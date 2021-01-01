Amorim's achievements to date are hardly any more impressive than Slot's when he came to us. The difference is that most Liverpool fans took the view that we needed to give Slot a chance to see what he could do in the hope he could keep us running smoothly with a quality squad. By contrast, they're already proclaiming Amorim as the second coming and getting all cocky about someone who has it all to prove (like Slot) but with a shit squad. They do this every time, the absolute muppets. It will NEVER dawn on them that they've been mainly shit for most of their history barring a couple of great managers.