I find it quite annoying that even though some of his predictions have been insane(like Man Utd finishing above Liverpool this season, which was never ever realistic) he still talks like he knows more than others. I wish Carragher especially would arrest him on some of his comments.
It`s a very weird take to frame it that "this might be what Arsenal need" after having dropped points to 5th. That`s just bias.
What a nincompoop. "Yeah- take that Liverpool! That'll show them!" (wtf!?)
As you say, it's wshful thinking. Sometimes it's clearly just bitterness. Like the insistence that Slot was 3rd choice- even though he's been corrected on multiple occasions. I think even he knows now that's not true, but it feels like he just wants to be petty, especially when United's doing so badly.