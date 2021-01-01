« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 899159 times)

Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm »
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.
Offline Paul JH

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 04:18:40 pm

For a lot of United fans, it seems they think it only takes a small tactical tweak to turn a team thats been garbage for the last two years into genuine competitors. Its a cliche how they think theyve turned the corner every time they win a corner, but it comes from a failure to appreciate the size of the task theyve set themselves. Because they arent talking about getting back to the top four, theyre talking about what they need to do to win the title, and thats not about to happen for them.


Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it. 
Offline Nessy76

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:21:34 pm
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.

Always been a big no.2, if you ask me.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:19:37 pm
It seems so badly managed.

Ruud was in and now they have thrown money at the issue.

And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?
Offline Nessy76

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:22:40 pm
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.

Yes. And where we were looking up at teams like Leeds, Newcastle and Blackburn, at various times, now the standard is so much higher across the board.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:24:08 pm
And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?

Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
Offline GreekScouser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:22:40 pm
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.

I'm not sure we were ever this far off it. Under Evans we were very good attacking, then Ged then Rafa, slowly getting ourselves back. There always seemed a plan, even if it didn't work in terms of challenging. There was joined up thinking in terms of who we hired, and who we signed.
Online Elmo!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:21:34 pm
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.

They wanted to give him the chance to prove the neigh-sayers wrong.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Gutted for Van Nistelrooy, didn't even get the chance to embarrass himself.
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:59 pm
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Unless he can find a way to handle it all with equinimity.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:26:37 pm
Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
Why didn't they get him in the summer when he was available then? More panic, zero idea of what they're actually doing. I reckon that Big Jim and his gang of muppets think they'll make a ton of money from sales and can use it to fund the new guy's spending spree. They're in for a Ruud awakening.
Online Magz50

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
They don't get it, it won't matter what coach they have, till they clear out the dross like Rashy, Bruno, Shaw, Maguire etc they aren't going anywhere.
Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 04:38:51 pm »
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.

I'm glad our tricky period was mostly before this era of social media. And it could at the height be like Lawro and Hansen on BBC maybe being a bit critical towards Houllier or Rafa.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:38:51 pm
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.

Every thing has to be the biggest and the best too.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:26:37 pm
Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.

Maybe, he's done well at Sporting. There just doesn't appear to be a plan, more just making decisions on the hoof (not a reference to Van Nistelrooy). It might work out, it'll probably be more to do with having someone fairly competent as managaer and throwing enough money at the problem though, rather than anything else.
Offline Nessy76

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:28:12 pm
I'm not sure we were ever this far off it. Under Evans we were very good attacking, then Ged then Rafa, slowly getting ourselves back. There always seemed a plan, even if it didn't work in terms of challenging. There was joined up thinking in terms of who we hired, and who we signed.

Yeah, but I think we tended to underestimate what it was going to take to get us back on top. The whole this will be our year thing was our version of their turning the corner, sometimes with more justification, sometimes not. For me, we were maybe one or two players away from winning it with Houllier, and with Benitez. Evans sides could match anyone on their day, but werent consistent enough. Less said about Souness, the better.
Online Magz50

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 04:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:03 pm
Maybe, he's done well at Sporting. There just doesn't appear to be a plan, more just making decisions on the hoof (not a reference to Van Nistelrooy by the way). It might work out, it'll probably be more to do with having someone fairly competent as managaer and throwing enough money at the problem though, rather than anything else.

Exactly, the players they have now don't really fit Amorim's MO either. Here comes another 1bn outlay in new players in the summer.
Offline zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:50:55 pm
If they lose tomorrow there'll be a rueful look on a fella wearing a Barbour jacket with a shotgun under his oxter as he drapes a green tarpaulin screen around the home dugout.
This took a dark turn.

Love it!
Offline Bob Harris

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15858 on: Today at 05:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Gutted for Van Nistelrooy, didn't even get the chance to embarrass himself.

An 'Also ran' before even getting from the paddock to the starting fence
Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15859 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:06:30 pm
Too late, the horse has bolted.

I'm sure they could get a job managing Rock of Gibraltar.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:38:51 pm
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.

I'm glad our tricky period was mostly before this era of social media. And it could at the height be like Lawro and Hansen on BBC maybe being a bit critical towards Houllier or Rafa.


And Duckface dont forget him!
Online Corrie Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 05:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:14:38 pm
I'm sure they could get a job managing Rock of Gibraltar.

Offline Cusamano

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
I'd like to hear the opinion of Che Neville.

not heard from him in a couple of hours
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
https://xcancel.com/GuillemBalague/status/1851021679977517480

With Viana taking over from Begiristain on July 1st, this could be true ...
Online TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 05:38:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:24:29 pm
With Viana taking over from Begiristain on July 1st, this could be true ...
Its not. Sporting have accepted their offer.  Its nearly done.
Online disgraced cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
Guillem Balague said Klopp was waiting for Bayern Munich in October 2015 and a few hours later he was our manager.
Online Mahern

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15866 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
So Ruud's a non-runner then?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
I can't remember the last time Balague had a scoop that was correct.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15868 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 04:41:24 pm
Exactly, the players they have now don't really fit Amorim's MO either. Here comes another 1bn outlay in new players in the summer.

Not sure they can promise such an outlay. They've made a mess of their finances PSR/FFP wise. It will take a few seasons just to clear out - at a likely loss - most of the dross they've recently acquired
