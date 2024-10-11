They'll only be happy once they stop looking for the next Fergie, embrace mediocrity and stop expecting to win. It's the hope that's agonizing.



Yep, they need to accept that Fergie was the exception, not the rule.In the 26 years from 1963 to 1990, we won 13 titles, but that was shared across 4 managers, all 4 won the League, two of them won the UEFA, two won the European Cup, two won the FA Cup and two won the League Cup, the vast majority of their honours are down to one man. In the 34 years post 1990, we'd had 4 managers win the FA Cup, 4 win the League Cup, one the UEFA Cup, two win the Champions League and 1 win the PL.Its shit being us isn't it