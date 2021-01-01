Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them



Same here mate. I have to remind myself sometimes that he signed for them, cause I haven't seen him feature for them yet.They've been bad with transfers, but a worrying(for United supporters) trend recently is they've been signing injured, or recovering players - seemingly without urgency as to the impact they may have on the squad's performance. Like they don't really care:Mason Mount - £55Leny Yoro - £65Noussair Mazraoui - £15