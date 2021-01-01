I'm not sure we were ever this far off it. Under Evans we were very good attacking, then Ged then Rafa, slowly getting ourselves back. There always seemed a plan, even if it didn't work in terms of challenging. There was joined up thinking in terms of who we hired, and who we signed.



Yeah, but I think we tended to underestimate what it was going to take to get us back on top. The whole this will be our year thing was our version of their turning the corner, sometimes with more justification, sometimes not. For me, we were maybe one or two players away from winning it with Houllier, and with Benitez. Evans sides could match anyone on their day, but werent consistent enough. Less said about Souness, the better.