True, they did sign a lot of garbage under Seven Hag. Still, some of the senior players like Maguire, Eriksen, Evans and Lindelof will be out of contract in the summer, with Casemiro out of contract the next summer. If they can somehow make 3-4 good signings in the summer of 2025 and the summer of 2026, they could get to the level of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham ...
United's issue isn't so much wages. They have huge ongoing amortisation costs. They have signed players for huge fees on four or five year deals that still need paying for.
They will have to budget for amortisation costs of around £8m-£10m+ per season for each of Yoro, De Ligt, Ugarte, Zirkee, Hojlund, Mount, Onana, Antony, Martinez, Casemiro and Sancho. That is £100m per season in amortisation costs before they even sign a player or pay the wage bill.
In an era of 70% PSR they are fucked. Chelsea could get away with it because Abramovich essentially turned them into a talent factory. They recruited talent from all over Europe and were able to sell dozens of young players who had no value on the books for good money. United can't do that they basically have Mainoo, Garnacho and Rashford who they could make a good profit on for the books.