Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 895997 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:39:59 am


Exclusive photo of Brexit Jim negotiating with Sporting executives.
Offline stockdam

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 11:07:21 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:16:19 am
Jonathan Wilson...

"Overhauling United is an almighty job, and one that, recently, has had a tendency to chew up managers. Manchester United are still Manchester United and there is an allure to perhaps being the one who makes it all work again, but for a manager on the up it is also an enormous risk. If Amorim has other options, he should be considering them very seriously."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/29/manchester-united-ruben-amorim-erik-ten-hag-football

There will be those who feel that they can change things quickly and so they'll welcome the challenge. However they will probably end up being another Ten Hag. Any manager who is more pragmatic will think that it is not worth it as it would take far too long to show progress.

I think it took Ferguson over 3 and a half seasons to win his first trophy (FA Cup) and the rumours were that he was about to be sacked. His job was probably also saved when Beckham, Butt, Giggs, Scoles and the Nevilles emerged from their youth teams and that was the catalyst for the subsequent success.

I don't think any of the managers after Ferguson have been given as long as he was (up to his first trophy) and some of them such as Van Gaal, Mourinho and Ten Hag won more than Ferguson did in the same time period. In fact even Moyes won one trophy (The Community Shield).

So United do not really give their managers long enough and they want "instant" success. As I said, Ferguson had 3 barren seasons and it was only at the end of the 4th that he won anything. Ten Hag has been relatively successful and only Mourinho matched or shaded his record with United.

They haven't won the league since 2012/13 and don't have a squad to do so.

Their board and fans should look back at how long it took Ferguson to get rid of the "drinking culture" within their squad and to create a new team that was successful. It took him over 3 seasons and, to some extent, he was probably lucky to have 6 young players who he didn't need to buy who saved his bacon. It's very unlikely that a new manager will find 6 stars in the youth teams and so they will need time to mould a new team. It's not going to happen in 2 years in my opinion which is when the club's patience in a new manager starts to wain.

They need to stop talking about the past and about the "United Way" and start to focus on the long and painful rebuilding period they have ahead. Too many of them are waiting for the next manager to turn a tap and the golden years will return. It's going to be a difficult job and it will take years.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:58 am by stockdam »
Online Fiasco

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
I was up for Amorim in the summer so I won't pretend he's a donkey now, but given he had options and/or big teams had vacancies and he stayed at Sporting might tell you something in itself.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:18:16 am
I was up for Amorim in the summer so I won't pretend he's a donkey now, but given he had options and/or big teams had vacancies and he stayed at Sporting might tell you something in itself.

Love to see him play a back 3 with that squad.
Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,505
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
That'll be Amorim's career in the bin after a couple of seasons trying to manage these clowns. He'll be at Wolves or Everton 3 years from now if he's lucky.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 11:31:21 am »
The world has changed a lot since Ferguson took the reins at Old Trafford. If Ferguson had arrived in the modern era he'd have been sacked long before got it right. Everyone wants it all now, and they want it straight away. Add that to the rampant entitlement that runs through Man United like the word 'Blackpool' runs through a stick of rock, and you're always going to have a managerial merry-go-round.

I don't think United or their fans have the stomach for doing what it takes any more. Ferguson was a twat and a bully, but he made them work for what they achieved. These days they just throw money at it and hope for the best. The work ethic has gone, and the sense of arrogant entitlement has returned with a vengeance.

They're not set up to be winners anymore. They are set up to fail. Overspending on misfits. Hyping them up way beyond their worth. Letting them swaggoh around with the preposterous "we're Manchser Yernarted" attitude. Proclaiming themselves 'back' after an away win at a relegation candidate. Then whinging, moaning and crying when they get spanked by the first big team they play.

The entire club from boardroom to fan in Shanghai is a mess. A directionless, rudderless, rusting hulk marooned on rocks, dreaming of better times from the distant past when it cruised the Caribbean.
Online Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 11:31:35 am »
I think Amorim would elevate them, but ultimately talk of what a new manager can do is missing the point. They're a mess behind the scenes, as evidenced by dead man walking ten Haag being the driving force behind most of their transfers. Amorim would need to take on more responsibility than ever before, while clashing with multiple ownerships, player egos and all the people hanging around the club expecting a say in everything.

I'm not even sure how they ended up buying such garbage in the summer. I know they've been doing it for a few years, but didn't they just hire a bunch of people behind the scenes specifically to fix those issues?
Online Fiasco

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:19:44 am
Love to see him play a back 3 with that squad.

Well exactly! The squad is really not suited to any particular style as it is, never mind one as specific as what Amorim would want. Are they prepared to throw hundreds of millions at it? Can they afford to?

I think you'd have to be a bit of a headcase or perhaps an absolute romanticist to go there but that is just my view.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:07:21 am
There will be those who feel that they can change things quickly and so they'll welcome the challenge. However they will probably end up being another Ten Hag. Any manager who is more pragmatic will think that it is not worth it as it would take far too long to show progress.

I think it took Ferguson over 3 and a half seasons to win his first trophy (FA Cup) and the rumours were that he was about to be sacked. His job was probably also saved when Beckham, Butt, Giggs, Scoles and the Nevilles emerged from their youth teams and that was the catalyst for the subsequent success.

I don't think any of the managers after Ferguson have been given as long as he was (up to his first trophy) and some of them such as Van Gaal, Mourinho and Ten Hag won more than Ferguson did in the same time period. In fact even Moyes won one trophy (The Community Shield).

So United do not really give their managers long enough and they want "instant" success. As I said, Ferguson had 3 barren seasons and it was only at the end of the 4th that he won anything. Ten Hag has been relatively successful and only Mourinho matched or shaded his record with United.

They haven't won the league since 2012/13 and don't have a squad to do so.

Their board and fans should look back at how long it took Ferguson to get rid of the "drinking culture" within their squad and to create a new team that was successful. It took him over 3 seasons and, to some extent, he was probably lucky to have 6 young players who he didn't need to buy who saved his bacon. It's very unlikely that a new manager will find 6 stars in the youth teams and so they will need time to mould a new team. It's not going to happen in 2 years in my opinion which is when the club's patience in a new manager starts to wain.

They need to stop talking about the past and about the "United Way" and start to focus on the long and painful rebuilding period they have ahead. Too many of them are waiting for the next manager to turn a tap and the golden years will return. It's going to be a difficult job and it will take years.

Spot on. :)
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:31:21 am
The world has changed a lot since Ferguson took the reins at Old Trafford. If Ferguson had arrived in the modern era he'd have been sacked long before got it right. Everyone wants it all now, and they want it straight away. Add that to the rampant entitlement that runs through Man United like the word 'Blackpool' runs through a stick of rock, and you're always going to have a managerial merry-go-round.

I don't think United or their fans have the stomach for doing what it takes any more. Ferguson was a twat and a bully, but he made them work for what they achieved. These days they just throw money at it and hope for the best. The work ethic has gone, and the sense of arrogant entitlement has returned with a vengeance.

They're not set up to be winners anymore. They are set up to fail. Overspending on misfits. Hyping them up way beyond their worth. Letting them swaggoh around with the preposterous "we're Manchser Yernarted" attitude. Proclaiming themselves 'back' after an away win at a relegation candidate. Then whinging, moaning and crying when they get spanked by the first big team they play.

The entire club from boardroom to fan in Shanghai is a mess. A directionless, rudderless, rusting hulk marooned on rocks, dreaming of better times from the distant past when it cruised the Caribbean.

 :wellin
Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 11:40:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:31:21 am
The world has changed a lot since Ferguson took the reins at Old Trafford. If Ferguson had arrived in the modern era he'd have been sacked long before got it right. Everyone wants it all now, and they want it straight away. Add that to the rampant entitlement that runs through Man United like the word 'Blackpool' runs through a stick of rock, and you're always going to have a managerial merry-go-round.

I don't think United or their fans have the stomach for doing what it takes any more. Ferguson was a twat and a bully, but he made them work for what they achieved. These days they just throw money at it and hope for the best. The work ethic has gone, and the sense of arrogant entitlement has returned with a vengeance.

They're not set up to be winners anymore. They are set up to fail. Overspending on misfits. Hyping them up way beyond their worth. Letting them swaggoh around with the preposterous "we're Manchser Yernarted" attitude. Proclaiming themselves 'back' after an away win at a relegation candidate. Then whinging, moaning and crying when they get spanked by the first big team they play.

The entire club from boardroom to fan in Shanghai is a mess. A directionless, rudderless, rusting hulk marooned on rocks, dreaming of better times from the distant past when it cruised the Caribbean.
Yes, and Ferguson obviously had an eye for finding good players.
The football world is so much bigger now, and clubs shouldnt rely on the manager for recruitment.
Liverpool has built an organization for that, ManU havent.
Online stewil007

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Probably already said, but for a club with financial issues, paying ETH £13m to sack him and £8m to Sporting for Amorim's buy out clause.......they certainly know the price of everything and the value of nothing
Online Alvador

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
So there doing for another completely new managerial style which will require spending loads of new players to suit the 3-4-3 system. They haven't learnt a thing at OT.

Not a slight on Amorim but its another manger who's coming and dictating the style of play rather than a philosophy from above.
