« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 955580 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,824
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16800 on: November 16, 2024, 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 16, 2024, 05:53:03 pm
Great news

Amorim is going to go 3 at the back "without fear" and "without thinking that they are not used to playing like this".

You gotta love a brave young manager. Deserves every chance to take a desperate down a goal with 5 mins left dice roll tactic fresh modern view of things in order to get some of the slowest crap on the ball backs around solidity at the back married up with some of the worst dribbling and passing and crossing and running speed exciting attacking wingbacks at his disposal to create an unbalanced soft and lazy af monstrosity that will leak goals like the titanic leaked water intelligent two way football machine that will have people longing for moysey on the edge of their seats in no time at all.

Should be great.
;D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16801 on: November 16, 2024, 06:30:10 pm »
His interviews so far have been fucking cringeworthy.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,220
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16802 on: November 16, 2024, 08:34:29 pm »
The weren't conceding many goals even with Seven Hag this season. It is their attack that is the problem, and I don't think the 3-4-3 would solve that problem for them, especially with this personnel. I suspect it would be more of a 3-4-1-2 setup, with Fernandes behind 2 attackers ...
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,508
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16803 on: November 16, 2024, 08:48:46 pm »
BBC has a video up called Why Amorims tactics suit Manchester United. I havent watched it, but Im sure it proves all you naysayers wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16804 on: November 16, 2024, 09:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 16, 2024, 08:48:46 pm
BBC has a video up called Why Amorims tactics suit Manchester United. I havent watched it, but Im sure it proves all you naysayers wrong.
I saw that but was scared to open it in case it caused me to lose the will to watch Liverpool ever again.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16805 on: November 16, 2024, 09:16:18 pm »
They should be re-instating Seven Hag after what's come to light in the past week, that penalty at West Ham was bent as fuck
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,701
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16806 on: November 16, 2024, 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 16, 2024, 08:34:29 pm
The weren't conceding many goals even with Seven Hag this season. It is their attack that is the problem, and I don't think the 3-4-3 would solve that problem for them, especially with this personnel. I suspect it would be more of a 3-4-1-2 setup, with Fernandes behind 2 attackers ...
True on the face of it but they are out performing their xGA by a massive margin. They're 13th in the league on that metric which suggest they give up a ton of chances. They profile similar to Brentford who have shipped 10 more goals. We're also out performing ours too but are still ranked #1 on xGA.

Given their defence and midfield they could give up even more chances if anything.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16807 on: November 16, 2024, 09:47:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 16, 2024, 09:11:04 pm
I saw that but was scared to open it in case it caused me to lose the will to watch Liverpool ever again.

Be Castle Grayskull, be very Castle Grayskull...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16808 on: November 16, 2024, 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 16, 2024, 09:47:11 pm
Be Castle Grayskull, be very Castle Grayskull...


Castle Greyskull was where the good guys lived.   Snake mountain was where the bad guys hug out.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,466
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16809 on: November 16, 2024, 10:08:29 pm »
;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16810 on: November 16, 2024, 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on November 16, 2024, 10:02:46 pm

Castle Greyskull was where the good guys lived.   Snake mountain was where the bad guys hug out.

Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,220
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16811 on: November 16, 2024, 10:13:21 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 16, 2024, 09:41:20 pm
True on the face of it but they are out performing their xGA by a massive margin. They're 13th in the league on that metric which suggest they give up a ton of chances. They profile similar to Brentford who have shipped 10 more goals. We're also out performing ours too but are still ranked #1 on xGA.

Given their defence and midfield they could give up even more chances if anything.

Don't get me wrong, but these stats mean nothing in the real life ...
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16812 on: November 16, 2024, 10:15:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 16, 2024, 10:13:21 pm
Don't get me wrong, but these stats mean nothing in the real life ...
yeah, MU get all hyped up on stats and online stuff, but then they take the cool kids' advice and go "touch grass".

and it all falls apart.

:)
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,701
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16813 on: November 16, 2024, 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 16, 2024, 10:13:21 pm
Don't get me wrong, but these stats mean nothing in the real life ...
It indicates that United give up lots of chances and have a mid table level defence I would have thought?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,275
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16814 on: November 16, 2024, 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on November 14, 2024, 09:58:45 pm
I know the type mate.

Company I worked for, for about 15 years- who had 3 different bosses, rich, but good leaders of men, "let go" of the last boss just after the first lockdown, and promoted the Beancounter. A very reserved, but unpleasant, whiny little man. Whinges about the smallest things, makes a mountain out of every molehill, even tries to control the behaviour of the employees, micro manages every aspect of the businesses, hangs over your shoulder to see exactly what you're busy with, etc..

Suddenly everything was pulled back, everything rationed, prior and written approval needed for every little thing- even something as small as a box of ordinary £2 self-tapping screws! 40% of the staff was let go- including all the staff members who worked from home(who were given full permission to work from home by the previous boss).
"Team building sessions" were stopped, everyone was "forced" to sign new contracts with new policies, and reduced benefits, which they had spent months on- going between the Labor office/union and the lawyers.
The company was restructered. The remaining staff had to carry the workload of those that left + new "responsibilities".
All with no real raises(we're talking lunch money).

Luckily I left when they appointed the Accountant/Financial Manager as boss(who does that!?). I knew- "Uh-oh... this ends in nothing but sh*!"
Those people only see processes, systems, profit and losses. Heck, what do you expect from a profession that sees Salaries as an "Expense"?
They polished up the turd.. sold it for a massive profit a year later.

So yeah - I know the type. I can assure you, it's hell working at United nowadays, and many of those people are not as lucky as I was: In circumstances where they can't just up and leave. They have to agree or get out of the way! All the while they're led to believe that it is their choice.
Rock and a Hard place..

Congrats on the promotion mate.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,508
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16815 on: Yesterday at 12:32:02 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 16, 2024, 09:47:11 pm
Be Castle Grayskull, be very Castle Grayskull...

Sometimes you are next level, tukrish :D
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16816 on: Yesterday at 12:45:48 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 12:32:02 am
Sometimes you are next level, tukrish :D

Only sometimes?  ;)
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,408
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16817 on: Yesterday at 03:16:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 16, 2024, 10:15:19 pm
yeah, MU get all hyped up on stats and online stuff, but then they take the cool kids' advice and go "touch grass".

and it all falls apart.

:)

Touch "grass"? Are we back to Coote again?
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16818 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 14, 2024, 06:42:45 pm
The Mail are reporting Man Utd are considering cutting in half a £40k payment they make to their own disabled supporters association
Their cost cutting measures are bizarre given how much they spend on transfers and wages. They made a load of non-playing staff redundant, didn't renew Fergie's ambassador role, and now this. Can't be good for club morale when they have several players stealing a living on £300k+ a week/£15m a year.

Maybe the financial rules mean they need to tighten up much more, but Ratcliffe has missed an obvious PR opportunity. He could've addressed wage structures and contracts, to send a message to playing staff that Utd isn't a gravy train and salaries are based on merit and performance. But instead, he's pissed off a large section of staff behind the scenes who no doubt work their arses off, and have to do more now that 200 of their colleagues have gone. Meanwhile, the overpaid fannies prance around playing shite football every week and getting managers sacked every 2 years (costing the club £millions, which could've been used to minimise redundancies...).

If Amorim doesn't turn things around on the pitch, I can see more fan protests and unrest before the season's out.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,512
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16819 on: Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm »
I can't decide if I want them to do well in his first game and watch the hype train take off. Or get absolutely battered.

Actually, I do know.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16820 on: Yesterday at 04:02:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
I can't decide if I want them to do well in his first game and watch the hype train take off. Or get absolutely battered.

Actually, I do know.
I think the narrative is setup perfectly.

Ten Hag the underperforming manager gets sacked. Club legend interim manager Ruud wins 3 and draws 1 of his 4 games in charge (we're back...!). New manager comes in with plenty of hype and confidence (but no better CV than Ten Hag), and has an easy first 3 games.

Early prediction - a new manager bounce, and they rack up wins in his first few easy games against Ipswich, Bodo/Glimt, and Everton. The fans and media go into overdrive, talking about a new dawn, corner turned, and Amorim being their man they've needed. They finally move to a positive goal difference and close in on CL places.

They then lose to Arsenal, Forest, City, and Spurs in successive league games, and lose away at Plezn in the Europa league. Amorim begins to realise the scale of his task, and the hype bubble quickly bursts. They buy more duds in January and drop off in form until the end of the summer, missing out on CL football again. Early rumblings appear from the media about the honeymoon period being over, but that Amorim needs time to build 'his' team. They somehow circumvent the PSR rules and spend £200m+ next summer. They start the season well, but fall away. Gary Neville blames the Glazers for lack of investment. Keane blames the players for their lack of desire and fight. Rio's early declarations of winning the league look a little far fetched.

They offload some overpaid ageing stars, but Amorim already looks out of his depth and only has a year left on his short contract. The vultures start circling, and meanwhile the leaking roof still hasn't been fixed.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16821 on: Yesterday at 04:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 16, 2024, 08:48:46 pm
BBC has a video up called Why Amorims tactics suit Manchester United. I havent watched it, but Im sure it proves all you naysayers wrong.

I watched and became afraid. Very afraid....of choking after the analysis as to why from that berk who played the odd game for City and is now another of their 'ambassador's' employed by the BBC
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline GoodSpirit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16822 on: Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm »
Actually Amorim is not now suddenly terrible just because signed for them... But I am not buying an easy task for him, since 2013 united is a graveyard for coaches and it takes more than be a master in communication to solve things. They will need players, time, community agreggation and competence in football structure wich are all things they don´t have in their own dictionary for more than a decade.
Logged
"If you're in the penalty area and don't know what to do with the ball, put it in the net and we'll discuss the options later..."

"One of the things I keep reminding players is that when you're lost in a fog, you must stick together. Then you don't get lost. If there's a secret about Liverpool, that's it."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,220
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16823 on: Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
I can't decide if I want them to do well in his first game and watch the hype train take off. Or get absolutely battered.

Actually, I do know.

I hope they'll win their first 5 league matches under Amorim. I couldn't care less after that ...
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16824 on: Yesterday at 05:11:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
I hope they'll win their first 5 league matches under Amorim. I couldn't care less after that ...

Huh?

It would be amusing if they beat Arsenal and/or City but it would be even more amusing if Amorim's managership turns out to be an even bigger shitshow than Ten Hag's. It would be especially hilarious if they lose to Everton and Ipswich.

Hoping that other teams drop points to do us a favour is a sign of mental weakness. Our destiny is in our own hands right now. We don't need them to do us any favours.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16825 on: Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm »
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16826 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:11:31 pm
Huh?

It would be amusing if they beat Arsenal and/or City but it would be even more amusing if Amorim's managership turns out to be an even bigger shitshow than Ten Hag's. It would be especially hilarious if they lose to Everton and Ipswich.

Hoping that other teams drop points to do us a favour is a sign of mental weakness. Our destiny is in our own hands right now. We don't need them to do us any favours.

I'm in this camp.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,864
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16827 on: Today at 09:21:29 am »
He'll improve them - just through the fact that they will have a manager again, but I think the possibility of him being as successful as they hoping for, isn't that high.
They've proven that appointing managers far more successful than he has been, with well-proven reputions of immediate and long-term improvement, does not guarantee that they will improve.

He did okay with Sporting. I mean the Portuguese league isn't exactly competitve- it's a 2-horse league, with Sporting having been 3rd on average when he took over.
It's a bit like taking over Arsenal and making them real title contenders.
It's a far cry from taking on West Ham/United and making them contenders.

Premier League managers and teams are vicious and they're killers. He's stubborn and will stick to his 3-at-the-back system, even though they will have him figured out in a few months.
That stubborness also betrays a lack of flexibility, innovation and adaptability.
Soon as Frank, Dyche, Arteta, Nuno, Maresca figures him out, it will either be over, or it will take a while to cobble together another plan.

He seems to be another Postecoglou.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:26 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16828 on: Today at 12:33:11 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:21:29 am
He'll improve them - just through the fact that they will have a manager again, but I think the possibility of him being as successful as they hoping for, isn't that high.
They've proven that appointing managers far more successful than he has been, with well-proven reputions of immediate and long-term improvement, does not guarantee that they will improve.

He did okay with Sporting. I mean the Portuguese league isn't exactly competitve- it's a 2-horse league, with Sporting having been 3rd on average when he took over.
It's a bit like taking over Arsenal and making them real title contenders.
It's a far cry from taking on West Ham/United and making them contenders.

Premier League managers and teams are vicious and they're killers. He's stubborn and will stick to his 3-at-the-back system, even though they will have him figured out in a few months.
That stubborness also betrays a lack of flexibility, innovation and adaptability.
Soon as Frank, Dyche, Arteta, Nuno, Maresca figures him out, it will either be over, or it will take a while to cobble together another plan.

He seems to be another Postecoglou.

Mano
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,864
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16829 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on November 16, 2024, 10:29:02 pm
Congrats on the promotion mate.
I wish! ;D
I saw the writing on the wall as soon as they appointed that walking calculator.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:33:11 pm
Mano
a Mano...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:20 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Up
« previous next »
 