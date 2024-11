See... while that all sounds logical on the surface, I can't help but feel that's a painfully lazy viewpoint mate. One which (dare I say it) has its origins in the studios of Sky Sports, where far too many ex-United players are given far too much airtime to do far too much cry-arsing. Don't get me wrong, I understand that in a results driven industry like football, players are always going to come in for scrutiny. I get that.



But when it comes to "overhauling" a squad, how do you measure that exactly? Where does it begin? Where does it end? What parameters/metrics actually apply? Do you just take your worst 7 players, fuck them off, and replace them with 7 new shiny objects? Is that the definition? And if it is, who defined that? Gary Neville? Paul Scholes? Roy Keane? Owen Hargreaves? Patrice Evra? Dion Dublin?



Apologies for digging here, but to me, the term "overhaul" isn't a standardised process that applies to all teams equally. It can mean drastically different things to different clubs depending on where they rank within the footballing food chain. Secondly, the idea that the only way to kickstart an underperforming squad is to replace the existing players with an entirely new cohort is not only a horribly simplified concept, it has no reliable data to support it.



I mean... we could all dig up examples of "overhauling" leading to success and point to certain managers "rebuilding clubs". Hindsight is a great thing. But here's the kicker - for every example of it leading to success that you give me, I will give you multiple examples of it going horribly wrong. This lot being but one of many prime examples.



What's my point you say? Simply put, it's that sometimes sport can be cruel. Often times the successes that once flowed freely can suddenly dry up and desert you. In certain instances this can happen without warning or any obvious explanation. LFC know this all to well. Its simply the natural order and the cyclic nature of life. When it happens, we can (a) waste our breath over-analysing it and brain-farting out every possible solution that our minds can conceive.... or (b) we can just shut the fuck up, take our medicine, and ride it out like everyone else has to.



Overhaul...is just a word really, isn't it mate? It doesn't actually mean anything, does it? It isn't actually quantifiable, is it? In all actuality, this lot are just shit, aren't they? Because that's just life, isn't it? There's no more to it than that really, is there? Gary and his pals just like saying things, don't they? Because that's their job, isn't it? That's my take anyway.



It's a shorthand way of saying, 'they're a very long way away from being able to compete for the title and lots needs to change before they can do so'. It's not really lazy, or at least no more so than most communication where we're continually using shorthand to say what we mean, and it's certainly not saying that the process is straightforward and bound to result in success following it. 'Overhauls' can easily fail.