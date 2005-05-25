« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14760 on: October 15, 2024, 10:34:04 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 15, 2024, 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them
neither does anyone else.  :)
Hymer Red

  With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14761 on: October 15, 2024, 10:52:51 pm
So it will have to be Ten Hag till the next hammering and then Gareth it is. Cant wait!
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

RayPhilAlan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14762 on: Yesterday at 02:45:34 am
Quote from: darragh85 on October 15, 2024, 09:29:45 pm
Must be the first time ever that one sir sacked another.
You could go back to Sir Lancelot for a few other examples...
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14763 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 15, 2024, 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them
Same here mate. I have to remind myself sometimes that he signed for them, cause I haven't seen him feature for them yet.

They've been bad with transfers, but a worrying(for United supporters) trend recently is they've been signing injured, or recovering players - seemingly without urgency as to the impact they may have on the squad's performance. Like they don't really care:

Mason Mount - £55
Leny Yoro - £65
Noussair Mazraoui - £15
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
JC the Messiah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14764 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 15, 2024, 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them

You should watch them. It's comedy gold.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14765 on: Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm
It says it all, that even Rafa showed more class and respect to Fergie than INEOS. When he retired, Rafa said something along the lines of hes my enemy but only in football. I wish him health in his retirement.

Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14766 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 15, 2024, 09:13:46 pm
Came on at half time against Spurs then got hooked ;D
Haha really? Was that injury related
Quote from: SamLad on October 15, 2024, 10:34:04 pm
neither does anyone else.  :)
Wahey.  ;D
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14767 on: Yesterday at 02:15:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 15, 2024, 06:47:43 pm
Pretty funny Tuchel has rejected them to take much less money for a national job. A bit of a nothing club these days past 13 years.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14768 on: Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: smutchin on October 15, 2024, 10:25:36 pm
He missed the game against us through injury.

Started the first two games of the season but got tactically subbed for Zirkzee in both. I suspect this says more about the managers headless chicken tendency than his qualities as a player.
Used to rate him. Mad how a career can go
12C

  aka 54F
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14769 on: Yesterday at 03:00:29 pm
Corporate crap from Sir Jim of Brexit.
I wonder what that crew of business time and motion consultants charged Ineos to tell them where to make cost saving measures?
I hate penny pinching bastards like them. They never ever recommend slimming down the top brass wages or perks. I hated Ferguson for his gamesmanship and pressuring of refs, but there is no doubt they owe their reputation to the man. Rolling him out to have selfies with corporate clients who want a picture to put on LinkedIn probably helped them in their successful commercial arm far more than the £2m a year they paid him. Telling him to do one at his age is pathetic. Yes they made a mistake with Busby hanging around like Banquos ghost, but once his old boys had gone Tommy Doc turned them around and but for his love of Mary Brown, may have turned them into something. We never stopped Shanks going to the game, (imagine the selfies if camera phones existed the day he turned up on the Kop) it was his presence at Melwood that caused the problem.
The Glazers have used Fergusons aura of success and persona to make them even more money. Ratweasel wants to be the man who brings success to Old Trafford. His ego is such that he sees old Fergie as a rival to his popularity, as he takes United to greater heights. I really think Ratcliffe thinks he is a football genius along with being a seagoing genius and a cycling genius. His sailboat is getting hammered by the Kiwis, his cycling team was pretty much a pale imitation of SKY, so now he is all over the media
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14770 on: Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:00:29 pm



Do we truly know how much influence Ferguson had on their players and club dynamics though? The safest option for the club, when dealing with a departing legend (their greatest ever no less), would be to keep him off the payroll and training ground for the rebuild. Just stick to complimentary match tickets.
Yes you could pick up a thing or two with him / Klopp for us around, but the risk of loss of authority is not worth it imo. If you're good enough you'll work it out yourself anyway, which is the complete way to do it.
It's long overdue, if Utd actually want to compete again, that they keep the past at arms' length and spend all their time and resources on the present.
jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14771 on: Yesterday at 05:29:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 14, 2024, 10:47:47 pm
Newspapers saying that (sorry, this is true, I need to wipe my eyes..)

Johnny Evans will be paying left back for them at the weekend :lmao


The gift that keeps on giving
Amazing. Evans has to be their best signing in years.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14772 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
Who is their first choice LB?
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14773 on: Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
Who is their first choice LB?
Shaw I believe.
Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14774 on: Yesterday at 08:45:38 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
Do we truly know how much influence Ferguson had on their players and club dynamics though? The safest option for the club, when dealing with a departing legend (their greatest ever no less), would be to keep him off the payroll and training ground for the rebuild. Just stick to complimentary match tickets.
Yes you could pick up a thing or two with him / Klopp for us around, but the risk of loss of authority is not worth it imo. If you're good enough you'll work it out yourself anyway, which is the complete way to do it.
It's long overdue, if Utd actually want to compete again, that they keep the past at arms' length and spend all their time and resources on the present.

I always remember Ole getting Fergie in to give the players a speech before the 0-0 in 2019 at Old Trafford. I thought it was a bizarre move in general and even more bizarre that it was being talked up in the days before the build up to the game. Theyre a strange breed them lot.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14775 on: Today at 12:12:24 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:46:12 am
You should watch them. It's comedy gold.
Haha Even when they were winning shit they were terrible to watch. The phrase 'A sign of a good team is one who wins being fucking shite'was invented for them
Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14776 on: Today at 06:42:11 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:12:24 am
Haha Even when they were winning shit they were terrible to watch. The phrase 'A sign of a good team is one who wins being fucking shite'was invented for them
Haha ;D true that. I mean they obviously did have some great sides, and gifted playersteams that played some excellent football. They were often relentless. But they were also so spawny when they werent on form. This barren spell in the league should be two years longer than it already is. Their last title winning side was absolute dogshit, even they admit it.
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14777 on: Today at 06:50:20 am
McCarthy on training at United. If you can't translate training to matchday.. then the attitude is all wrong, the mentalitiy is wrong, and the tactics are shite.
Or the training is at fault.

If you been training, seriously, you'd expect a certain level of difficulty and performance from the opposition, but if you end up shocked because of the challenge of actually playing a match and implementing your training... wow!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zuxGH6hAhiU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zuxGH6hAhiU</a>
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14778 on: Today at 07:09:19 am
Maybe players love training because its easy, and they dont have to work so hard?  Theres so many things to unpack.

But I dont think this is just a Ten Hag thing, its been the same for a decade.  Its the whole club thats the issue.


Long may it continue!.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14779 on: Today at 09:05:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:09:19 am
Maybe players love training because its easy, and they dont have to work so hard?  Theres so many things to unpack.

But I dont think this is just a Ten Hag thing, its been the same for a decade.  Its the whole club thats the issue.


Long may it continue!.
they got very lucky with Ferguson, for most of their history they have been a car crash
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14780 on: Today at 09:20:25 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:50:20 am
McCarthy on training at United. If you can't translate training to matchday.. then the attitude is all wrong, the mentalitiy is wrong, and the tactics are shite.
Or the training is at fault.

If you been training, seriously, you'd expect a certain level of difficulty and performance from the opposition, but if you end up shocked because of the challenge of actually playing a match and implementing your training... wow!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zuxGH6hAhiU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zuxGH6hAhiU</a>
They've been awful without the ball for years.  I can easily imagine how they'd look good in training, popping the ball around and scoring some beautiful goals.  It would be like playing against mannequins.

Come matchday the opposition will be in their faces, taking their space and exploiting the massive spaces that Man U gift to their opponents.  The Man U "press" where they take it in turns to get sucked into the ball and bypassed by simple passes is always fun to watch.

But, no, it's the "intangible" pressure of playing for Man U  ::)
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14781 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:42:11 am
Their last title winning side was absolute dogshit, even they admit it.
And Slurgie knew that before he bailed out.
slaphead

  Nothing up top.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14782 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm
It's probably in here like, but jaysus I laughed last night listening to a radio show talking about Utd and them cutting the Ferguson payments. It wasn't that, but it was the casually throwing in of that "on top of cutting the meal vouchers for the casual match day staff"
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14783 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm
Another United legend on Sky's The Overlap with Ratboy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqsq4tDRn9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqsq4tDRn9g</a>
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14784 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:20:25 am
They've been awful without the ball for years.  I can easily imagine how they'd look good in training, popping the ball around and scoring some beautiful goals.  It would be like playing against mannequins.

Come matchday the opposition will be in their faces, taking their space and exploiting the massive spaces that Man U gift to their opponents.  The Man U "press" where they take it in turns to get sucked into the ball and bypassed by simple passes is always fun to watch.

But, no, it's the "intangible" pressure of playing for Man U  ::)
Might be as simple as - they're training against United players... and that's the problem! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14785 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:25:36 pm
Another United legend on Sky's The Overlap with Ratboy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqsq4tDRn9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqsq4tDRn9g</a>

Ryan Babel says hi, ya c*nt!
12C

  aka 54F
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14786 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:25:01 pm
It's probably in here like, but jaysus I laughed last night listening to a radio show talking about Utd and them cutting the Ferguson payments. It wasn't that, but it was the casually throwing in of that "on top of cutting the meal vouchers for the casual match day staff"
Ratweasel cutting costs. Next he will charge staff to use the toilets.
slaphead

  Nothing up top.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14787 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:24:14 pm
Ratweasel cutting costs. Next he will charge staff to use the toilets.

He would have made his money back with Ferguson around if he had have kept him
Mahern

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14788 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:25:36 pm
Another United legend on Sky's The Overlap with Ratboy:

Wanker him, agrees with every point put, but not one of the panel asked him "But you're the head of referees Howard"
