Jurgen Klopp on day one - We have to turn doubters to believers.



Ruben Amorim on day one - All the players are a bit shit mate.



That was brilliant leadership.You may not be the greatest of players, but if we all pull together and give it a try then we might just crack this. If not we can be happy with what we achieve and it will be a wild ride Look at what Lallana said about Klopp giving him confidence. Look at how Hendo blossomed. Look at other players who looked much better because they trusted Klopp and believed him.He gradually moved on players without fuss. Moreno is one who went and seemingly without bitterness, mans still a red as well. Lovren was another. He never chased Couhtino out but told him he could stay and be a legend or move on. The fact that he left funded our next step forward was at issue. Klopp sent a message to the rest of them, offering to back them if they were prepared to try.I remember in the immediate aftermath of Kyev, when that cheating shower of shite were picking up the cup, and a distraught Salah was only part of the wreckage. My son said we may never get to another EC final again I said I think we have yet to see what this team can do.Unbeknownst to me he put a bet on us to win in Madrid at that point.With Jurgen you got the feeling that he was like Shanks. He could make his players believe that the loss to Real Madrid was all part of the development plan. I was thinking back to losing the cup final in 1971. I was devastated, and yet the next day Shanks gave a speech which rallied us, and his new team.