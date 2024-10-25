TBF that West Ham game was dreadfully unlucky. I can see why Ten Hag apologists are saying he deserves more time, they are definitely better than their current position. Problem is, their true level is still only 6-8th. They are an above average team having below average results. But for £600m you would expect a lot more.



They should have won that game comfortably but that's primarily because West Ham are really bad at the moment. It actually makes it all the funnier because West Ham, having their own crisis, are now above Man U in the table. Newcastle are another team having a bit of a crisis, sitting a point ahead of West Ham and Man U.The big problem for both Man U and Newcastle is that the top four this season doesn't look being the least bad in a three-legged race. The top three look reasonably locked in, Villa are going along very well domestically and in Europe, Chelsea are improving under Maresca and then there's still the sides like Brighton and Spurs. At the current rate there's not going to be a lot to play for after Christmas unless Man U and Newcastle get their acts together.