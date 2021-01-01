« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16280 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm
Amorim is a good manager, and they should be finishing 6th-8th with him and with their present squad. Still, in order to challenge for a top 4 finish, they would need quite an overhaul of the squad ...
I agree Peter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16281 on: Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm
Amorim is a good manager, and they should be finishing 6th-8th with him and with their present squad. Still, in order to challenge for a top 4 finish, they would need quite an overhaul of the squad ...

Full overhaul of a squad that's had over £600 million spent on it in what, 2 years?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16282 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Full overhaul of a squad that's had over £600 million spent on it in what, 2 years?
Not sufficient mate.
They "only" spent 87m on Anthony. He is worth 120m atleast.
Plus the OT repairs for 300m or if they decided to build a new stadium, then 1.5b for that.
They need a couple more of 33 year old proven winner at 80m each.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16283 on: Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Rio's calling for a warchest in January.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16284 on: Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm
He will probably lock Dalot and Bruno to starting 11 which is great
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16285 on: Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
Amorim's achievements to date are hardly any more impressive than Slot's when he came to us. The difference is that most Liverpool fans took the view that we needed to give Slot a chance to see what he could do in the hope he could keep us running smoothly with a quality squad. By contrast, they're already proclaiming Amorim as the second coming and getting all cocky about someone who has it all to prove (like Slot) but with a shit squad. They do this every time, the absolute muppets. It will NEVER dawn on them that they've been mainly shit for most of their history barring a couple of great managers.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16286 on: Yesterday at 07:35:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Rio's calling for a warchest in January.

...more expensive than a brood mare...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16287 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 02:43:39 pm
I agree, but you could have said the same thing about Slot.

Could say the same thing about Ole too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16288 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm
He will probably lock Dalot and Bruno to starting 11 which is great

Fernandes simply doesn't fit in an Amorim side. He isn't physical enough for the midfield double pivot and Amorim doesn't play with a 10 he has a 9 and two wide attackers who are really good at dribbling.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16289 on: Yesterday at 08:06:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm
Fernandes simply doesn't fit in an Amorim side. He isn't physical enough for the midfield double pivot and Amorim doesn't play with a 10 he has a 9 and two wide attackers who are really good at dribbling.

It applies to Mount and Eriksen as well.

Fernandes a real luxury player anyway who you need to build around Portugal been unbalanced for years having to cater to him and Ronaldo. Ten Hag didn't really have a system to fit into because they were so disorganised.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16290 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
Amorim's achievements to date are hardly any more impressive than Slot's when he came to us. The difference is that most Liverpool fans took the view that we needed to give Slot a chance to see what he could do in the hope he could keep us running smoothly with a quality squad. By contrast, they're already proclaiming Amorim as the second coming and getting all cocky about someone who has it all to prove (like Slot) but with a shit squad. They do this every time, the absolute muppets. It will NEVER dawn on them that they've been mainly shit for most of their history barring a couple of great managers.

Has Amorim done anything more than Ten Hag before he took over. Its hard to extrapolate from a weaker league and predict how a manager will cope.

Hes probably done as much as Slot but the difference is the quality of the squad that Slot inherited. Slot also has support of a good management team whereas Amorim is going to face a lot of characters who want to chip in.

I think hell have a short term impact and then wont be any better than Ten Hag, whose record was better than all the other recent managers they have had other than maybe Mourinho.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16291 on: Yesterday at 08:14:26 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm
Has Amorim done anything more than Ten Hag before he took over. Its hard to extrapolate from a weaker league and predict how a manager will cope.

Hes probably done as much as Slot but the difference is the quality of the squad that Slot inherited. Slot also has support of a good management team whereas Amorim is going to face a lot of characters who want to chip in.

I think hell have a short term impact and then wont be any better than Ten Hag, whose record was better than all the other recent managers they have had other than maybe Mourinho.

Ten Hag basically built his name off the European run Ajax had in 18/19 and the good young side they had. Although his predecessor did get Ajax to a Europa League final with much of the same players. Ajax dominated the 2010's domestically (De Boer won a load of titles in a row) so nothing too striking domestically.

Amorim's domestic achievements have been excellent in turning around Sporting Lisbon - on a smaller scale similar to Simeone at Atleti or Klopp at Dortmund in turning around the ailing fortunes of a big club on a title drought, against rivals with bigger pockets who are used to winning. Slot similar with Feyenoord. However, he's done nothing of note in Europe. Mourinho and Villas Boas had won European trophies with Porto when Chelsea got them and Ten Hag had Ajax a minute from a CL final.

Ten Hag is basically a cup manager though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16292 on: Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm
Fernandes simply doesn't fit in an Amorim side. He isn't physical enough for the midfield double pivot and Amorim doesn't play with a 10 he has a 9 and two wide attackers who are really good at dribbling.

Amorim has gone there for the money hasn't he  ;D

Erikksen, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount, Dalot, Rat faced shithouse and Ugarte are a piss weak midfield, Antony, Rashford, zirkzee and Hojlund are an average attack, Martinez, DeLigt,Slabhead, Evans, Shaw Onana are leaky as fuck. No way he thinks he can do anything with that shower of shite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16293 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Rio's calling for a warchest in January.
of course he is.  Ratface will be doing the same.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16294 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
of course he is.  Ratface will be doing the same.
Ratface will be too busy rounding up his riot troops when all of this inevitably turns to rat shit.
Pun intended.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16295 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 pm
I have never heard of a manager having to do a notice period before switching clubs.

WTF?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16296 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Amorim has gone there for the money hasn't he  ;D

Erikksen, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount, Dalot, Rat faced shithouse and Ugarte are a piss weak midfield, Antony, Rashford, zirkzee and Hojlund are an average attack, Martinez, DeLigt,Slabhead, Evans, Shaw Onana are leaky as fuck. No way he thinks he can do anything with that shower of shite



Offloading Ugarte to PSG and him ending up at United doesn't seem such a clever move now. ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16297 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16298 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16299 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Full overhaul of a squad that's had over £600 million spent on it in what, 2 years?

True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16300 on: Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
Strap yourselves in. This is going to be another false dawn and then a huge car crash for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16301 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...

You could say the same about, Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle. Are they gonna wait for United to catch up? They're 4/5 seasons behind just on recruitment. Then Amorim has to coach in the most difficult league in the world. His tactics have to evolve to suit.. He's Villas-Boas, he's Pochettino, he's got a hell of a lot to learn including being upfront with his team. Very little evidence of that at the moment. Coming across as a bit of a wrong 'un with the West Ham debacle, encouraging players to stay while fucking off first chance he gets. Lots more fun to be had with this berk.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16302 on: Today at 01:27:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...

United's issue isn't so much wages. They have huge ongoing amortisation costs. They have signed players for huge fees on four or five year deals that still need paying for.

They will have to budget for amortisation costs of around £8m-£10m+ per season for each of Yoro, De Ligt, Ugarte, Zirkee, Hojlund, Mount, Onana, Antony, Martinez, Casemiro and Sancho. That is £100m per season in amortisation costs before they even sign a player or pay the wage bill.

In an era of 70% PSR they are fucked. Chelsea could get away with it because Abramovich essentially turned them into a talent factory. They recruited talent from all over Europe and were able to sell dozens of young players who had no value on the books for good money. United can't do that they basically have Mainoo, Garnacho and Rashford who they could make a good profit on for the books.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16303 on: Today at 01:32:34 am
He's obviously a good manager with a similar record to Slot before he arrived here. There was obviously a reason why we looked at him also (allegedly).

For me, his success will be dependent on him inspiring the squad to follow him and getting his message across. We needed a 'Klopp' in 2015 in order to change mindsets at the club, and i suspect that it is similar at Utd at the moment. They need a big character to change the culture at the club.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on, especially with the style of play. Will he attempt to implement his style immediately? (He may as well IMO because they have zero identity at the moment) Or will he adapt and tweak things in order to get them through to January without any major problems or revolts?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16304 on: Today at 01:38:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...
Yeah, but there's the core problem - they cant find good players. Amorim wont solve that issue. Ten Hag is a muppet, but the job is impossible. They have tried so many managers now, and they all fail. They have a car that wont start and they keep replacing the steering wheel. Slot would not have coped, and I dont even think Klopp could have fixed them unless he was given full control over the football side.

They will probably spend 300M buying new players who fit his system better, and that should take them back to 8th. But it wont be enough to get them back to the top, so they will fire Amorim as well in a couple of years.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16305 on: Today at 02:56:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm
Amorim is a good manager, and they should be finishing 6th-8th with him and with their present squad. Still, in order to challenge for a top 4 finish, they would need quite an overhaul of the squad ...

they announced his signing as head coach. seems like they are following our lead. just like forever in our shadow

no idea hows the structure he will work under. theres jimmy, brailsford and glazers still pulling the strings in the background.  how well does he work with their DOF or will it be like ten hag where he just buys whoever he fancies. money is already skint since they wont be in CL for the next few years. even europa looks like a big ask.

so many questions that remains unanswered. lets see how the disneyland circus rolls on ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16306 on: Today at 05:46:05 am
Ruben Amorim may just be the saviour that United need or he may just become another name to the list of those who failed to turnaround United. When proven managers like Van Gaal, Mourinho and (to a lesser extent) Ten Hag faltered, you can be certain that the challenges are beyond just coaching

Amorims behaviour over the summer led to my conclusion that we were right to go with Slot and swerved him (if we ever considered him). I also feel that Amorim leaving Sporting for United now because he did not want to risk missing the boat is a sign of desperation especially after the disappointment of last summer. If he truly believe in his credentials and ability, he should know that opportunities will be looking for him instead of the other way round. He may still succeed. But taking over a team and trying to drive the team in your direction without a pre-season is definitely not ideal and not setting yourself up for success
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16307 on: Today at 06:29:29 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:27:47 am
United can't do that they basically have Mainoo, Garnacho and Rashford who they could make a good profit on for the books.
No one is buying Rashford for a high fee anymore, everyone knows what you'll get from him and that's minimal output for a very high input. He'll stay for the rest of his overpriced contract and move on for a signing on fee to Everton at this rate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16308 on: Today at 06:59:23 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 05:46:05 am
Ruben Amorim may just be the saviour that United need or he may just become another name to the list of those who failed to turnaround United. When proven managers like Van Gaal, Mourinho and (to a lesser extent) Ten Hag faltered, you can be certain that the challenges are beyond just coaching

Amorims behaviour over the summer led to my conclusion that we were right to go with Slot and swerved him (if we ever considered him). I also feel that Amorim leaving Sporting for United now because he did not want to risk missing the boat is a sign of desperation especially after the disappointment of last summer. If he truly believe in his credentials and ability, he should know that opportunities will be looking for him instead of the other way round. He may still succeed. But taking over a team and trying to drive the team in your direction without a pre-season is definitely not ideal and not setting yourself up for success

They have shit players all over pitch, in every single position. No coach is getting to be able to salvage anything out of the wreck The Hag left behind.

His best plan would be to do a Rangnick and admit that all the players are shite on day one. No point trying to manage expectations any other way. At worst everyone hates him and he secures that nice redundancy package early so his career isnt too tarnished.

Will be interesting to see how he handles this all.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16309 on: Today at 07:39:02 am
Can this thread title include the words ITS NOW OR NEVER?

Smells pretty desperate to me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16310 on: Today at 08:35:33 am
Doesnt have much self belief if he thought this would be his last ever opportunity to manage a mid-table premier league club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16311 on: Today at 08:45:23 am
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 06:59:23 am
They have shit players all over pitch, in every single position. No coach is getting to be able to salvage anything out of the wreck The Hag left behind.

His best plan would be to do a Rangnick and admit that all the players are shite on day one. No point trying to manage expectations any other way. At worst everyone hates him and he secures that nice redundancy package early so his career isnt too tarnished.

Will be interesting to see how he handles this all.

Jurgen Klopp on day one - We have to turn doubters to believers.

Ruben Amorim on day one - All the players are a bit shit mate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16312 on: Today at 08:45:42 am
Yeah gotta say, wouldnt be happy if that was the first comments from an incoming manager. He is either putting on a show for Sporting fans or hes a bit bummed the Mancs gave him an ultimatum they knew he couldnt pass up.

Either way good to know hes a blabber mouth, should be interesting. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16313 on: Today at 08:58:52 am
Does he speak English ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16314 on: Today at 09:00:14 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:58:52 am
Does he speak English ?

Yeah. Very well actually (and sounds just like Diogo Jota).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16315 on: Today at 09:01:44 am
I see Dwight Yorke is the new manager of T&T.

Hes been trying for years to get on the managerial merry-go-round.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16316 on: Today at 09:21:10 am
That Head Coach Amorim thread at RedCafe, around page 18 onwards , multiple posts how he turned us down. :D

Even though Slot mentioned he was told he was our next Coach in February and had already spoken to Richard Hughes by then who was still Bournemouth DoF.

If he turned us down why would he go Cap in hand to a mid table London Club in April, him and his Agent would have known Slot was the one chosen, and the right choice due to his philosophy being close to the Club's 433 system from Academy upwards, getting Amorim means we rip that up and go to his antiquated system none of the big clubs in Europe use.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16317 on: Today at 09:29:50 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:45:23 am
Jurgen Klopp on day one - We have to turn doubters to believers.

Ruben Amorim on day one - All the players are a bit shit mate.

That was brilliant leadership.
You may not be the greatest of players, but if we all pull together and give it a try then we might just crack this. If not we can be happy with what we achieve and it will be a wild ride
Look at what Lallana said about Klopp giving him confidence. Look at how Hendo blossomed. Look at other players who looked much better because they trusted Klopp and believed him.
He gradually moved on players without fuss. Moreno is one who went and seemingly without bitterness, mans still a red as well. Lovren was another. He never chased Couhtino out but told him he could stay and be a legend or move on. The fact that he left funded our next step forward was at issue. Klopp sent a message to the rest of them, offering to back them if they were prepared to try.
I remember in the immediate aftermath of Kyev, when that cheating shower of shite were picking up the cup, and a distraught Salah was only part of the wreckage. My son said we may never get to another EC final again
I said I think we have yet to see what this team can do.
Unbeknownst to me he put a bet on us to win in Madrid at that point.
With Jurgen you got the feeling that he was like Shanks. He could make his players believe that the loss to Real Madrid was all part of the development plan. I was thinking back to losing the cup final in 1971. I was devastated, and yet the next day Shanks gave a speech which rallied us, and his new team.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16318 on: Today at 09:30:55 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:21:10 am
That Head Coach Amorim thread at RedCafe, around page 18 onwards , multiple posts how he turned us down. :D

Even though Slot mentioned he was told he was our next Coach in February and had already spoken to Richard Hughes by then who was still Bournemouth DoF.

If he turned us down why would he go Cap in hand to a mid table London Club in April, him and his Agent would have known Slot was the one chosen, and the right choice due to his philosophy being close to the Club's 433 system from Academy upwards, getting Amorim means we rip that up and go to his antiquated system none of the big clubs in Europe use.

Apparently Amorim wanted to wait until the end of the season to take over, but big Jim said no. Its now or never.

Great start to his Yernited tenure, already arguing with big Jim.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #16319 on: Today at 09:31:19 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:21:10 am
That Head Coach Amorim thread at RedCafe, around page 18 onwards , multiple posts how he turned us down. :D

Even though Slot mentioned he was told he was our next Coach in February and had already spoken to Richard Hughes by then who was still Bournemouth DoF.

If he turned us down why would he go Cap in hand to a mid table London Club in April, him and his Agent would have known Slot was the one chosen, and the right choice due to his philosophy being close to the Club's 433 system from Academy upwards, getting Amorim means we rip that up and go to his antiquated system none of the big clubs in Europe use.


Antiquated or the next big thing? I suppose football could shift to 343 again , maybe hes a visionary?!

Time will tell if he even uses 353 at United though. Hes a good manger, lets see how it goes.
