Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 882051 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm »
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(
Online DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15201 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm »
Fiercely unlucky manager. Must be kept on at all costs!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15202 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(

I think the outrage over the penalty might save him this week. :)
Online Corrie Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15203 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(

Would have been another battling draw but for that harsh penalty. Keep the faith.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15204 on: Yesterday at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
I think the outrage over the penalty might save him this week. :)
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
Would have been another battling draw but for that harsh penalty. Keep the faith.
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15205 on: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm »
It took Ferguson six years, remember?! Be patient, don't give up too early, or you can miss an era!
Offline scalatore

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15206 on: Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm »
A lot of people writing Man United off, but I reckon that if the board gets it's act together, they get a new manager in, and they have a bit of luck, they could soon be back to the heights of the Moyes era.
Offline Bread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15207 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Only just seen the Dalot miss. That's gotta be miss of the season right there.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15208 on: Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Fiercely unlucky manager. Must be kept on at all costs!

damn right - don't let the PGMOL force your hand MU, you're bigger than this!!
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15209 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Ten Hag is an outstanding manager battling against all odds with an unfortunate amount of bad luck. I hope United sack him because I'm afraid, very afraid.
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15210 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Only just seen the Dalot miss. That's gotta be miss of the season right there.
Miss of the century more like .
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15211 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm »
any video of that?
Offline De La Goal

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15212 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 25, 2024, 10:36:45 pm
He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle.

Now picturing Klopp making human bagpipes out of Hojlund and Rashford. Thanks for that.
Offline BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15213 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm
any video of that?

https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15214 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)
god almighty.  between that and the pen decision.   :lmao :lmao :lmao


thanks Bo!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15215 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
^
 :lmao
Offline Kalito

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15216 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)
:shocked :shocked
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15217 on: Today at 01:12:53 am »
That penalty call is insane tbf... but they left themselves exposed by being shite.
Online Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15218 on: Today at 01:23:39 am »
14th, only 7 pts above relegation with a -3GD  :lmao

No way Ten Hag survives though, which is the unfortunate thing out of this situation.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15219 on: Today at 04:00:10 am »
We've doubled their point total. We have 22, they have 11.
Offline Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15220 on: Today at 04:10:30 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:23:39 am
14th, only 7 pts above relegation with a -3GD  :lmao

No way Ten Hag survives though, which is the unfortunate thing out of this situation.

And ETH has spent £600 million for that shower of shite too. ;D
Offline Brain Potter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15221 on: Today at 05:30:52 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(

I think if they lose at home to Chelsea next weekend it will almost be the end.
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15222 on: Today at 06:23:48 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)

I wonder what the xg on that was.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15223 on: Today at 07:22:09 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:30:52 am
I think if they lose at home to Chelsea next weekend it will almost be the end.

That game will end in a draw or win for M** U. As c*** as the team is, none of them are keen to stop the gravy train.
Online Felch Aid

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15224 on: Today at 07:57:11 am »
Only watched the highlights but some woeful finishing.

West Ham equally awful (until they play us).

Still in all competitions and perhaps an easier run in Europe to try and make the play offs.

As shite as they are he'll rag a draw against Chelsea or something. Never known a manager achieve so many stays of execution - long may it continue
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 08:01:03 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 07:22:09 am
That game will end in a draw or win for M** U. As c*** as the team is, none of them are keen to stop the gravy train.
based on what?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 08:03:53 am »
West Ham XG 2.98, United XG 2.13

Thought Utd had loads of chances and should have been out of sight my half-time. Seems like West Ham had better chances if that stat is anything to go by.

They could be 16th by the time they kick off, Leicester have Ipswich away and the Bitters play Southampton away. Both go above these c*nts with a win
Online reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 08:21:12 am »
This is pretty much how last season should have been for this lot.  They looked just as bad but had all those flukey results meaning they had a better season than their form deserved.

They're back to blaming the owners again, well Ineos and Jimbobs cronies for spending fortune on crap instead of quality 😁
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
Actually that was a bit of a kick in the balls for Ten Hag wasn't it!
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15229 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
11 more games. 9 more points please.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15230 on: Today at 09:56:35 am »
TBF that West Ham game was dreadfully unlucky. I can see why Ten Hag apologists are saying he deserves more time, they are definitely better than their current position. Problem is, their true level is still only 6-8th. They are an above average team having below average results. But for £600m you would expect a lot more.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15231 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:30:52 am
I think if they lose at home to Chelsea next weekend it will almost be the end.
That would be harsh on E7H. They shouldn't be expected to win that game. A win or draw would be a real bonus, given that United are a very poor team and have been for a long time. Chelsea seem to have got their act together, so surely start as big favourites.
Offline Evil Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15232 on: Today at 10:12:32 am »
Penny starting to drop that all the big club rejects they signed in the summer are big club rejects for a reason.

It's not Eric's fault though I must add this.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15233 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
Ligt is comically bad, my god what a dreadful footballer. Even more hilarious that their manager has coached all these clowns before and still deems them good enough. Their standards are in the gutter.
Online reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15234 on: Today at 11:12:01 am »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 10:12:32 am
Penny starting to drop that all the big club rejects they signed in the summer are big club rejects for a reason.

It's not Eric's fault though I must add this.

This is the problem with arrogance and ignorance.

The arrogance side of "elite club", "biggest in the world", "elite level players, coaches and managers", the "we can have anyone we want, everyone wants go be part of utd".

The ignorance being, they see a name, what they've achieved, previous clubs even previous managers or teammates, throw a stupid wad of money at the club, player and agent and they have their superstar!!

The stupid shit they come out with when they fail "can't handle the pressure", "not many can shoulder the weight of the shirt" or "they should have thrown more money at..... to get...... instead".

They know fuck all about the game, managers/coaches or players. 

They are the epitome of spoilt brats and that's why it's all so hilarious 😂
Online thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15235 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:56:35 am
TBF that West Ham game was dreadfully unlucky. I can see why Ten Hag apologists are saying he deserves more time, they are definitely better than their current position. Problem is, their true level is still only 6-8th. They are an above average team having below average results. But for £600m you would expect a lot more.
They should have won that game comfortably but that's primarily because West Ham are really bad at the moment.  It actually makes it all the funnier because West Ham, having their own crisis, are now above Man U in the table.  Newcastle are another team having a bit of a crisis, sitting a point ahead of West Ham and Man U.

The big problem for both Man U and Newcastle is that the top four this season doesn't look being the least bad in a three-legged race.  The top three look reasonably locked in, Villa are going along very well domestically and in Europe, Chelsea are improving under Maresca and then there's still the sides like Brighton and Spurs.  At the current rate there's not going to be a lot to play for after Christmas unless Man U and Newcastle get their acts together.
