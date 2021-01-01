« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 890895 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15640 on: Today at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:10:02 pm
The narrative is now that he rejected Liverpool  ;D
Neville insists Slot was third choice. They can't even get their first choice right.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15641 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:36:36 pm
Neville insists Slot was third choice. They can't even get their first choice right.

Who was second choice ?

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15642 on: Today at 07:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:41:59 pm
Who was second choice ?
Amorim after Alonso (in his own mind).
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15643 on: Today at 07:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 07:33:11 pm
Sporting scored 96 in the league last year. They have 30 through 9 games this season. Where did the idea that his team doesn't score goals come from?

In big games he sat back a lot, a d that before last year it wasn't scoring as much. But it is an analysis of his style was that it is very often based on being more defensive. Against better opposition which he would have in the PL, I imagine it would be more defensive
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15644 on: Today at 07:45:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:44:30 pm
Amorim after Alonso (in his own mind).

Right so a guy who was ready to go to West Ham turned us down then😂😂
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,900
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15645 on: Today at 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:10:02 pm
The narrative is now that he rejected Liverpool  ;D

Sounds like Everton fans when Martinez became their manager.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15646 on: Today at 07:48:07 pm »
The bloke has spoke to Chelsea and West Ham over recent seasons and been unable to land a job at either. United are desperate and they can immediately sell it to their fans that hes a winner thats seems to be the mantra they look for in every manager, regardless of fit or style of play.

FWIW, its probably not a bad appointment looking at whats out there, hes played with Ugarte before and Martinez can probably be a similar player to Inacio, so he might have some tools he can get a better tune out of than E7H did. Good luck getting Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund and Fernandes on the field playing 352.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15647 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:45:41 pm
Right so a guy who was ready to go to West Ham turned us down then😂😂
Carragher put him straight.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15648 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
I know we'd like to point and laugh, but there was more than half the forum waxing lyrical about Amorim and hoping he'd be our man before Slot. They can't get any worse than they have under Ten Haag
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,964
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15649 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:49:28 pm
I know we'd like to point and laugh, but there was more than half the forum waxing lyrical about Amorim and hoping he'd be our man before Slot. They can't get any worse than they have under Ten Haag
We said that about Ole. And Ragnick and you get the idea..

Lets see
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15650 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:49:28 pm
I know we'd like to point and laugh, but there was more than half the forum waxing lyrical about Amorim and hoping he'd be our man before Slot. They can't get any worse than they have under Ten Haag

Managers need good players though, they currently have zero unless Yoro is any good.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15651 on: Today at 07:55:15 pm »
Ten Hag was terrible though. Tried to press as a team just didn't allow the defenders to. Id love them to stay as shit, I just find it hard that they'll get worse before better
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,045
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15652 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:51:28 pm
We said that about Ole. And Ragnick and you get the idea..

Lets see
The manager is only part of the problem, it's the structure around him that are the problem. Slot brought 3 staff members with him. Slot's backroom team was made up of odds and sods bequeathed to him.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15653 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm »
When your Hag lets you down
Makes you look like a clown
Get Amorim

If your team play like shit
And you cant get them fit
get Amorim

Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,698
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15654 on: Today at 08:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:33 pm
Could have just appointed him in the summer though.

We'd identified him and Slot and Slot was deemed the better fit for us.

No doubt Neville will have the narrative that he turned us down all the more now and Slot was '3rd choice'.

His body of work at Sporting very impressive. Hopefully more Villas Boas than Mourinho.



He came to England like a tart dropping his knickers and we fucked him off

Liverpool reject Liverpool reject ello, ello ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,270
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15655 on: Today at 08:01:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:00:01 pm
He came to England like a tart dropping his knickers and we fucked him off

Liverpool reject Liverpool reject ello, ello ;D

Rob...

What's the wife's take on all this? Who does she want in?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,698
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15656 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:49:28 pm
I know we'd like to point and laugh, but there was more than half the forum waxing lyrical about Amorim and hoping he'd be our man before Slot. They can't get any worse than they have under Ten Haag

Because they felt his playing style suited the squad. Utd paying 3-5-2 with Martinez De Ligt and Slabhead? :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,698
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15657 on: Today at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:01:58 pm
Rob...

What's the wife's take on all this? Who does she want in?

We're in Barbados, her thoughts are focused on does she choose  Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri or White wine ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15658 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:33 pm
Could have just appointed him in the summer though.

We'd identified him and Slot and Slot was deemed the better fit for us.

No doubt Neville will have the narrative that he turned us down all the more now and Slot was '3rd choice'.

His body of work at Sporting very impressive. Hopefully more Villas Boas than Mourinho.

The thing is, Hugo Viana was the real designer of this Sporting team, and he is joining Man City on July 1st ...
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15659 on: Today at 08:06:29 pm »
Its a huge, huge job to turn that shitshow around. INEOS have put a new structure in place, but if Im not mistaken, that structure oversaw another £170m spree on total dross this summer?

Slot was without doubt a great appointment for us and obviously well researched. He has also benefitted from inheriting a settled squad with few weaknesses, other than in depth perhaps.

United are miles away and arent equipped for an immediate switch in system either
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,910
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15660 on: Today at 08:08:15 pm »
Amorim? Sounds like some kind of cream the pharmacist would recommend to rub on an itchy sphincter.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,958
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15661 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:08:15 pm
Amorim? Sounds like some kind of cream the pharmacist would recommend to rub on an itchy sphincter.

Thats enough about your personal life thanks.
Logged

Online lucid-tentacles

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 560
  • Living for the moment
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15662 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Since I moved to Portugal many years ago Sporting have always been my team and I've watched most of there matches. Amorim had been absolutely fantastic to the extent that I now expect them to win every match. I would hate for him to go to the dark side. I want him to stay here. My only hope is that the present Manu players won't take kindly to the work they are going to have to do.
Logged
I don't mind waitin', don't mind waitin'
Cause no matter how long it takes
All of us know
That it's getting better
Growing stronger, warm and wilder
Getting better everyday,

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15663 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:02:43 pm
Because they felt his playing style suited the squad. Utd paying 3-5-2 with Martinez De Ligt and Slabhead? :lmao

So......



                   Shaw
           Martinez   Garnacho
Onana  Slabhead  Mainoo      Gashfraud
           De Ligt     Antony       Poundland
                  Dalot

Subs Lindelof Mazraoui Yoro Ugarte Mount Erikson Casemiro Amand Zirkzee

Nothing there to get excited about. You would have to pay a lot of them to leave before you started shopping all over again and money is tighter there than its been for years not just for fair play reasons but also the tight tax dodger in charge. Why would anyone risk going there unless it was for cold hard cash?
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15664 on: Today at 08:21:47 pm »
Oh for fucks sakes, they're back and it's only been about six hours since they went away.

Be afraid, be very afraid.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15665 on: Today at 08:23:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:51 pm
We're in Barbados, her thoughts are focused on does she choose  Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri or White wine ;D

Jammy sod have a great holiday!
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,270
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15666 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:51 pm
We're in Barbados, her thoughts are focused on does she choose  Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri or White wine ;D

So she's drowning her sorrows for following that lot...lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15667 on: Today at 08:28:38 pm »
Id rather they didnt get Amorim and appointed a Southgate or Thomas Frank.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,910
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15668 on: Today at 08:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:13:54 pm
Thats enough about your personal life thanks.
:D

Hes bringing in Miguel Anusol as his number 2
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15669 on: Today at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 08:21:34 pm
So......



                   Shaw
           Martinez   Garnacho
Onana  Slabhead  Mainoo      Gashfraud
           De Ligt     Antony       Poundland
                  Dalot

Subs Lindelof Mazraoui Yoro Ugarte Mount Erikson Casemiro Amand Zirkzee

Nothing there to get excited about. You would have to pay a lot of them to leave before you started shopping all over again and money is tighter there than its been for years not just for fair play reasons but also the tight tax dodger in charge. Why would anyone risk going there unless it was for cold hard cash?

Damn I forgot rat face but that probably makes them better
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,964
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15670 on: Today at 08:35:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:51 pm
We're in Barbados, her thoughts are focused on does she choose  Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri or White wine ;D
Fuck off you bastard.  ;D


(My cousin used to live in Bermuda when hed not long left university.  He left when his speedboat got destroyed by a hurricane)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15671 on: Today at 08:35:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:51 pm
We're in Barbados, her thoughts are focused on does she choose  Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri or White wine ;D

Needs to mix them all together, I think...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,964
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15672 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
Theyll want to sign Gonçlaves now who Im not sure they can afford
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Up
« previous next »
 