« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 930076 times)

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16480 on: Today at 02:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:04:48 pm
Paul Joyce: "Slot was the only coach to whom Richard Hughes offered the job, regardless of what Gary Neville may suggest."

I think The Overlap and some of the stuff Gary Neville has been involved in as podcasts and interviews can be entertaining, but some of the stuff he spews out now is borderline not serious enough for him to be a pundit. I think having the conclusion that he has about Arsenal as the main contender for the title after this weekend is somewhat taking the piss. I wonder if that could happen the other way around, if Liverpool were 7 points behind Arsenal. Obviously the season is far from over, and a lot of things can happen, but to draw the conclusion that Arsenal is his favourite for the title is strange. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:05 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16481 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:33:12 pm
I think The Overlap and some of the stuff Gary Neville has been involved in as podcasts and interviews can be entertaining, but some of the stuff he spews out now is borderline not serious enough for him to be a pundit. I think having the conclusion that he has about Arsenal as the main contender for the title after this weekend is somewhat taking the piss.

He's too quick in letting the bitter United fan out. Doesn't have the sense to realise that his constant cheerleading and building up of managers and players at United definitely hasn't helped, and now doesn't have the sense to realise that if he says 'Its between City and Arsenal, Liverpool just aren't good enough yet' that we're all more than happy to fly under the radar and aren't going to be seething at the suggestion.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16482 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:33:12 pm
I think The Overlap and some of the stuff Gary Neville has been involved in as podcasts and interviews can be entertaining, but some of the stuff he spews out now is borderline not serious enough for him to be a pundit. I think having the conclusion that he has about Arsenal as the main contender for the title after this weekend is somewhat taking the piss. I wonder if that could happen the other way around, if Liverpool were 7 points behind Arsenal. Obviously the season is far from over, and a lot of things can happen, but to draw the conclusion that Arsenal is his favourite for the title is strange.

Neville constantly predicts things that he wants to happen, rather than what he actually thinks will happen. There are countless examples of this - who remembers United to win the league before Liverpool (the season we won the league) and Salah clearly leaving (about 5 years ago).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:37:56 pm
Neville constantly predicts things that he wants to happen, rather than what he actually thinks will happen. There are countless examples of this - who remembers United to win the league before Liverpool (the season we won the league) and Salah clearly leaving (about 5 years ago).

I find it quite annoying that even though some of his predictions have been insane(like Man Utd finishing above Liverpool this season, which was never ever realistic) he still talks like he knows more than others. I wish Carragher especially would arrest him on some of his comments. 

It`s a very weird take to frame it that "this might be what Arsenal need" after having dropped points to 5th. That`s just bias.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:59 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:41:14 pm
I find it quite annoying that even though some of his predictions have been insane(like Man Utd finishing above Liverpool this season, which was never ever realistic) he still talks like he knows more than others. I wish Carragher especially would arrest him on some of his comments. 

It`s a very weird take to frame it that "this might be what Arsenal need" after having dropped points to 5th. That`s just bias.
What a nincompoop. "Yeah- take that Liverpool! That'll show them!" (wtf!?)
As you say, it's wshful thinking. Sometimes it's clearly just bitterness. Like the insistence that Slot was 3rd choice- even though he's been corrected on multiple occasions. I think even he knows now that's not true, but it feels like he just wants to be petty, especially when United's doing so badly.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16485 on: Today at 02:55:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:38:05 pm
He looks the sort who would put milk in before taking the tea bag out.

I do that and Im not even sorry. Best way to ensure your preferred strength. Accidentally put to much milk in, leave the bag in a bit longer.

You tea nazis make me sick.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,108
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16486 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:55:52 pm
I do that and Im not even sorry.

You know what, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest. You've always come across as a proper wrongun.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,764
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16487 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:55:52 pm
I do that and Im not even sorry. Best way to ensure your preferred strength. Accidentally put to much milk in, leave the bag in a bit longer.

You tea nazis make me sick.

Fucking hell, me and you have something in common.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 