Corporate crap from Sir Jim of Brexit.

I wonder what that crew of business time and motion consultants charged Ineos to tell them where to make cost saving measures?

I hate penny pinching bastards like them. They never ever recommend slimming down the top brass wages or perks. I hated Ferguson for his gamesmanship and pressuring of refs, but there is no doubt they owe their reputation to the man. Rolling him out to have selfies with corporate clients who want a picture to put on LinkedIn probably helped them in their successful commercial arm far more than the £2m a year they paid him. Telling him to do one at his age is pathetic. Yes they made a mistake with Busby hanging around like Banquos ghost, but once his old boys had gone Tommy Doc turned them around and but for his love of Mary Brown, may have turned them into something. We never stopped Shanks going to the game, (imagine the selfies if camera phones existed the day he turned up on the Kop) it was his presence at Melwood that caused the problem.

The Glazers have used Fergusons aura of success and persona to make them even more money. Ratweasel wants to be the man who brings success to Old Trafford. His ego is such that he sees old Fergie as a rival to his popularity, as he takes United to greater heights. I really think Ratcliffe thinks he is a football genius along with being a seagoing genius and a cycling genius. His sailboat is getting hammered by the Kiwis, his cycling team was pretty much a pale imitation of SKY, so now he is all over the media

