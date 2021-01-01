For a lot of United fans, it seems they think it only takes a small tactical tweak to turn a team thats been garbage for the last two years into genuine competitors. Its a cliche how they think theyve turned the corner every time they win a corner, but it comes from a failure to appreciate the size of the task theyve set themselves. Because they arent talking about getting back to the top four, theyre talking about what they need to do to win the title, and thats not about to happen for them.
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.
It seems so badly managed. Ruud was in and now they have thrown money at the issue.
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.
And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?
Gutted for Van Nistelrooy, didn't even get the chance to embarrass himself.
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.
I'm not sure we were ever this far off it. Under Evans we were very good attacking, then Ged then Rafa, slowly getting ourselves back. There always seemed a plan, even if it didn't work in terms of challenging. There was joined up thinking in terms of who we hired, and who we signed.
Maybe, he's done well at Sporting. There just doesn't appear to be a plan, more just making decisions on the hoof (not a reference to Van Nistelrooy by the way). It might work out, it'll probably be more to do with having someone fairly competent as managaer and throwing enough money at the problem though, rather than anything else.
If they lose tomorrow there'll be a rueful look on a fella wearing a Barbour jacket with a shotgun under his oxter as he drapes a green tarpaulin screen around the home dugout.
Too late, the horse has bolted.
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.I'm glad our tricky period was mostly before this era of social media. And it could at the height be like Lawro and Hansen on BBC maybe being a bit critical towards Houllier or Rafa.
I'm sure they could get a job managing Rock of Gibraltar.
Crosby Nick never fails.
https://xcancel.com/GuillemBalague/status/1851021679977517480
With Viana taking over from Begiristain on July 1st, this could be true ...
Exactly, the players they have now don't really fit Amorim's MO either. Here comes another 1bn outlay in new players in the summer.
