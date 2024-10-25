Penny starting to drop that all the big club rejects they signed in the summer are big club rejects for a reason.
It's not Eric's fault though I must add this.
This is the problem with arrogance and ignorance.
The arrogance side of "elite club", "biggest in the world", "elite level players, coaches and managers", the "we can have anyone we want, everyone wants go be part of utd".
The ignorance being, they see a name, what they've achieved, previous clubs even previous managers or teammates, throw a stupid wad of money at the club, player and agent and they have their superstar!!
The stupid shit they come out with when they fail "can't handle the pressure", "not many can shoulder the weight of the shirt" or "they should have thrown more money at..... to get...... instead".
They know fuck all about the game, managers/coaches or players.
They are the epitome of spoilt brats and that's why it's all so hilarious 😂