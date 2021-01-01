Paul Joyce: "Slot was the only coach to whom Richard Hughes offered the job, regardless of what Gary Neville may suggest."



I think The Overlap and some of the stuff Gary Neville has been involved in as podcasts and interviews can be entertaining, but some of the stuff he spews out now is borderline not serious enough for him to be a pundit. I think having the conclusion that he has about Arsenal as the main contender for the title after this weekend is somewhat taking the piss. I wonder if that could happen the other way around, if Liverpool were 7 points behind Arsenal. Obviously the season is far from over, and a lot of things can happen, but to draw the conclusion that Arsenal is his favourite for the title is strange.