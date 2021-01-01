Sometimes I think about the tantrums Ratboy and their supporters had, when they demanded the Glazers appoint Ten Hag - "the only man for the job" - and just start laughing.



Surely the dumbest supporters in football.



One of the most symbolic monents for me is their harrassing of Ed Woodward out of the club for lack of ambition because he wouldn't spend over £100 million on Jadon Sancho.Woodward left the club. They bought Sancho. Like everything else they touch, Sancho turned to shite (funnily enough now performing better again now he's away). And guess what?! Their post-Woodward transfers are still utter dogshite.The less said about the United goons besieging Woodwards family home, the better.