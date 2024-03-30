Be hilarious if he had a part in the decision to hire the next coach, again.

Even more so given its just another name, back the round the merry go round of trying different shit (young, club legends, experienced but not the right philosophy for the squad of players they have etc etc).



I've heard it said that perhaps Ferguson set them up to fail after he left as a means to preserve his legacy and his legendary status. I'm not sure what side of the fence I sit on that debate mainly because I can't imagine he would have such a massive ego that he'd want to damage the club. Even if it was true, surely even he would say enough is enough now, job done and try and genuinely help the club now if indeed he had their best interests at heart.I've no doubt that when Dalglish was moved on and replaced by Rodgers he would have been hurt by it. He accepted it with dignity and humility as he's always wanted the best for the club. There has been no sign of him holding a grudge and I'm sure he'd help out with the club again if requested to do so. He doesn't come across as the sort of character to be poking his nose into the business of the club where it isn't needed.My mate is a red hot Preston fan, goes watching them home and away. He said United should have done the same with Ferguson as Liverpool did with Shankly and politely asked him to stay away as he was disrupting the team. That was probably a question of Bill not being able to completely relinquish the reins due to his ego but to the club was strong enough to stand up to this huge character as they recognised the club had to move forward with the new regime.