"Overhauling United is an almighty job, and one that, recently, has had a tendency to chew up managers. Manchester United are still Manchester United and there is an allure to perhaps being the one who makes it all work again, but for a manager on the up it is also an enormous risk. If Amorim has other options, he should be considering them very seriously."



There will be those who feel that they can change things quickly and so they'll welcome the challenge. However they will probably end up being another Ten Hag. Any manager who is more pragmatic will think that it is not worth it as it would take far too long to show progress.I think it took Ferguson over 3 and a half seasons to win his first trophy (FA Cup) and the rumours were that he was about to be sacked. His job was probably also saved when Beckham, Butt, Giggs, Scoles and the Nevilles emerged from their youth teams and that was the catalyst for the subsequent success.I don't think any of the managers after Ferguson have been given as long as he was (up to his first trophy) and some of them such as Van Gaal, Mourinho and Ten Hag won more than Ferguson did in the same time period. In fact even Moyes won one trophy (The Community Shield).So United do not really give their managers long enough and they want "instant" success. As I said, Ferguson had 3 barren seasons and it was only at the end of the 4th that he won anything. Ten Hag has been relatively successful and only Mourinho matched or shaded his record with United.They haven't won the league since 2012/13 and don't have a squad to do so.Their board and fans should look back at how long it took Ferguson to get rid of the "drinking culture" within their squad and to create a new team that was successful. It took him over 3 seasons and, to some extent, he was probably lucky to have 6 young players who he didn't need to buy who saved his bacon. It's very unlikely that a new manager will find 6 stars in the youth teams and so they will need time to mould a new team. It's not going to happen in 2 years in my opinion which is when the club's patience in a new manager starts to wain.They need to stop talking about the past and about the "United Way" and start to focus on the long and painful rebuilding period they have ahead. Too many of them are waiting for the next manager to turn a tap and the golden years will return. It's going to be a difficult job and it will take years.