Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 850467 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14640 on: October 11, 2024, 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on October 11, 2024, 03:34:37 am
Wonder if Bayern knew about it and is why they were happy to let him go.

Hope he gets better though!

Bayern where happy to let him go as they have two rightbacks that they think are better than him!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14641 on: October 11, 2024, 01:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on October 11, 2024, 03:34:37 am
Wonder if Bayern knew about it and is why they were happy to let him go.

Bayern might've known about it and contractually, they should disclose it to United.

During fitness tests, they would've noticed it as well. And signed him regardless.

Its a bit like us signing Aquilani to be honest. He passed our medical back then but Loic Remy didnt. AFAIR, Remy also had heart related issues.

But regardless, I hope he gets well soon.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14642 on: October 11, 2024, 02:00:19 pm »
Hope h s ok to play again soon, especially as he doesnt seem to have made much difference. They sold Wan-Bissaka didnt they. Who else do they have who can play RB? Dalit is being used at left back at the moment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14643 on: October 11, 2024, 02:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 02:00:19 pm
Hope h s ok to play again soon, especially as he doesnt seem to have made much difference. They sold Wan-Bissaka didnt they. Who else do they have who can play RB? Dalit is being used at left back at the moment.

Yeah, remember when they signed Wan Bissaka and were convinced he was going to be better than Trent?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14644 on: October 11, 2024, 02:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on October 11, 2024, 02:05:30 pm
Yeah, remember when they signed Wan Bissaka and were convinced he was going to be better than Trent?

Pretty sure a lot of them would still try to claim that he is.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14645 on: October 11, 2024, 02:57:31 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on October 11, 2024, 02:20:42 pm
Pretty sure a lot of them would still try to claim that he is.

Yep! the slide tackle merchant. Probably better suited to West Ham tbf.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14646 on: October 11, 2024, 03:14:05 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on October 11, 2024, 02:20:42 pm
Pretty sure a lot of them would still try to claim that he is.

And Maguire is better than Virg.

When will we see the light and swap our midfield for theirs?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14647 on: October 11, 2024, 03:35:08 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14648 on: October 11, 2024, 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 11, 2024, 03:35:08 pm


Looking back that's actually a pretty formidable attacking group, hilarious how bad they were and they've only got much worse!  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14649 on: October 11, 2024, 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on October 11, 2024, 02:05:30 pm
Yeah, remember when they signed Wan Bissaka and were convinced he was going to be better than Trent?

They watched him play for United and said that.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14650 on: October 11, 2024, 06:58:17 pm »
Only attacker United have had in the last few years to be afraid of is Greenwood and that was not for his on the pitch play.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14651 on: October 11, 2024, 07:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 11, 2024, 03:35:08 pm

Hope everyone will absorb this and assimilate it's full comedy. Let's have no more 'be afraid' rubbish when referring to it.

If yer gonna take the piss, do it properly
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14652 on: October 11, 2024, 11:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 02:00:19 pm
Hope h s ok to play again soon, especially as he doesnt seem to have made much difference. They sold Wan-Bissaka didnt they. Who else do they have who can play RB? Dalit is being used at left back at the moment.

Not sure whats going on with their left backs, Shaw is so injury prone and Malacias disappeared. Theyll probably play Martinez left back and Dalot right back, or Lindelof at RB and keep Dalot on the left. Not inspiring options are they.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14653 on: October 11, 2024, 11:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 11, 2024, 11:46:30 pm
Not sure whats going on with their left backs, Shaw is so injury prone and Malacias disappeared. Theyll probably play Martinez left back and Dalot right back, or Lindelof at RB and keep Dalot on the left. Not inspiring options are they.

I find them quite inspiring... awe inspiring in fact..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14654 on: October 12, 2024, 12:13:35 am »
Quote from: Realgman on October 11, 2024, 11:50:45 pm
I find them quite inspiring... awe inspiring in fact..
Imagine being a Man U fan right now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14655 on: October 12, 2024, 01:26:33 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 11, 2024, 11:46:30 pm
Not sure whats going on with their left backs, Shaw is so injury prone and Malacias disappeared. Theyll probably play Martinez left back and Dalot right back, or Lindelof at RB and keep Dalot on the left. Not inspiring options are they.

Martinez at left back utter hilarity ensues

Except chez Salah, wherein a ten-goal outing is reasonably envisioned
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14656 on: October 12, 2024, 02:11:47 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on October 11, 2024, 03:38:22 pm

Looking back that's actually a pretty formidable attacking group, hilarious how bad they were and they've only got much worse!  ;D

So it wasnt a pretty formidable attacking group then? Looking back of course and it being hilarious?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14657 on: October 12, 2024, 10:43:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 12, 2024, 12:13:35 am
Imagine being a Man U fan right now.

I can't imagine ever being one of those morons.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14658 on: October 12, 2024, 10:51:16 am »
It's probably good being a man u fan right now.International break means  you can enjoy the weekend without being humiliated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14659 on: October 12, 2024, 03:08:24 pm »
They'll only be happy once they stop looking for the next Fergie, embrace mediocrity and stop expecting to win. It's the hope that's agonizing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14660 on: October 12, 2024, 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 12, 2024, 10:51:16 am
It's probably good being a man u fan right now.International break means  you can enjoy the weekend without being humiliated.

Don't know about that, Tuchel is now being linked with the Emgland job instead of theirs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14661 on: October 12, 2024, 03:18:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 12, 2024, 03:08:24 pm
They'll only be happy once they stop looking for the next Fergie, embrace mediocrity and stop expecting to win. It's the hope that's agonizing.

Yep, they need to accept that Fergie was the exception, not the rule.

In the 26 years from 1963 to 1990, we won 13 titles, but that was shared across 4 managers, all 4 won the League, two of them won the UEFA, two won the European Cup, two won the FA Cup and two won the League Cup, the vast majority of their honours are down to one man. In the 34 years post 1990, we'd had 4 managers win the FA Cup, 4 win the League Cup, one the UEFA Cup, two win the Champions League and 1 win the PL. 

Its shit being us isn't it :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14662 on: October 12, 2024, 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 12, 2024, 03:13:07 pm
Don't know about that, Tuchel is now being linked with the Emgland job instead of theirs.

That's a right kick in the nuts that one ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14663 on: October 12, 2024, 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 12, 2024, 12:13:35 am
Imagine being a Man U fan right now.

They're a funny lot.

Where I play golf there's a Man Utd fan from Sweden, he's about 60 years old, that plays a couple times a week. When we beat them earlier this season, he said he doesn't watch them or follow them anymore because they are rubbish. He's got no time for them. In other words, he didn't want to talk about them.

I asked him yesterday about why they haven't got rid of ETH yet and he goes into a five minute rant about the owners, manager, and players.

Such a funny lot.   :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14664 on: October 12, 2024, 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 12, 2024, 03:13:07 pm
Don't know about that, Tuchel is now being linked with the Emgland job instead of theirs.

Still leaves Southgate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14665 on: October 12, 2024, 06:29:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 12, 2024, 03:22:13 pm
They're a funny lot.

Where I play golf there's a Man Utd fan from Sweden, he's about 60 years old, that plays a couple times a week. When we beat them earlier this season, he said he doesn't watch them or follow them anymore because they are rubbish. He's got no time for them. In other words, he didn't want to talk about them.

I asked him yesterday about why they haven't got rid of ETH yet and he goes into a five minute rant about the owners, manager, and players.

Such a funny lot.   :lmao
So many of them are the absolute definition of glory hunters. Started supporting them in the Ferguson era but have suddenly found more important things to do with their lives now they've reverted to being the Man United most of us know so well. A bunch of misfit mercenaries who pick up the odd cup but ultimately amount to nothing of note.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14666 on: October 12, 2024, 06:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 12, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Still leaves Southgate.
He's supposedly taking a year off. Mind you, that means he'd fit right in at Old Trafford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14667 on: October 12, 2024, 06:36:15 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on October 11, 2024, 03:38:22 pm

Looking back that's actually a pretty formidable attacking group, hilarious how bad they were and they've only got much worse!  ;D

All that picture needs is one of Scholes in the corner nibbling his daughters toenails to make ot 'really be afraid '
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14668 on: October 12, 2024, 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on October 12, 2024, 06:36:15 pm
All that picture needs is one of Scholes in the corner nibbling his daughters toenails to make ot 'really be afraid '
Your name will go on the list
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14669 on: October 12, 2024, 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on October 11, 2024, 06:58:17 pm
Only attacker United have had in the last few years to be afraid of is Greenwood and that was not for his on the pitch play.

 ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14670 on: October 12, 2024, 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 12, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Still leaves Southgate.
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 12, 2024, 06:30:14 pm
He's supposedly taking a year off. Mind you, that means he'd fit right in at Old Trafford.
Wouldn't surprise me if he has told them to stick with Ten Bob until the end of the season and he'll take over for next season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14671 on: October 12, 2024, 09:42:20 pm »
The United fans cant even call for Ten Hag to be sacked for fear of getting their wish and then the club give the job to Gareth :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14672 on: Yesterday at 12:03:51 am »
I winced a bit at that tuchel news  ;D  He's got good potential to blow that shit right up into full crazy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14673 on: Yesterday at 11:05:52 am »
When i typed and Redcafe in my Google bar it had this thread up as a link as one of the options, i saw this post. ;D

Around the time Ten Hag arrived.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14674 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:05:52 am
When i typed and Redcafe in my Google bar it had this thread up as a link as one of the options, i saw this post. ;D

Around the time Ten Hag arrived.



I mean just look at his forum name and handle. He's a danger lol
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14675 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 am »
Rumors are that Simeone is learning basic English. So he can tell united to fuck off by himself .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14676 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm »
Some aggregators reporting a dodgy link (from the S*n although if it originates there I'm not sure) that they're interested in Edin Terzic, which would be hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14677 on: Today at 06:24:33 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Some aggregators reporting a dodgy link (from the S*n although if it originates there I'm not sure) that they're interested in Edin Terzic, which would be hilarious.

Apparently, Bild are reporting that they approached Sebastian Hoeness in the summer and he turned them down, which is also hilarious.
