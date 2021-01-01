He's obviously a good manager with a similar record to Slot before he arrived here. There was obviously a reason why we looked at him also (allegedly).



For me, his success will be dependent on him inspiring the squad to follow him and getting his message across. We needed a 'Klopp' in 2015 in order to change mindsets at the club, and i suspect that it is similar at Utd at the moment. They need a big character to change the culture at the club.



It will be interesting to see how he gets on, especially with the style of play. Will he attempt to implement his style immediately? (He may as well IMO because they have zero identity at the moment) Or will he adapt and tweak things in order to get them through to January without any major problems or revolts?