some of the shite theyve churned out over recent years that can only be described as sports version of CBeebies. That Stone piece is very much aimed at children, no grown man can read stuff like that and find it engaging.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16841 on: November 19, 2024, 11:05:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 19, 2024, 02:30:59 pm
seems like Chris Sutton is afraid .... very afraid ....

Why would anyone care what that twerp says? Hes totally irrelevant.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16842 on: November 19, 2024, 11:22:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DZ4HwvG7muA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DZ4HwvG7muA</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 12:41:20 am »
I know the giddiness has gone into over-drive, but when an article as such being written...the fall when it happens will be magnificent.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42425837/predicting-ruben-amorims-first-11-games-manchester-united-manager
"In my time at Anfield we always said we have the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves" - Bill Shankly

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 05:41:10 am »
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 12:41:20 am
I know the giddiness has gone into over-drive, but when an article as such being written...the fall when it happens will be magnificent.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42425837/predicting-ruben-amorims-first-11-games-manchester-united-manager

I'm not reading all that... but some random journo making up storylines and scorelines for a bunch of football games in the next two months is seriously childish.
