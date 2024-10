The thing about them appointing Amorim is it just seems like the obvious choice.



Quite soon after they sacked Ten Haag I text a mate and said Amorim seems the sensible choice. I was basing that purely on his name, the fact he was linked with us and a few things I read about him when he was linked with us.



Given the way United have been run over the last few years it’s more than reasonable to wonder how much of this decision was based on a comprehensive recruitment policy of trying to get the best man for the job and how much of it was based on Ten Haag’s position becoming completely untenable so them panicking and sacking him and then appointing the biggest name they could think of and who they could convince to come?



Amorim was hawked around us, Chelsea, Barca and West Ham in the summer - he was available then, so if they wanted him why wait?