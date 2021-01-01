Amorim has performed impressively, but Im not convinced it would be a great fit. His tactics dont fit the squad at all. Im not sure the tactics would work in PL. Theres a reason so few teams play three at the back at the top level.

Also, he has the same problem as ten Hag in that he doesnt have any personal network here. He could end up getting a bunch of players from Portugal, and that wont do in PL



Slot also doesnt have those connections, but he comes into a functional organization where he is not expected to do much of the recruitment.



The fundamental problem is that ManU cant find good players, not tactics. Its a fundamental flaw when the manager has to find all players himself.