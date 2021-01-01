True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...



Yeah, but there's the core problem - they cant find good players. Amorim wont solve that issue. Ten Hag is a muppet, but the job is impossible. They have tried so many managers now, and they all fail. They have a car that wont start and they keep replacing the steering wheel. Slot would not have coped, and I dont even think Klopp could have fixed them unless he was given full control over the football side.They will probably spend 300M buying new players who fit his system better, and that should take them back to 8th. But it wont be enough to get them back to the top, so they will fire Amorim as well in a couple of years.