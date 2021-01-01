Dont kno what to make of the BBC coverage of Ten Hags presser.
Lots about how he respects Ferguson and values his input and advice
Is he taking sides agains the penny pincher, Sir Jim of Monaco, by saying Fergie is valuable and should be respected and paid? Or is he with Sir Jim in hoping that Ferguson will continue to offer advice and support and provide selfies for tourists for free.
Like him or hate him, Ferguson is a global PR draw for their fanbase. After all, if you were a United fan and wanted a selfie with anyone it would have to be him, Catweasel not so much.