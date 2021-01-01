« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 919501 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16280 on: Today at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:24:34 pm
Amorim is a good manager, and they should be finishing 6th-8th with him and with their present squad. Still, in order to challenge for a top 4 finish, they would need quite an overhaul of the squad ...
I agree Peter.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,739
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16281 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:24:34 pm
Amorim is a good manager, and they should be finishing 6th-8th with him and with their present squad. Still, in order to challenge for a top 4 finish, they would need quite an overhaul of the squad ...

Full overhaul of a squad that's had over £600 million spent on it in what, 2 years?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16282 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:18:34 pm
Full overhaul of a squad that's had over £600 million spent on it in what, 2 years?
Not sufficient mate.
They "only" spent 87m on Anthony. He is worth 120m atleast.
Plus the OT repairs for 300m or if they decided to build a new stadium, then 1.5b for that.
They need a couple more of 33 year old proven winner at 80m each.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,448
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16283 on: Today at 07:00:44 pm »
Rio's calling for a warchest in January.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,103
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16284 on: Today at 07:11:36 pm »
He will probably lock Dalot and Bruno to starting 11 which is great
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16285 on: Today at 07:32:08 pm »
Amorim's achievements to date are hardly any more impressive than Slot's when he came to us. The difference is that most Liverpool fans took the view that we needed to give Slot a chance to see what he could do in the hope he could keep us running smoothly with a quality squad. By contrast, they're already proclaiming Amorim as the second coming and getting all cocky about someone who has it all to prove (like Slot) but with a shit squad. They do this every time, the absolute muppets. It will NEVER dawn on them that they've been mainly shit for most of their history barring a couple of great managers.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16286 on: Today at 07:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:00:44 pm
Rio's calling for a warchest in January.

...more expensive than a brood mare...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,390
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16287 on: Today at 07:46:39 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 02:43:39 pm
I agree, but you could have said the same thing about Slot.

Could say the same thing about Ole too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408]   Go Up
« previous next »
 