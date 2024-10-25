« previous next »
I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?

For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?

It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.
Good question!

Just scrolled through all their signings on Transfermarkt, and the first one I came to who I'd say got better when he was there was de Gea - but then arguably he also had a good few seasons then went a bit shite whilst still there. They signed him 13 years ago!
Onana? Seems like he hasnt dropped a clanger for ages.
Looking at the 85/86 table again when United were champions after 10 matches, ;) United were 14 points clear of Everton after 12 matches, they were then 6 points behind Everton after 30 matches [which is how far they fell, & United had a game in hand], we were 8 points behind Everton after 31 matches & still won the title. ;D
78th according to https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/tcoef2025.html ;-)
Yup, don't know whether it's the culture of the club, the coaching setup or the wild swings between different kinds of manager, but every player they sign stagnates at best.

We laugh at them now, but a lot of their incomings had promising careers beforehand - Hojlund, Diallo, Sancho, Shaw - or were regulars in good teams - Onana, Martinez, Mount. They shouldn't have all underwhelmed in the way that they have.

Do think they're not individually as bad as they currently appear, and Klopp could get their squad challenging for top 4 pretty quickly. That's why I'm still pleasantly surprised that they didn't punt Ten Hag during the summer, as I'm genuinely unsure what he brings to the table for them - he's not a tactics geek like Tuchel, not a vibes manager like Ole, not a promising young upstart like Hoeness.

Instead, they've opted to waste another half season at least on a prickly charisma vacuum who has spent half a billion to take them backwards and whose plan for improvement appears to mainly rest on "give me more players I've managed before or who share my nationality".
No, he really couldn't. They are really fucking bad with bad players. Klopp would strangle Onana for starters, and couldn't even conceive of playing a high line with their CBs or FBs. He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle. He'd only get them challenging by changing most of their crap team to be honest. The players you've named above: Hojlund - Nothing to suggest that he's better than average in all honesty, Diallo - Might have talent, hard to know if he can achieve something away from their pit, Sancho - bad attitude (Klopp wouldnt put up with him), Shaw - Best days behind him, Onana - Crap, Martinez - Crap, Mount - Injury prone. 
Klopp would lose his mind at MU, it's a team of Mamadou Sakhos
They tried the Klopp experiment with Ralf Rangnick the father of gegenpressing [although he was only an interim appointment], Rangnick used gegenpressing tactics in the first match he was in charge, & the United players were gassed after 15 minutes, & this after United fans/media were completely giddy over the appointment.

