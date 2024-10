All the pundit commentary on the CBS broadcast was what they might need to do to finish top 8 and avoid the playoffs.



Honestly, they need to focus on making the playoffs, I think!



Satisfied with points from Porto and Fener does not the top 8 make...



The standard is bad as well in this tournament. Porto and Femerbache were terrible. It's probably the weakest Porto have been in a long time.Spurs will probably have top 8 sewn up with games to spare, as they both should. United will need to win the rest of their games near enough.Last season we put scratch sides out in this and had the group won early. United are putting their strongest available side out.