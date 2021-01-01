« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 12:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:48:10 am
I'm fascinated to know whether gloves are used in the process and what type? Nick can you provide any more information about this?

Just watch the episode of Yellowstone where the cowboy has to grab the horses cock and shove it into the jazz tank
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 12:02:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:00:01 pm
Just watch the episode of Yellowstone where the cowboy has to grab the horses cock and shove it into the jazz tank

It's a tank now?  :o

At what point did it escalate from being a mere glass. Mind you the size of the glass wasn't specified earlier. ;)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:02:23 am
The story is interesting - a reminder that horse jizz makes a perch slippery.

But terrible article. I'd forgotten how badly written a lot of articles can be these days. Distended waffle which no decent editor would have let through back when journalism had some modicum of standards.

Britains most successful manager?
I think not.
Remind me again how many goes he had at winning the European Cup, and how many times he actually won it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 12:35:37 pm »
Dont kno what to make of the BBC coverage of Ten Hags presser.
Lots about how he respects Ferguson and values his input and advice
Is he taking sides agains the penny pincher, Sir Jim of Monaco, by saying Fergie is valuable and should be respected and paid? Or is he with Sir Jim in hoping that Ferguson will continue to offer advice and support and provide selfies for tourists for free.
Like him or hate him, Ferguson is a global PR draw for their fanbase. After all, if you were a United fan and wanted a selfie with anyone it would have to be him, Catweasel not so much.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,419
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 01:07:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:35:37 pm
Dont kno what to make of the BBC coverage of Ten Hags presser.
Lots about how he respects Ferguson and values his input and advice
Is he taking sides agains the penny pincher, Sir Jim of Monaco, by saying Fergie is valuable and should be respected and paid? Or is he with Sir Jim in hoping that Ferguson will continue to offer advice and support and provide selfies for tourists for free.
Like him or hate him, Ferguson is a global PR draw for their fanbase. After all, if you were a United fan and wanted a selfie with anyone it would have to be him, Catweasel not so much.

The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:07:59 pm
The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.

Plus they need that car parking space back too.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:50:55 am
;D ;D

'Paper thin defence' (Thinking of Prince Andrew there to be honest).
No Sweat mate!
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:44:07 am
Daniel Taylor? Really?

Yeah. During the Suarez/Evra situation. He blocked me on Twitter for calling him a c*nt over it.
Logged

Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
State of that United 3 in midfield. Looking forward to seeing Brentford score a few
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 02:34:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:07:59 pm
The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.
Agreed Jill. I well remember what happened when Busby retired, (and enjoyed the resulting relegation) and how we were lambasted to stopping Shanks training with our team. But Ferguson is probably the biggest commercial draw they have. How many wealthy United fans would want to pay to go to a function and have their photo taken with Clayton Blackmore. Just seems petty by Ratcliffe and co. Especially when you look at the pettiness of  match day staff on minimum wage having their free lunch taken off them, and the sacking of so many back room staff - who will no doubt be replaced by more zero hours minimum wage staff.
Yet they employ Antony and the rest of the slackers at what cost?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:26 pm by 12C »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,419
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 02:42:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:34:22 pm
Agreed Jill. I well remember what happened when Busby retired, (and enjoyed the resulting relegation) and how we were lambasted to stopping Shanks training with our team. But Ferguson is probably the biggest commercial draw they have. How many wealthy United fans would want to pay to go to a function and have their photo taken with Clayton Blackmore. Just seems petty by Ratcliffe and co. Especially when you look at the pettiness of  match day staff on minimum wage having their free lunch taken off them, and the sacking of so many back room staff - who will no doubt be replaced by more zero hours minimum wage staff.
Yet they employ Antony and the rest of the slackers at what cost?

Totally agree, poor all round from Ratcliffe and co. It always seemed a strange thing to bring him in, they still don't seem to be a club going in one direction which is what they need. Does Ratcliff have any clearer idea of the way forward? It would appear not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,484
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 02:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:09:24 pm
Yeah. During the Suarez/Evra situation. He blocked me on Twitter for calling him a c*nt over it.
Hope you then calmly proceeded to call called him a "f*cken c*nt-c*nt"! ;D

"c*nt" alone... just will not do.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:57 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
